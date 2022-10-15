Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This area in Florida historically floods, but its residents still choose to stay. Now, 400 homes remain inundatedVictorSeminole County, FL
This "boring" graveyard is considered one of the scariest in FloridaEvie M.Orlando, FL
Florida Cities Mentioned Prominently in List of Best and Cheapest Cities for FoodiesL. CaneFlorida State
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
Second-half performance sinks UCF men's soccer in another conference loss
A slow second half gives UCF men's soccer headaches as another conference loss on Friday moves it to 2-4 in the American Athletic Conference. The Knights (5-5, 2-4 AAC) traveled to take on UAB after picking up a much-needed win against FIU on Oct. 9 and were looking for the same result.
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
'All systems go' for UCF volleyball in sweep over ECU
After sweeping Temple on Friday, UCF volleyball celebrated Citronaut Sunday in dominant style, winning 3-0 against East Carolina. The Knights’ (15-1) chemistry and perseverance on each point led to their win over the Pirates (8-12). The Jammin’ Knights showed out to the match and added to the fanfare —...
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
UCF extends course withdrawal deadline due to Hurricane Ian's impact
UCF announced on Tuesday the extension of the course withdrawal deadline until Nov. 4. The decision to move the deadline from Oct. 28. to Nov. 4 was implemented due to the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian, which pushed the university to cancel classes for five days after the storm made landfall in Florida.
Prep Sports Notebook: Boys basketball coaches name top local teams, players for upcoming season
With the first full week of preseason practice underway, the Northern Kentucky Boys Basketball Coaches Association released its listing of the top 10 teams and top 10 players for the upcoming 2022-23 season. Covington Catholic was voted the area’s No. 1 team by the coaches. The Colonels have three starters...
educationplanetonline.com
10 Worst Neighborhoods in Cincinnati You Must Know
You know that Cincinnati is home to a thriving arts scene, an eclectic culinary community, and the beloved Reds baseball team. But what you may not know is that Cincinnati also has some of the poorest neighborhoods in the nation, areas where crime runs rampant, schools are underfunded, and residents suffer high rates of unemployment and underemployment.
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
Women in Business: UCF club empowers female leaders in corporate world
Cassidy Levine stands at the front of a table full of women determined to make their way in the world of business. Levine founded UCF's new Women in Business club this past spring semester to provide young women with the skills and confidence they need to flourish in a male-dominated field. The club became an official registered student organization in September, Levine said.
wvxu.org
Another change in the weather: Erica Collura leaving WKRC-TV
Collura's departure means all four Cincinnati TV stations will have replaced meteorologists this year. Meteorologist Erica Collura, who's expecting her second child next month, announced Monday that she's leaving WKRC-TV after nine years on Thursday, Oct. 27. Collura was hired from Dayton's WHIO-TV in 2013 by the late Tim Hedrick,...
linknky.com
Taco Week begins today: Here are the participating NKY locations
It’s officially Taco Week, and Northern Kentucky has five restaurants participating in the event. Beginning Monday and running through Sunday, Oct. 23, some of Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky’s most popular taco joints will be offering their own unique tacos for $2. If you check into five restaurants during...
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati Area
If you're in the Cincinnati area, you should check out these local restaurants. If you find yourself in the Clifton neighborhood, you should check out the fried chicken at this cash-only diner. Customers say their golden fried chicken has a perfectly crispy exterior and a deliciously juicy interior. Get two pieces, three pieces, or a full half. They also have chicken tenders, which are served with fries and coleslaw. Patrons also highly recommend their goetta.
WCPO
Police: 1 killed, 1 injured in College Hill shooting
CINCINNATI — One person is dead after a shooting in the College Hill neighborhood Tuesday night. Cincinnati police said District 5 officers responded to the intersection of Belmont and Larch Avenue before 8 p.m. for a shooting. Police said two people were shot, one of whom died at the scene. He was identified early Wednesday morning as 37-year-old Jermaine Knox.
spacecoastdaily.com
All-New Route from Melbourne Orlando International Airport to Minneapolis-St. Paul On Sun Country Airlines Set Next February
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The Melbourne Orlando International Airport (MLB) announced the addition of an all-new route to Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota, onboard Sun Country Airlines. Flights to and from the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport will begin in February 2023 onboard the airline’s fleet of 737s.
a-z-animals.com
Is Lake Poinsett the Alligator Capital of Florida?
American alligators are one of only two extant alligator species on Earth, the other being the Chinese alligator. Alligators are found in all of Florida’s fresh waters, including Lake Poinsett on the eastern side of the state. But is this little-known lake really Florida’s alligator capital?. Here, we’ll...
brevardtimes.com
Brevard County Mugshots October 14, 2022
Brevard County Jail arrest mugshots for Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, Titusville, and surrounding communities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Shahmir Ahmad. DOB 03/22/2000. Address Merritt Island, Florida. Touch or Strike. Jeremy Philip Allan. DOB 03/12/1990. Address West Melbourne,...
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
Floridians see minimum wage bump, UCF students weigh in
With the burden of paying bills for tuition, housing and more, UCF students expressed how they are less than impressed by the bump to the minimum wage. On Sept. 30, the minimum wage received its second bump since Florida voters approved these changes in November 2020. This time, the minimum wage increased from $10 an hour to $11 an hour for everyone earning minimum wage in the state, including UCF students who work at any of the restaurants or stores on campus trying to keep up with monthly bills and everyday expenses, such as gas and food.
Hottest neighborhoods: Homes sell the fastest in these 10 Central Florida areas
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Central Florida homes take longer to sell as the U.S. housing market slows -- but that’s not the case everywhere. Metro Orlando houses spent...
wfit.org
This Brevard neighborhood remains almost inaccessible from Hurricane Ian flooding
In central Florida, widespread flooding still is receding more than two weeks after Hurricane Ian. In one Brevard County neighborhood, the only road in and out remains washed out, leaving many residents stranded. Getting to Lake Harney Woods is no easy task. The bridge here across the St. Johns River...
Florida Man Detained And Released On LIVE TV For Street Racing
A Florida man was detained on LIVE TV for street racing and cited for reckless driving. Sgt. Maher with the Daytona Beach Police Department pulled over a truck for street racing and running a red light during “On Patrol” Live. The subject was detained for
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Dixie Highway and Frank Duke Boulevard in Florence
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries at Dixie Highway and Frank Duke Boulevard in Florence. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police responding to reports of an assault with injuries
CINCINNATI — Police are responding to reports of an assault with injuries in Westwood, Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The call came in at 6:44 for an assault on the 2700 block of Harrison Avenue. This is a...
WLWT 5
Restaurant that opened inside vacant Cincinnati bank is closing its doors
CINCINNATI — A popular restaurant in East Walnut Hills is closing its doors. The owners of Branch announced on Facebook they have decided to close. "Though we are sad to say goodbye we are also filled with immense gratitude. We thank all the teammates, guests, and community members who supported us. We wish you all nothing but the best," the owners said on Facebook.
