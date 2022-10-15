Read full article on original website
wcti12.com
Man arrested, charged after robbery, under $60,000 bond
NEW BERN, Craven County — Police arrested a man as a suspect in a robbery that took place Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. They said it took place at 606 Fort Totten Drive. Raymond D. Osorio, 32, of Raleigh was charged with:. Robbery with a dangerous weapon. Resisting, obstructing and...
wcti12.com
Body found in trailer, police believe it to be murder victim
PITT COUNTY — A Pitt County woman is dead after officers performed a wellness check on a home in Grimesland. Deputies discovered the body of a woman in a home at 592 Weston Rd. shortly before 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. While we’re still waiting on more details...
wcti12.com
Suspect wanted in robbery, assault in Kinston
KINSTON, Lenoir County — The Kinston Police Department is looking for a suspect from a robbery and assault. They said it happened Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 near the area of Plaza Blvd. Anyone with information is asked to contact (252) 939-4020 or (252) 523-4444.
wcti12.com
Man arrested after rifles found in vehicle on campus of ENC community college
TARBORO, Edgecombe County — A man was arrested after police searched his vehicle and found multiple guns and hate group-based material. Police were called to Edgecombe Community College after faculty at the school had seen the man acting erratically in a parking lot on campus. Police found three rifles...
wcti12.com
Jacksonville Police looking for two women in suspected larceny
JACKSONVILLE, Onlsow County — Jacksonville Police is asking for your help in identifying the two women in the photos. Jacksonville Police said they are suspects in a Larceny that occurred on October 15th, 2022 at Wal-Mart located at 2025 N. Marine Blvd. Anyone with information is asked to contact...
wcti12.com
Suspect arrested in Rocky Mount shooting
ROCKY MOUNT, Edgecombe County — The Rocky Mount Police Department has identified 22-year-old Mark Williams as a suspect in the shooting of a 63-year-old woman. According to Police, the victim, Christine Bell, was driving on North Wesleyan Boulevard near Fabrication Way when a black sedan with multiple suspects fired shots into her vehicle.
wcti12.com
Kinston police looking for suspicious man claiming to represent delivery company
KINSTON, Lenoir County — Officials with the Kinston Police Department are looking for a suspect who people said has been going door-to-door representing a local delivery company. Anyone with information about the person pictured is asked to contact the Kinston Police Department at 252-939-4020 or 252-523-4444.
wcti12.com
Man arrested for larceny in theft of utility trailer
GREENE COUNTY — A man was arrested and charged with felony larceny after police said he stole a utility trailer in Greene County. It happened Oct. 11, 2022 near Grays Mill Road. Tony Hunt, 33, of Fremont was arrested and charged. He was jailed under a $10,000 secured bond.
wcti12.com
Road closures in Duplin County for railroad repairs
WARSAW, Duplin County — Roads in Duplin County will be closed due to railroad repairs. This will take place on N.C. 24 for about two days, according to NCDOT officials. It will be between Railroad Street and Front Street from 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, until 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022.
wcti12.com
Wildlife shelter asking for community help following owl release
Craven, Carteret Counties — The Outer Banks Wildlife Shelter, or OWLS, in Newport is asking community members for support after rehabilitating an Owl and releasing it back into the wild Saturday. The shelter's Executive Director, Brooke Breen, released the Owl in New Bern around 7:15 Saturday night after nearly...
wcti12.com
Two killed in late night Greene County fire
SNOW HILL, Greene County — The State Bureau of Investigation and Office of the State Fire Marshall said they are investigating a fire that left two people dead on October 15th, 2022. Greene County Emergency Services Director Brock Kearney said they responded to a call at around 11 P.M....
wcti12.com
A New Bern neighborhood has been taken over by ducks
NEW BERN, Craven County — A neighborhood in New Bern has become overrun by ducks. Homeowner, Skip Canady said he's lived in Surrey Downs for 8 years. He said he, and others, have had it with the ducks that are destroying their property,. This is the problem. This is...
wcti12.com
ENC experts weigh in on the likelihood of a recession
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Although, inflation has decreased in September, many Americans said they still feel the impact economically, while others say we could see a recession. According to Interim Chair, Nicolas Rupp of ECU’s Economics Department, there are two key factors that are needed before an economy could...
