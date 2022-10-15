BUTLER: Robert “Bob” Kissel passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022. He was 83. He was born on May 21, 1939 to parents Michael and Anna (Paulo) Kissel in Bellville, Ohio. A life long resident Bob was a graduate of Bellville High School, and went on to attend some college classes at Ashland University. He also proudly served in the Ohio Air National Guard.

