foxnebraska.com
New South Central Area Recovery building opens in Holdrege
HOLDREGE, NEB. — Recovery isn’t just a word for those battling addiction. Now, with the completion of a new building, one central Nebraska center is hoping to redefine what drug rehab looks like to those fighting their battle. For those in need of support, getting help is now...
Mental Health Awareness: Food banks
AXTELL, Neb. — The holiday season is just weeks away, and with the hits the economy is taking, food banks are feeling the strain to keep items stocked. Licensed Clinical Psychologist and UNK Psychology Professor Krista Fritson joined NTV on First at Five with more on that topic.
Elwood woman heading to district court in attempted murder plot case
DAWSON COUNTY, Neb. — An Elwood woman accused in an attempted murder plot is heading to district court for trial. Dawson County Court records say Valerie Miller, 39, waived her preliminary hearing scheduled for next week, and will be arraigned in district court on November 14. Court documents say...
