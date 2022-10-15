The Extra Point: Houston Academy vs Opp

OPP, Ala. (WDHN) — Much like 2A, 3A region two has come down to three teams all separated by a single game in the standings.

Friday night, the remaining undefeated teams in 3A region two faced off in Covington County.

The Opp Bobcats hosted the Houston Academy Raiders, each at 5-0 in the region.

The loser of Friday night’s game would be tied for second place with Straughn at 5-1.

HA wins 42-7 to claim the region title!

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDHN - wdhn.com.