The Extra Point: Houston Academy vs Opp
OPP, Ala. (WDHN) — Much like 2A, 3A region two has come down to three teams all separated by a single game in the standings.
Friday night, the remaining undefeated teams in 3A region two faced off in Covington County.
The Opp Bobcats hosted the Houston Academy Raiders, each at 5-0 in the region.
The loser of Friday night’s game would be tied for second place with Straughn at 5-1.
HA wins 42-7 to claim the region title!Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDHN - wdhn.com.
Comments / 0