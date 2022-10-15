ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royal, IA

Colo-NESCO football team honors player who died in crash

By Taj Simmons
WHO 13
WHO 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xOgMk_0iZphJjR00

COLO, Iowa — Colo-NESCO High School sophomore Christian Oswalt died while driving to school this week at just 16-years-old, but his football teammates made sure his legacy of positivity would be remembered on the field.

The Royals wore Oswalt’s uniform number, 2, on their helmets for their last game of the year Friday night. Additionally, every Colo-NESCO player wore a shirt with Oswalt’s name and number under their pads.

“It still doesn’t feel real, but the game is going to be huge for him and for us,” said teammate Nolan Smith.

The team also took a moment of silence before the game and ran their first play with one player missing from the field in Oswalt’s honor.

“It’s very emotional,” said Spencer Hansen, who plays quarterback — Oswalt’s position. “We have our own way to cope. Some are hurt more than others.”

Oswalt was driving to Colo-NESCO from Ames on Highway 30 Monday morning when he crashed into the back of a trailer. He died shortly after, and the high school called an assembly later that day to tell all of the students about his death.

“To see the reaction of the students and the team when they found out was a pretty hard moment,” said Colo-NESCO football coach David Greenfield.

While Oswalt’s death is a sad moment for the school district, his teammates are trying their best to channel the positivity that made him such an important part of the community.

“Every single person on this team can agree that Christian was honestly the glue of everything,” Hansen said.

“They’ve had to grow up in just a few days, and they’ve thrived with that,” said Greenfield. “As a team and as a community, we’ve really come together these past few days.”

Colo-NESCO beat Green Mountain-Garvin 78-22.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

Related
kiwaradio.com

Another Northwest Iowa School District To Allow Armed School Staff

Cherokee, Iowa — A second northwest Iowa school district has opted to allow school staff to carry firearms in school. Our news partner, KTIV-TV, reports that the Cherokee Community School Board voted Monday night to change its policy language to allow additional staff to be armed. The yes vote...
CHEROKEE, IA
kiwaradio.com

Northwest Iowa Is Apparently Where The Buffalo Roam

Sheldon, Iowa — Northwest Iowa isn’t normally one of the places you think of when you hear the part in the old song “Home on the Range” that talks about “where the buffalo roam,” but the buffalo did roam here this week. A pair...
SHELDON, IA
kiwaradio.com

Hull Woman Rolls Car Near Hospers, Airlifted To Sioux Falls Hospital

Hospers, Iowa– A Hull woman was taken to the hospital after an accident near Hospers on Saturday, October 15, 2022. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 9:50 a.m., 21-year-old Jewell Flores of Hull was driving a 2004 Honda westbound on 400th Street, three miles east of Hospers, which is a mile into O’Brien County.
HOSPERS, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux City man charged for hitting woman

SHELDON—A 22-year-old Sioux City man was arrested about 3:50 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, in Sheldon on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault. The arrest of Jordan Phillip William Metz stemmed from a 911 call from a woman, according to the Sheldon Police Department. The woman said she had...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Highway 59 crash leaves one man critically hurt

IDA GROVE, IA — An Ida Grove man was critically hurt after an accident Saturday afternoon. The Iowa State Patrol says 35-year-old Alan Kennedy was critically hurt after his SUV crossing the center line on Highway 59 crashed into a truck and trailer. Kennedy was flown to MercyOne Siouxland...
IDA GROVE, IA
nwestiowa.com

O'Brien County votes down stop sign plan

PRIMGHAR—The O’Brien County Board of Supervisors halted a move Tuesday, Oct. 11, to install a fourth stop sign at an intersection on the southern end of Sanborn’s city limits. County engineer Scott Rinehart presented a resolution to the board to place the eight-sided traffic device on the...
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Woman charged for vandalizing gravestone

SIOUX CENTER—A 63-year-old Sioux Center woman was cited about 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, on a charge of fifth-degree criminal mischief. The citing of Becky Jean Altena stemmed from a report of vandalism to a headstone at Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Sioux Center that occurred sometime Oct. 1-3, according to the Sioux Center Police Department.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
WHO 13

WHO 13

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy