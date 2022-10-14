ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyndeborough, NH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WBUR

How a little mussel could help save a Merrimack River salt marsh

Annalee Tweitmann stood ankle deep in mud, hands wet with mud, peering at a steep riverbank of mud. Mud comes with the job, she said, and she's fine with that. Because mud is where the mussels are. Tweitmann, a coastal restoration ecologist with Mass Audubon, had come to a salt...
ROWLEY, MA
manchesterinklink.com

Aldermen ban shopping carts, multiple bicycles, in city parks

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved an ordinance amendment on Tuesday adding new restrictions to items allowed within parks. With the amendment, Section 96.06 of the City Charter now prohibits, tarps, “market umbrellas”, beach umbrellas, structures or shopping carts in parks or more than one bicycle per person in a park without the consent of the city’s Public Works Department Director.
MANCHESTER, NH
WCVB

The mystery behind this little stone house in Burlington, Mass.

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Preserve Rhode Island does more than “save” historic buildings; its mandate is to find productive uses for them. In the case of the Valentine-Whitman stone ender, Preserve Rhode Island spearheaded the restoration of the old home, preparing it for sale to a private owner.
BURLINGTON, MA
The Associated Press

Saint-Gobain Begins Operating New $22 Million Powerhouse in Worcester, Massachusetts

WORCESTER, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- Saint-Gobain has started up operations at its new electrical powerhouse on its flagship manufacturing campus in Worcester, Massachusetts, which is projected to reduce the site’s carbon dioxide emissions by 50%. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005289/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
WORCESTER, MA
Boston

Home sales in Mass. plummet

There were 4,877 sales of single-family homes in Massachusetts last month, 16.2% fewer than in September 2021, according a report The Warren Group released Tuesday. The news for condo sales was even more stark: They’re down 22.9% year over year. “The condo market has underperformed the single-family market in...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Police Suspend Search for Man they Believe Jumped Into Merrimack River After Police Pursuit

A man may have jumped into the Merrimack River in Lowell after leading police on a chase early Wednesday morning, according to Massachusetts State Police. The man is suspected of carjacking and assault and battery by a dangerous weapon, along with other charges, that occurred in Wilmington at around 12:30 a.m. in a business around the Main Street area, according to police.
LOWELL, MA
travellens.co

17 Best Things to Do in Portsmouth, NH

If you're looking for things to do in Portsmouth in Rockingham County, New Hampshire, you'll be spoiled for choice. This vibrant seaport town is home to many attractions, from historical landmarks to popular tourist destinations. In 1623, Captain John Mason founded Portsmouth, which played a significant role in the American...
PORTSMOUTH, NH

