How a little mussel could help save a Merrimack River salt marsh
Annalee Tweitmann stood ankle deep in mud, hands wet with mud, peering at a steep riverbank of mud. Mud comes with the job, she said, and she's fine with that. Because mud is where the mussels are. Tweitmann, a coastal restoration ecologist with Mass Audubon, had come to a salt...
Protest at Eversource HQ against cutting down Hampshire and Franklin Counties forests
Here’s the latest Mass. town suffering through weeks of uncollected, rotting trash
“I expect you’ll be paying for our rat … problem since your company can’t be bothered to pick up our trash.”. Reading is threatening to cancel the town’s contract with its trash hauler after weeks of “incomplete, sporadic, and unpredictable” collection left garbage piling up curbside.
Demonstration followed by contentious meeting at City Hall over public parks ordinance
MANCHESTER, NH – Activists organized in Veterans Park ahead of Tuesday’s scheduled Board of Aldermen meeting in protest of an ordinance aimed at the homeless pertaining to camping, shopping carts and bicycles in public parks. The protestors gathered starting around 3 p.m. and an effort was made to...
Aldermen ban shopping carts, multiple bicycles, in city parks
MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved an ordinance amendment on Tuesday adding new restrictions to items allowed within parks. With the amendment, Section 96.06 of the City Charter now prohibits, tarps, “market umbrellas”, beach umbrellas, structures or shopping carts in parks or more than one bicycle per person in a park without the consent of the city’s Public Works Department Director.
Merrimack River Sewage Discharge Prompts Health Warning
A discharge of sewage into the Merrimack River has prompted a 48 hour public health warning by the City of Newburyport to avoid contact with the river. The discharge took place upriver in Lowell, Lawrence, and Haverhill Monday night into Tuesday. The warning took effect Thursday at 8 a.m. According...
New State Requirement for Disposal of Mattresses and Box Springs
There have been many articles circulating in various news outlets about the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (Mass DEP) announcement that as of Tuesday, November 1, 2022 mattresses and box springs will be prohibited by state law from being thrown away in the waste stream. What does this mean for...
Mobile homes in a city? The Boston Trailer Park is an affordable surprise
At a new apartment complex just off the VFW Parkway in West Roxbury, one-bedrooms go for $3,000 a month. But tucked right next door is one of the most affordable neighborhoods in the city. The Boston Trailer Park is Boston’s only mobile home community and a place residents call “a hidden gem.”
Searching for treasures along New Hampshire's Route 4 'Antique Alley' at R.S. Butler’s Antiques and Wiswall House
NEEDHAM, Mass. — R.S. Butler’s Antiques is one of the oldest and most popular antique shops on Route 4’s fabled, “Antique Alley.” The store offers a combination of vintage vinyl, housewares, vintage clothing and a huge, friendly Newfie at the door to greet you. The...
Ipswich residents to avoid most painful impacts of electricity price increases
IPSWICH — Last month, National Grid warned that electric rates would go up by 64%. This month, some customers said they were told by the utility that it could be closer to 100%. “We’ve tried to avoid that — and shocking our customers,” Electric Light Department (ELD) manager Jon...
DCR continues campaign to make access to Stony Brook Reservation as difficult as possible
Update: State rep says the lot will be re-opened today. DCR, which has been hauling boulders into Stony Brook Reservation for years to close off parking space, this weekend shut off access to a small parking lot on Enneking Parkway that provided access to the main paved path that circles around the reservation forest and Turtle Pond.
Maine man falls from cliff in NH, hiker rescued from Mt. Cardigan
Both men were injured after slipping and falling. New Hampshire Fish and Game officers rescued a climber and a hiker over the weekend after they were injured from slips and falls in the White Mountains. The first rescue happened Saturday when a hiker slipped on wet rocks and moss on...
The mystery behind this little stone house in Burlington, Mass.
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Preserve Rhode Island does more than “save” historic buildings; its mandate is to find productive uses for them. In the case of the Valentine-Whitman stone ender, Preserve Rhode Island spearheaded the restoration of the old home, preparing it for sale to a private owner.
Saint-Gobain Begins Operating New $22 Million Powerhouse in Worcester, Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- Saint-Gobain has started up operations at its new electrical powerhouse on its flagship manufacturing campus in Worcester, Massachusetts, which is projected to reduce the site’s carbon dioxide emissions by 50%. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005289/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Let Your Everyday Stresses Melt Away at This Yurt in Hopkinton, New Hampshire
Who says you need running water and electricity to have a relaxing weekend away? Well, some people WOULD say that. But if you are someone who is down with a no frills, camping adjacent experience, you should probably check out this Yurt in Hopkinton, New Hampshire. It is located on a traditional farm with cows, horses, and sheep grazing in the fields around it.
Methuen mayor: ‘Multiple families’ placed by state at hotel without notice
METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - “Multiple families” arrived at the Days Inn in Methuen Friday, sent by the state, without any advance notice, according to the city’s mayor, Neil Perry. “We have requested a meeting with (the Department of Housing and Community Development) to understand how this happened...
Home sales in Mass. plummet
There were 4,877 sales of single-family homes in Massachusetts last month, 16.2% fewer than in September 2021, according a report The Warren Group released Tuesday. The news for condo sales was even more stark: They’re down 22.9% year over year. “The condo market has underperformed the single-family market in...
Massachusetts man trapped in heavy equipment at scrap metal recycling plant
“On Thursday afternoon, members of the Everett Fire Department responded to a call for an industrial accident at Scrap It Incorporated, which is a metal scrap yard located at 431 2nd Street in Everett. Upon arriving at the scene, a male was found to be trapped in a piece of...
Police Suspend Search for Man they Believe Jumped Into Merrimack River After Police Pursuit
A man may have jumped into the Merrimack River in Lowell after leading police on a chase early Wednesday morning, according to Massachusetts State Police. The man is suspected of carjacking and assault and battery by a dangerous weapon, along with other charges, that occurred in Wilmington at around 12:30 a.m. in a business around the Main Street area, according to police.
17 Best Things to Do in Portsmouth, NH
If you're looking for things to do in Portsmouth in Rockingham County, New Hampshire, you'll be spoiled for choice. This vibrant seaport town is home to many attractions, from historical landmarks to popular tourist destinations. In 1623, Captain John Mason founded Portsmouth, which played a significant role in the American...
