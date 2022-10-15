Read full article on original website
3 Days, 13 Venues, 350 Bands – Halloween Weekend – The Fest returns.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
The dark has never been this exciting before.Matthew C. Woodruff
Take a walk on the wildflower side.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Celebrate Pride in Gainesville!Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
A second Clay County youth academy employee arrested for relationship with student, deputies sayZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Jacksonville Old Plank Christian hammers Ocala St. John Lutheran 38-6
Jacksonville Old Plank Christian’s all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Ocala St. John Lutheran during a 38-6 blowout on October 18 in Florida football. Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter. The Defenders opened a giant 26-0 gap over the Saints...
Abracadabra: Ocala Vanguard makes Belleview’s offense disappear 41-0
A vice-like defensive effort helped Ocala Vanguard squeeze Belleview 41-0 in a shutout performance in Florida high school football action on October 17. Ocala Vanguard opened with a 21-0 advantage over Belleview through the first quarter. The Knights fought to a 35-0 halftime margin at the Rattlers’ expense. Both...
GHS eliminates rival Buchholz
The third time was not the charm for the Buchholz volleyball team, who had lost twice during the regular season to Gainesville High. On Tuesday night in a Class 6A-District 4 semifinal at The Purple Palace, the No. 2 seed GHS Hurricanes swept the rival Bobcats 25-15, 25-18, 25-17, and made it look easy.
Bradford, Union County complete semis sweeps
The top two seeds swept through their opponents on Tuesday in the Class 1A-District 6 semifinals at Bell High School. Top-seeded Branford defeated No. 5 seed Lafayette (Mayo), 25-21, 235-21, 25-14, and No. 2 seed Union County (Lake Butler) got past No. 3 seed Bell, 25-15, 25-20, 25-20. The winners will face each other in the championship match at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
Mayo Lafayette drops zeroes on Branford 47-0
An electrician would’ve been needed to get Branford on the scoreboard because Mayo Lafayette wouldn’t allow it in a 47-0 shutout in Florida high school football on October 17. The first quarter gave Mayo Lafayette a 13-0 lead over Branford. The Hornets fought to a 34-0 intermission margin...
7 events to enjoy during Gators’ weekend off
Fall brings more than Gator football. But even the Orange and Blue need time off. The Gators have a bye week on Oct. 22, and organizations have packed the calendar to keep locals busy, from concerts to books to bats. Here’s a roundup of activities to enjoy, whether you spend...
Wiles students earn All-State music honors
Eight students from Wiles Elementary School were recently selected as Florida All-State chorus and Orff musicians and will be performing in the Tampa Convention Center early next year. According to an Alachua County Public Schools (ACPS) press release, the students successfully auditioned for the highly-select ensembles. The All-State Elementary Chorus...
Florida gas prices continue to increase
Gas prices continue to surge in Florida, while states nationwide saw a decrease at the pump. . According to the AAA weekly report on Monday, the national average price per gallon decreased three cents to $3.88. In Florida, the average went from $3.32 last week to $3.40 and from $3.36 to $3.43 in Gainesville.
Annual peanut festival wraps up in Williston
Williston hosted its 33rd annual Central Florida Peanut Festival on Saturday at Heritage Park. Previously scheduled for Oct. 1, the festival was postponed to Oct. 15 due to Hurricane Ian. The event, founded by the Williston Women’s Club, featured over 100 vendors selling clothes, jewelry, food and beverages and, of...
Area schools receive recognition award dollars
The Alachua County School District (ACSD) will receive more than $1.6 million in school recognition awards money. The bonus funds come from the state for schools that achieved an “A” grade or rose one grade in the latest state report card in the 2021-22 school year. Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Monday that $200 million would be awarded to 1,400 schools statewide through the School Recognition Program.
GNV commission eliminates single-family zoning
After a monthslong process, on Monday the Gainesville City Commission finalized three zoning ordinances that will allow multifamily units to go up in neighborhoods previously set aside for single-family dwellings. The divided commission voted 4-3 on each ordinance, mirroring previous decisions. Mayor Lauren Poe and commissioners Adrian Hayes-Santos, Reina Saco...
Oak Hammock to host Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Oak Hammock at UF will host its annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s at 10 a.m. on Thursday to raise awareness and funds for the crippling disease. The walk is a nearly one-mile loop around the Oak Hammock campus, starting at the Health Pavilion Parking Lot at 2660 SW 53rd Lane.
Man gets life sentence for Newberry assault, robbery
A career criminal was sentenced to life in prison on Monday for a violent home invasion robbery involving a senior citizen in Newberry. According to a State Attorney’s Office press release, Frederick Leonard Shaw, 54, was found guilty on Oct. 4 of home invasion robbery without a weapon, burglary with assault or battery, battery on a person 65 years of age or older and petit theft.
