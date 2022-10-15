The Alachua County School District (ACSD) will receive more than $1.6 million in school recognition awards money. The bonus funds come from the state for schools that achieved an “A” grade or rose one grade in the latest state report card in the 2021-22 school year. Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Monday that $200 million would be awarded to 1,400 schools statewide through the School Recognition Program.

ALACHUA COUNTY, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO