ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Post Register

Texas woman accused of killing daughter she called 'evil'

HOUSTON (AP) — A woman accused by authorities of killing her 5-year-old daughter near a suburban Houston park because she thought the girl was an “evil child" has a history of mental illness, her attorney said Tuesday. Melissa Towne, 37, has been charged with capital murder in the...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy