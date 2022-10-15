The bye week allowed Ryan Day and the Buckeyes some much-needed time off, but Ohio State has already dove head-first into preparation for Iowa as game week begins. During his weekly appearance on 97.1 The Fan's Buckeye Roundtable program on Monday, Day said Ohio State tries to "steal an extra practice" during its open week every year, and that this past week wasn't any different. Day said that has helped allow the Buckeyes to "get ahead gameplan-wise" as they seek to start the back half of their regular season strong against the Hawkeyes in Columbus this Saturday.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO