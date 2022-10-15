Read full article on original website
richlandsource.com
Skoog's heroics steers Clear Fork into MOAC title tilt
COLUMBUS — The high school football playoff picture is still a little fuzzy around Ohio, but thanks to these incredible performances, there is some clarity on the horizon. Let’s check out this week’s big-time performers with the Week 9 edition of the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association High School Football Notebook.
richlandsource.com
Razor thin: Xenia Legacy Christian earns tough verdict over Jamestown Greeneview
Xenia Legacy Christian finally found a way to top Jamestown Greeneview 5-4 in Ohio girls soccer on October 18. Xenia Legacy Christian jumped in front of Jamestown Greeneview 3-2 to begin the final half.
richlandsource.com
Columbus Bishop Hartley drops zeroes on Hebron Lakewood
Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Monday when Columbus Bishop Hartley bottled Hebron Lakewood 3-0 on October 17 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. Recently on October 4, Columbus Bishop Hartley squared off with Columbus Bishop Watterson in a volleyball game. We covered the game....
richlandsource.com
Score no more: New Philadelphia's defense breaks down Zanesville
Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Tuesday when New Philadelphia bottled Zanesville 8-0 in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on October 18. In recent action on October 13, New Philadelphia faced off against Louisville and Zanesville took on Thornville Sheridan on October 8 at Zanesville High School. Click here for a recap.
thevillagereporter.com
OHSAA Weekly Football Computer Ratings (After Week 9)
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The football regular-season has reached Week 10, and the Ohio High School Athletic Association released the second-to-last computer ratings on Tuesday. The final report will be released this Sunday, Oct. 23, when 448 schools – the top 16 in each region – will qualify for the playoffs.
Men’s Basketball: ‘It’s the best feeling ever’: Etzler follows uncle’s footsteps at Ohio State
Redshirt freshman Kalen Etzler (24) will look to make an impact in his first season with in-game impact for the Buckeyes. Etzler will follow in the footsteps of his uncle, Doug Etzler, who played for Ohio State from 1991-1995. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.
unioncountydailydigital.com
OHSAA Playoffs Loom Large For All Five Area Football Squads
DELAWARE – The Berlin Bears shut down the usually powerful Marysville running attack Friday, limiting the Monarchs to just 183 hard-fought yards on the ground as the hosts bested the Monarchs, 24-10. Nascere Smith led the Monarchs, carrying the ball 13 times for 117 yards, including a 67-yards sprint and the Monarch’s only touchdown.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Cornerback Commit Jermaine Mathews Having Special Senior Season and is Eagerly Anticipating Starting His OSU Career
Ohio State cornerback commitment Jermaine Mathews is having a senior year to remember. With one game remaining in the regular season, Winton Woods’ record sits at an unblemished 9-0. The Warriors will be well-positioned to defend their Ohio Division II state title from a year ago as a high seed in the playoffs, and the four-star cornerback is a big reason why Winton Woods is in this position.
landgrantholyland.com
Assessing the Carnell Tate situation and the continued pursuit by Tennessee
It wouldn’t be recruiting if there wasn’t some sort of drama. Dealing with teenagers is unpredicatable, and in the recruiting world that sometimes can be even more of the case as they make their way through one of the biggest decisions in their lives. Every school at some point has to deal with recruiting drama around their prospective players or even commits, and Ohio State isn’t removed from that list.
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day details impact of Jaxon Smith-Njigba's return for Ohio State
Ryan Day, Ohio State’s head coach, talked about the importance of having key wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba back for Saturday’s contest after an ankle injury sidelined him for five weeks. One of the key takeaways for Day was the depth that Smith-Njigba’s return gives Ohio State. “I...
MaxPreps
High school basketball: Top-ranked prospects Cameron Boozer and Isaiah Collier headline 20th annual Chick-fil-A Classic
The field is headlined by 12 out-of-state teams with high expectations this season — Calvary Christian Academy (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.), Columbus (Miami), Greensboro Day (Greensboro, N.C.), Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix), Huntington Prep (Huntington, W. Va.), IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.), John Marshall (Richmond, Va.), Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.), Providence Day (Charlotte, N.C.), Southern California Academy (Castaic, Calif.), The Rock (Gainesville, Fla.) and Wheeler (Marietta, Ga.).
Here are the announcers for Ohio State football’s game vs. Iowa
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State football team will start the second half of its season at home with its first game against Iowa in five years. The game will kick off at noon on Fox with Gus Johnson on play-by-play, Joel Klatt as color commentator and Jenny Taft as sideline reporter. This will be OSU’s second game on Fox this season but the first in the network’s Big Noon spot. OSU beat Toledo, 77-21, on the network in Week 3.
Eleven Warriors
What Juni Mobley’s Commitment Means For Ohio State’s 2024 Recruiting Class
Juni Mobley left Columbus for Las Vegas in October 2020, just a few months into his freshman year at Reynoldsburg. Once he graduates from Bishop Gorman in 2024, Mobley has his sights set on coming back home. The No. 43 recruit in the country and No. 7-ranked point guard committed...
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day Talks Ohio State's Bye Week, Prep For Iowa And Says "None of Our Goals Have Been Met" On 97.1 The Fan
The bye week allowed Ryan Day and the Buckeyes some much-needed time off, but Ohio State has already dove head-first into preparation for Iowa as game week begins. During his weekly appearance on 97.1 The Fan's Buckeye Roundtable program on Monday, Day said Ohio State tries to "steal an extra practice" during its open week every year, and that this past week wasn't any different. Day said that has helped allow the Buckeyes to "get ahead gameplan-wise" as they seek to start the back half of their regular season strong against the Hawkeyes in Columbus this Saturday.
cwcolumbus.com
Columbus church leaders combine faith and basketball to give young people a safe space
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As violence impacts young people across Columbus, church leaders are using basketball and church to provide a safe space for them. “Just another day that we get to live. Just another day that we’re at peace," said Lawrence Degroat, who has participated in the program for about three years.
Homecoming for Weinland Park sports program that seeks to keep kids safe, away from violence
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Following recent violence in Columbus, city leaders, police, and parent are all calling on the community to come together, and one youth sports league is trying to do its part. Normally, Homecoming is held for high schools or colleges, but Sunday marked Homecoming for the Weinland Park Wildcats Youth Athletic Initiative. […]
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Places For Fish And Chips In Columbus
There aren’t a ton of places in Columbus for fish and chips, but these are definitely the ones you’ll want to scope out for your next craving. Blame it on watching way too many BBC cop dramas, but every once in a while I start to get hardcore cravings of a good, greasy batch of fish and chips. A nice, crisp Atlantic cod or some soft and juicy white perch sits in my belly just right, especially with a pint of brown ale or a deep and tasty porter.
richlandsource.com
Hocking Hills is a must-see destination for Ohio's fall foliage
LOGAN — Autumn in Ohio manages to take my breath away every year. The brilliant yellow of ginkgos and golden maples, the scarlets popping against the stubborn spring green foliage and darker hues of pine needles, the oranges that most watercolor artists could only hope to replicate. GALLERY: Autumn...
Two dead after plane leaving Columbus crashed into Marietta dealership lot
MARIETTA, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people died Tuesday morning after a plane leaving Columbus crashed into the parking lot of a Marietta, Ohio car dealership, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. An eyewitness video shows large, dark plumes of smoke and a large fire at the dealership. You can see that video in the […]
