Canal Winchester, OH

richlandsource.com

Score no more: New Philadelphia's defense breaks down Zanesville

Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Tuesday when New Philadelphia bottled Zanesville 8-0 in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on October 18. In recent action on October 13, New Philadelphia faced off against Louisville and Zanesville took on Thornville Sheridan on October 8 at Zanesville High School. Click here for a recap.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
richlandsource.com

Columbus Bishop Hartley drops zeroes on Hebron Lakewood

Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Monday when Columbus Bishop Hartley bottled Hebron Lakewood 3-0 on October 17 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. Recently on October 4, Columbus Bishop Hartley squared off with Columbus Bishop Watterson in a volleyball game. We covered the game....
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Skoog's heroics steers Clear Fork into MOAC title tilt

COLUMBUS — The high school football playoff picture is still a little fuzzy around Ohio, but thanks to these incredible performances, there is some clarity on the horizon. Let’s check out this week’s big-time performers with the Week 9 edition of the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association High School Football Notebook.
BELLVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Absolutely nothing: McComb drops a goose egg on Cory-Rawson

McComb's impenetrable defense prompted a 3-0 blanking of Cory-Rawson during this Ohio girls high school volleyball game. Last season, McComb and Cory-Rawson faced off on October 13, 2021 at Cory-Rawson High School. For more, click here.
RAWSON, OH
thevillagereporter.com

OHSAA Weekly Football Computer Ratings (After Week 9)

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The football regular-season has reached Week 10, and the Ohio High School Athletic Association released the second-to-last computer ratings on Tuesday. The final report will be released this Sunday, Oct. 23, when 448 schools – the top 16 in each region – will qualify for the playoffs.
COLUMBUS, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

OHSAA Playoffs Loom Large For All Five Area Football Squads

DELAWARE – The Berlin Bears shut down the usually powerful Marysville running attack Friday, limiting the Monarchs to just 183 hard-fought yards on the ground as the hosts bested the Monarchs, 24-10. Nascere Smith led the Monarchs, carrying the ball 13 times for 117 yards, including a 67-yards sprint and the Monarch’s only touchdown.
MARYSVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

New video sheds light on plane crash in Marietta, Ohio

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is scheduled to provide an update into its investigation of the crash at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. MARIETTA, Ohio (WCMH) — Surveillance video from a nearby business shows the moment a plane crashed into the parking lot of a Marietta, Ohio car dealership Tuesday morning, killing two people. It’s […]
MARIETTA, OH
columbusunderground.com

New Gay Bar The Olive Tree Opens in Bellefontaine

After hosting their first drag show in February, The Olive Tree has since received its liquor license, making it the first ever gay bar in Bellefontaine. With a rebranding celebration on October 15, owner Tyler Berry said he never would have guessed a few months ago that the space would be where it is today.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
richlandsource.com

Robert "Bob" Kissel

BUTLER: Robert “Bob” Kissel passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022. He was 83. He was born on May 21, 1939 to parents Michael and Anna (Paulo) Kissel in Bellville, Ohio. A life long resident Bob was a graduate of Bellville High School, and went on to attend some college classes at Ashland University. He also proudly served in the Ohio Air National Guard.
BELLVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Raymond E. Applegate, DVM

Dr. Raymond E. Applegate, 84 of Mansfield, Ohio passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022 in Mansfield. Read his full obituary and service details at SnyderFuneralHomes.com. To plant a tree in memory of DVM Raymond E. Applegate as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
MANSFIELD, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Places For Fish And Chips In Columbus

There aren’t a ton of places in Columbus for fish and chips, but these are definitely the ones you’ll want to scope out for your next craving. Blame it on watching way too many BBC cop dramas, but every once in a while I start to get hardcore cravings of a good, greasy batch of fish and chips. A nice, crisp Atlantic cod or some soft and juicy white perch sits in my belly just right, especially with a pint of brown ale or a deep and tasty porter.
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Cathy Bellomy

Cathy Lynn Bellomy (age 69) was carried home to be with the Lord Tuesday October 11, 2022. at OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus. To plant a tree in memory of Cathy Bellomy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Hocking Hills is a must-see destination for Ohio's fall foliage

LOGAN — Autumn in Ohio manages to take my breath away every year. The brilliant yellow of ginkgos and golden maples, the scarlets popping against the stubborn spring green foliage and darker hues of pine needles, the oranges that most watercolor artists could only hope to replicate. GALLERY: Autumn...
LOGAN, OH
WOUB

Former Athens quarterback Joe Burrow starts foundation targeting food insecurity and Mental Health

ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — Joe Burrow has quite the CV. In Athens, he led the Bulldogs to a state title game in 2014 while shattering numerous Ohio passing records. Then after a spell at Ohio State, he transferred to LSU, where one of college football’s greatest stories was born. Burrow completed 76.3 percent of his passes for 5,671 yards and 60 TDs in his senior season, en route to winning a Heisman trophy and a national title with the Tigers.
ATHENS, OH

