This 5-Story Antique Shop in Ohio is a Must-VisitTravel MavenColumbus, OH
New downtown bar aims to end ‘FOMO’ with endless entertainment opportunitiesThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Men’s Basketball: ‘It’s the best feeling ever’: Etzler follows uncle’s footsteps at Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Sleepy Buckeyes can find mattress options at Sandman SleepThe LanternColumbus, OH
richlandsource.com
Score no more: New Philadelphia's defense breaks down Zanesville
Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Tuesday when New Philadelphia bottled Zanesville 8-0 in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on October 18. In recent action on October 13, New Philadelphia faced off against Louisville and Zanesville took on Thornville Sheridan on October 8 at Zanesville High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Columbus Bishop Hartley drops zeroes on Hebron Lakewood
Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Monday when Columbus Bishop Hartley bottled Hebron Lakewood 3-0 on October 17 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. Recently on October 4, Columbus Bishop Hartley squared off with Columbus Bishop Watterson in a volleyball game. We covered the game....
richlandsource.com
Skoog's heroics steers Clear Fork into MOAC title tilt
COLUMBUS — The high school football playoff picture is still a little fuzzy around Ohio, but thanks to these incredible performances, there is some clarity on the horizon. Let’s check out this week’s big-time performers with the Week 9 edition of the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association High School Football Notebook.
richlandsource.com
Razor thin: Xenia Legacy Christian earns tough verdict over Jamestown Greeneview
Xenia Legacy Christian finally found a way to top Jamestown Greeneview 5-4 in Ohio girls soccer on October 18. Xenia Legacy Christian jumped in front of Jamestown Greeneview 3-2 to begin the final half.
richlandsource.com
Absolutely nothing: McComb drops a goose egg on Cory-Rawson
McComb's impenetrable defense prompted a 3-0 blanking of Cory-Rawson during this Ohio girls high school volleyball game. Last season, McComb and Cory-Rawson faced off on October 13, 2021 at Cory-Rawson High School. For more, click here.
thevillagereporter.com
OHSAA Weekly Football Computer Ratings (After Week 9)
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The football regular-season has reached Week 10, and the Ohio High School Athletic Association released the second-to-last computer ratings on Tuesday. The final report will be released this Sunday, Oct. 23, when 448 schools – the top 16 in each region – will qualify for the playoffs.
unioncountydailydigital.com
OHSAA Playoffs Loom Large For All Five Area Football Squads
DELAWARE – The Berlin Bears shut down the usually powerful Marysville running attack Friday, limiting the Monarchs to just 183 hard-fought yards on the ground as the hosts bested the Monarchs, 24-10. Nascere Smith led the Monarchs, carrying the ball 13 times for 117 yards, including a 67-yards sprint and the Monarch’s only touchdown.
Two dead after plane leaving Columbus crashed into Marietta dealership lot
MARIETTA, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people died Tuesday morning after a plane leaving Columbus crashed into the parking lot of a Marietta, Ohio car dealership, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. An eyewitness video shows large, dark plumes of smoke and a large fire at the dealership. You can see that video in the […]
Men’s Basketball: ‘It’s the best feeling ever’: Etzler follows uncle’s footsteps at Ohio State
Redshirt freshman Kalen Etzler (24) will look to make an impact in his first season with in-game impact for the Buckeyes. Etzler will follow in the footsteps of his uncle, Doug Etzler, who played for Ohio State from 1991-1995. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.
New video sheds light on plane crash in Marietta, Ohio
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is scheduled to provide an update into its investigation of the crash at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. MARIETTA, Ohio (WCMH) — Surveillance video from a nearby business shows the moment a plane crashed into the parking lot of a Marietta, Ohio car dealership Tuesday morning, killing two people. It’s […]
columbusunderground.com
New Gay Bar The Olive Tree Opens in Bellefontaine
After hosting their first drag show in February, The Olive Tree has since received its liquor license, making it the first ever gay bar in Bellefontaine. With a rebranding celebration on October 15, owner Tyler Berry said he never would have guessed a few months ago that the space would be where it is today.
richlandsource.com
Robert "Bob" Kissel
BUTLER: Robert “Bob” Kissel passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022. He was 83. He was born on May 21, 1939 to parents Michael and Anna (Paulo) Kissel in Bellville, Ohio. A life long resident Bob was a graduate of Bellville High School, and went on to attend some college classes at Ashland University. He also proudly served in the Ohio Air National Guard.
richlandsource.com
Raymond E. Applegate, DVM
Dr. Raymond E. Applegate, 84 of Mansfield, Ohio passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022 in Mansfield. Read his full obituary and service details at SnyderFuneralHomes.com. To plant a tree in memory of DVM Raymond E. Applegate as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Marching Band News
The Ohio State Marching Band has a special performance lined up for this Saturday's game against Iowa. On Monday, the OSU band revealed it will team up with its Hawkeye counterparts for a massive halftime show in Columbus. "That's right. For the first time in Ohio State Marching Band history,...
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Places For Fish And Chips In Columbus
There aren’t a ton of places in Columbus for fish and chips, but these are definitely the ones you’ll want to scope out for your next craving. Blame it on watching way too many BBC cop dramas, but every once in a while I start to get hardcore cravings of a good, greasy batch of fish and chips. A nice, crisp Atlantic cod or some soft and juicy white perch sits in my belly just right, especially with a pint of brown ale or a deep and tasty porter.
richlandsource.com
Cathy Bellomy
Cathy Lynn Bellomy (age 69) was carried home to be with the Lord Tuesday October 11, 2022. at OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus. To plant a tree in memory of Cathy Bellomy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
richlandsource.com
Hocking Hills is a must-see destination for Ohio's fall foliage
LOGAN — Autumn in Ohio manages to take my breath away every year. The brilliant yellow of ginkgos and golden maples, the scarlets popping against the stubborn spring green foliage and darker hues of pine needles, the oranges that most watercolor artists could only hope to replicate. GALLERY: Autumn...
Troopers ID 2 killed after plane crashes at Ohio car dealership
MARIETTA, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified the two people who died after a plane crashed at a car dealership parking lot in Marietta, Ohio Tuesday morning. The crash happened at approximately 7:15 a.m. at the Pioneer Buick GMC dealership on Pike Street, according to the...
WOUB
Former Athens quarterback Joe Burrow starts foundation targeting food insecurity and Mental Health
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — Joe Burrow has quite the CV. In Athens, he led the Bulldogs to a state title game in 2014 while shattering numerous Ohio passing records. Then after a spell at Ohio State, he transferred to LSU, where one of college football’s greatest stories was born. Burrow completed 76.3 percent of his passes for 5,671 yards and 60 TDs in his senior season, en route to winning a Heisman trophy and a national title with the Tigers.
