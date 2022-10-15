Read full article on original website
Related
blackchronicle.com
Texas commission recommends overhauling community colleges’ funding system
Sign up for The Brief, our day by day e-newsletter that retains readers in control on essentially the most important Texas news. A commission charged by the Texas Legislature to recommend new methods of financing the state’s community schools unanimously accepted its suggestion Tuesday that lawmakers tie state funding to how profitable faculties are at getting college students to graduate or switch to four-year universities.
Comments / 0