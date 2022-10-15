Read full article on original website
Mt. Washington Democrat Mayor Barry Armstrong Refuses To Address Viral Video of City Personnel Seizing PropertyMt. Washington GazetteMount Washington, KY
Vanished In KentuckyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLouisville, KY
New App to Help the Homeless Launches in Louisville, KentuckyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
KY America First Endorses Stuart Owen In Mt. Washington Mayors Race And 2 In The City Council RaceNelson County News-SentinelMount Washington, KY
Louisville Metro Animal Services (LMAS) needs people to adopt pets or will begin euthanizing soonAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Wave 3
1 of Louisville’s largest non-profit events returns in person after 3 years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Volunteers of America returned to an in-person event for the first time since 2019 to host their annual “Power of 1″ breakfast on Tuesday. The breakfast is considered one of the largest non-profit events in Louisville, highlighting the organization’s services throughout a four-state region, the release said.
Some Swear They Can See a Body in this Abandoned Southern Indiana Apartment Building Being Demolished
The building you're looking at is the Riverview Tower in New Albany, Indiana, right across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky. The abandoned apartment building recently met the wrecking ball. Someone captured a photo of the demolition and shared it on Facebook. Immediately comments began that there was a body or spirit seen in an upper-floor window.
Wave 3
JCPS highlights higher graduation rates from School Report Card 2022 data
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Department of Education released its 2022 School Report Card (SRC) data derived from state assessment scores. This is the first school year of data since the Covid-19 pandemic. Kentucky districts are seeing the same issues as other districts nationwide such as staffing shortages, learning...
Wave 3
New UofL center to help students find jobs after graduating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville is helping students have a better transition into finding a job with a new center for students. UofL’s new Center for Engaged Learning was announced on Tuesday. The center will provide new opportunities including research and internship opportunities. The facility will...
Wave 3
New Albany based donut shop coming to Lousiville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A New Albany donut shop announced they’re expanding to Louisville. Honey Creme Donut Shop started as a small business in New Albany, their first shop opened 57 years ago. Their new location will open on Friday at 651 South 4th Street between Safier Mediterranean Deli...
Wave 3
“Save Waverly Hills” group says agreement with historical society is premature
The fashion highlighted people of all shapes and sizes, giving them all a chance to walk the runway in Dillards’ Fall line. JCPS School Showcase returns with new School Choice Plan. Updated: Oct. 15, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT. The event was on Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. to...
Wave 3
New UofL center to help students prepare for careers through experiential learning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville is helping students find internships and research opportunities with a new all-in-one center. UofL’s new Center for Engaged Learning was announced on Tuesday. The facility will allow businesses to make better connections with students, making it much easier to find a...
Wave 3
Goode Weather Blog 10/18
Federal agents have executed a search warrant at a farm in Nelson County belonging to the family of a suspect in the disappearance of Crystal Rogers. Family shares slain woman’s story for Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Updated: 2 hours ago. One family is coming forward to share their loved...
Wave 3
Investigator gives interim report on state of LMDC, calls building ‘woefully inadequate’
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An independent investigation into the state of Louisville Metro Department of Corrections is underway after a string of deaths. On Tuesday, the man behind the report, former FBI agent David Beyer, gave his update to Council’s Government Oversight and Audit Committee. His update is an...
Wave 3
New report highlights JCPS graduation rate
Federal agents have executed a search warrant at a farm in Nelson County belonging to the family of a suspect in the disappearance of Crystal Rogers. One family is coming forward to share their loved one’s story for Domestic Violence Awareness Month. ‘Social Anxiety Kyle’ talks to local students...
Wave 3
‘Social Anxiety Kyle’ talks to local students about their own social anxiety
Federal agents have executed a search warrant at a farm in Nelson County belonging to the family of a suspect in the disappearance of Crystal Rogers. Family shares slain woman’s story for Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Updated: 8 hours ago. One family is coming forward to share their loved...
Wave 3
Gov. Beshear attends ribbon cutting for Waterfront Park expansion
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear joined local leaders for the ribbon-cutting event on Tuesday that transferred land into the ownership of Waterfront Park. The new phase will provide additional space along the Ohio River to provide more opportunities for activities and events. “And we all share one...
VIDEO: ‘Rare’ October snowfall seen in Kentucky
A cold snap brought an early snowfall to parts of Kentucky. Twitter video provided via Storyful shows "a good snow shower" coming down Tuesday morning in southeast Lexington, Kentucky, and more flurries were spotted Tuesday by sky-watchers in Gray.
Wave 3
Louisville Tool Library lets you check out tools for home projects
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tools can be expensive, but there’s a simple way to just borrow them instead. The Louisville Tool Library has only been open for a few months, but the nonprofit has already helped a lot of people. Whether you’re looking for power tools, yard equipment, or...
Wave 3
Louisville authorities recover body from Ohio River
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Emergency crews have recovered the body of a person from the Ohio River. The body was reported around 10:30 a.m. in the water just off the Louisville Loop behind the Kentucky Science Center. No information about the victim has been provided. Louisville Metro police say the...
Wave 3
FBI agent continue search on Bardstown farm
One family is coming forward to share their loved one’s story for Domestic Violence Awareness Month. ‘Social Anxiety Kyle’ talks to local students about their own social anxiety. Updated: 6 hours ago. Mental health professionals say even before the COVID-19 pandemic, anxiety and depression among teens was on...
Wave 3
Overnight East End Tunnel closures scheduled
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There are scheduled overnight closures of the East End Tunnel for next week in Jefferson County. The tunnel’s northbound and southbound bores carry Gene Snyder Freeway traffic between Louisville and southern Indiana from the Lewis and Clark Bridge over the Ohio River. The tunnel’s northbound...
WLKY.com
Louisville Metro Animal Services asks for community's support as shelter exceeds capacity
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Animal Services is operating over capacity, and they need more people willing to adopt. “Staff are exhausted and we're doing all we can to keep our No Kill Status here at the animal shelter,” said Allen Gerlach, Louisville Metro Animal Services. While...
Wave 3
LMPD investigate after child sustains shooting-related injury to the face
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a child sustained a shooting-related injury to the face Tuesday afternoon. It happened in the Portland neighborhood just after 4 p.m., Louisville Metro spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said. Officers were called to respond to a shooting at Griffiths Avenue and North 29th...
spectrumnews1.com
A sweet treat: McDonald's to sell Krispy Kreme at 9 locations in and around Louisville in latest experiment
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — McDonald's will start selling Krispy Kreme doughnuts in nine select locations in, and around, Louisville starting Oct. 26. The test run is the first time McDonald's is selling Krispy Kreme. McDonald's said the test is to see how selling the Krispy Kreme products will affect its...
