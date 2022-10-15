ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Aspen Daily News

Editorial Roundup: United States

Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad:. Imagine having to go into debt to stay in touch with a loved one — all while fearing for their safety and well-being. That is the grim reality facing 1 in 3 families of incarcerated people in the United States, thanks to the sky-high costs of phone calls from prison. So it is welcome news that California has moved against this cruel situation. Last month, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed a law to make all phone calls from state prisons free. Now it’s time for other states, and Congress, to act.
Aspen Daily News

House panel: Trump's bills to Secret Service 'exorbitant'

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s private company arranged for the Secret Service to pay for rooms at his properties in excess of government-approved rates at least 40 times, including two charges for more than $1,100 per room, per night, according to documents released Monday by a congressional committee.
The Conversation U.S.

Why the GOP's battle for the soul of 'character conservatives' in these midterms may center on Utah and its Latter-day Saint voters

U.S. Sen. Mike Lee is seeking reelection in Utah – a typically uneventful undertaking for an incumbent Republican in a state that hasn’t had a Democratic senator since 1977. But he faces a unique challenger: Evan McMullin. The former CIA operative, investment banker and Republican policy adviser left the GOP in 2016 because of Donald Trump. McMullin then ran for president as an independent, styling himself as a principled conservative, and won 21% of Utahans’ votes. Lee himself voted for McMullin in 2016, saying Trump was “wildly unpopular” in Utah because of “religiously intolerant” statements about Muslims. Some 62% of the state’s...
Aspen Daily News

Suicide drones strike fear in Ukraine's capital, killing 4

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Waves of explosives-laden suicide drones struck Ukraine’s capital Monday, setting buildings ablaze, tearing a hole in one of them and sending people scurrying for cover or trying to shoot them down in what the president said was Russia’s attempt to terrorize civilians. The...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Putin declares martial law in annexed regions of Ukraine

MOSCOW — (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin declared martial law Wednesday in the four regions of Ukraine that Moscow annexed and gave additional emergency powers to the heads of all regions of Russia. Putin didn’t immediately spell out the steps that would be taken under martial law,...
Aspen Daily News

Satellite photos show damage at Iran prison amid protests

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A weekend fire at Iran's notorious Evin Prison damaged one of the largest buildings in the complex, according to satellite photos analyzed Monday. Authorities raised to eight the number of inmates killed, doubling the initial toll. What happened on Saturday night at the...
Aspen Daily News

Unqualified for Congress

Without question Lauren Boebert is way too much into guns to represent Colorado's 3rd Congressional District. Her gun show may be considered cute by some people until a wacko with an automatic weapon opens up at a school or Walmart!. I've run into a couple of very aggressive, explosive, dangerous...
The Independent

Eric Swalwell's campaign ad on impact of 'MAGA abortion bans' draws praise: 'powerful'

Rep Eric Swalwell of California is receiving praise for a campaign video that forecasts the future for families in states where abortion is outlawed.The video for the former prosecutor, which is entitled “Lock Her Up” opens with a family sitting around a dinner table when two police officers knock on the door and announce that they are arresting the mother for unlawfully terminating a pregnancy. The police tell her and her partner that her doctor has also been arrested and that she will have to submit to a physical examination. The situation escalates and the woman is taken away...
