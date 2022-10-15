Read full article on original website
Editorial Roundup: United States
Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad:. Imagine having to go into debt to stay in touch with a loved one — all while fearing for their safety and well-being. That is the grim reality facing 1 in 3 families of incarcerated people in the United States, thanks to the sky-high costs of phone calls from prison. So it is welcome news that California has moved against this cruel situation. Last month, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed a law to make all phone calls from state prisons free. Now it’s time for other states, and Congress, to act.
Russia's Putin declares martial law in seized Ukrainian regions
KYIV (Reuters) - One of the most senior Russian-appointed officials in occupied Ukraine said the Ukrainian army was poised to begin an attempt to retake the southern city of Kherson and urged residents to evacuate for their safety.
House panel: Trump's bills to Secret Service 'exorbitant'
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s private company arranged for the Secret Service to pay for rooms at his properties in excess of government-approved rates at least 40 times, including two charges for more than $1,100 per room, per night, according to documents released Monday by a congressional committee.
Russia-Ukraine war live: hundreds of thousands without water or power; Russia warns of battle for Kherson in ‘very near future’
Russian president says four Ukrainian regions occupied by Russia will be put under martial law
Why the GOP’s battle for the soul of ‘character conservatives’ in these midterms may center on Utah and its Latter-day Saint voters
U.S. Sen. Mike Lee is seeking reelection in Utah – a typically uneventful undertaking for an incumbent Republican in a state that hasn’t had a Democratic senator since 1977. But he faces a unique challenger: Evan McMullin. The former CIA operative, investment banker and Republican policy adviser left the GOP in 2016 because of Donald Trump. McMullin then ran for president as an independent, styling himself as a principled conservative, and won 21% of Utahans’ votes. Lee himself voted for McMullin in 2016, saying Trump was “wildly unpopular” in Utah because of “religiously intolerant” statements about Muslims. Some 62% of the state’s...
Putin declares martial law in annexed areas as Ukraine pushes offensive
Law gives Russian-installed heads of four Ukrainian provinces sweeping powers
Suicide drones strike fear in Ukraine's capital, killing 4
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Waves of explosives-laden suicide drones struck Ukraine’s capital Monday, setting buildings ablaze, tearing a hole in one of them and sending people scurrying for cover or trying to shoot them down in what the president said was Russia’s attempt to terrorize civilians. The...
Putin declares martial law in annexed regions of Ukraine
MOSCOW — (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin declared martial law Wednesday in the four regions of Ukraine that Moscow annexed and gave additional emergency powers to the heads of all regions of Russia. Putin didn’t immediately spell out the steps that would be taken under martial law,...
Satellite photos show damage at Iran prison amid protests
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A weekend fire at Iran's notorious Evin Prison damaged one of the largest buildings in the complex, according to satellite photos analyzed Monday. Authorities raised to eight the number of inmates killed, doubling the initial toll. What happened on Saturday night at the...
Rare toad fight similar to landmark endangered species case
A legal battle over an endangered toad and a geothermal power plant in Nevada has many similarities to the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark case on the Endangered Species Act nearly a half-century ago
Unqualified for Congress
Without question Lauren Boebert is way too much into guns to represent Colorado's 3rd Congressional District. Her gun show may be considered cute by some people until a wacko with an automatic weapon opens up at a school or Walmart!. I've run into a couple of very aggressive, explosive, dangerous...
Eric Swalwell’s campaign ad on impact of ‘MAGA abortion bans’ draws praise: ‘powerful’
Rep Eric Swalwell of California is receiving praise for a campaign video that forecasts the future for families in states where abortion is outlawed.The video for the former prosecutor, which is entitled “Lock Her Up” opens with a family sitting around a dinner table when two police officers knock on the door and announce that they are arresting the mother for unlawfully terminating a pregnancy. The police tell her and her partner that her doctor has also been arrested and that she will have to submit to a physical examination. The situation escalates and the woman is taken away...
