ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wave 3

LMPD investigate after child sustains shooting-related injury to the face

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a child sustained a shooting-related injury to the face Tuesday afternoon. It happened in the Portland neighborhood just after 4 p.m., Louisville Metro spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said. Officers were called to respond to a shooting at Griffiths Avenue and North 29th...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville man charged in Taylor Berry neighborhood homicide indicted

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville man charged in connection to a Taylor Berry neighborhood homicide has been indicted. The Jefferson County Grand Jury returned an indictment against Hunter Williams Thrasher, 23, charging him with one count of murder, one count of obscuring the identity of a machine over $10,000, one count of tampering with physical evidence, one count of abuse of corpse, one county criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree, and for being a persistent felony offender in the second degree, according to a release from the Jefferson County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville authorities recover body from Ohio River

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Emergency crews have recovered the body of a person from the Ohio River. The body was reported around 10:30 a.m. in the water just off the Louisville Loop behind the Kentucky Science Center. No information about the victim has been provided. Louisville Metro police say the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

FBI agent continue search on Bardstown farm

One family is coming forward to share their loved one’s story for Domestic Violence Awareness Month. ‘Social Anxiety Kyle’ talks to local students about their own social anxiety. Updated: 6 hours ago. Mental health professionals say even before the COVID-19 pandemic, anxiety and depression among teens was on...
BARDSTOWN, KY
Wave 3

Overnight East End Tunnel closures scheduled

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There are scheduled overnight closures of the East End Tunnel for next week in Jefferson County. The tunnel’s northbound and southbound bores carry Gene Snyder Freeway traffic between Louisville and southern Indiana from the Lewis and Clark Bridge over the Ohio River. The tunnel’s northbound...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Police seeking suspects in stabbing of man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in serious condition after he was stabbed several times overnight in Shawnee neighborhood. Louisville Metro police officers called to a home in the 3400 block of West Muhammad Ali Boulevard around 1:15 a.m. found the man suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Coroner identifies person found in Ohio River

‘My family just needs answers’: FBI search Bardstown farm as part of Crystal Rogers case. Rogers has not been seen since July 3, 2015. A missing persons report was filed by her family two days later. Woman convicted of shooting man released on HIP now back in custody. Updated:...
BARDSTOWN, KY
Wave 3

New report highlights JCPS graduation rate

Federal agents have executed a search warrant at a farm in Nelson County belonging to the family of a suspect in the disappearance of Crystal Rogers. One family is coming forward to share their loved one’s story for Domestic Violence Awareness Month. ‘Social Anxiety Kyle’ talks to local students...
NELSON COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

One dead in shooting at Jeffersonville apartment complex

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - One person has died in a shooting on Monday at an apartment complex in southern Indiana. Jeffersonville police officers were called to Hallmark At Jeffersonville on Paddle Wheel Court around 10:20 a.m. on a report of shots fired at the complex. Upon arrival, officers found a...
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
clayconews.com

KILLER STILL "AT LARGE": Vandalized Memorial of Bardstown, Kentucky K-9 Police Officer that was Ambushed & Murdered in 2013 on a Bluegrass Parkway exit Ramp in Nelson County

BARDSTOWN, KY - The Bardstown Police Department is reporting that: We are looking for the public's help regarding theft and vandalism of the memorial area for Officer Jason Ellis on exit 34 of the Bluegrass Parkway in Bardstown, Kentucky. Sometime between Sunday, October 9th and Thursday, October 13th, a person...
BARDSTOWN, KY
WLKY.com

Duo accused in deadly 2021 Fern Creek home invasion plead guilty to lesser charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man and a woman accused in a deadly home invasion in 2021 pleaded guilty to amended charges in court Tuesday. Facing a judge, Tony Johnson and Juanisha Rippy plead guilty to lesser charges than they were originally faced with after a botched home invasion on June 18, 2021, on Shibley Drive in Fern Creek left Michael Bright, 53, dead.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy