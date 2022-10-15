Read full article on original website
Vanished In KentuckyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLouisville, KY
Mt. Washington Democrat Mayor Barry Armstrong Refuses To Address Viral Video of City Personnel Seizing PropertyMt. Washington GazetteMount Washington, KY
New App to Help the Homeless Launches in Louisville, KentuckyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Louisville Metro Animal Services (LMAS) needs people to adopt pets or will begin euthanizing soonAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Louisville in the fall: bats, graves, pumpkins & tacosRachelle WrightLouisville, KY
Wave 3
LMPD investigate after child sustains shooting-related injury to the face
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a child sustained a shooting-related injury to the face Tuesday afternoon. It happened in the Portland neighborhood just after 4 p.m., Louisville Metro spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said. Officers were called to respond to a shooting at Griffiths Avenue and North 29th...
Wave 3
Louisville man charged in Taylor Berry neighborhood homicide indicted
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville man charged in connection to a Taylor Berry neighborhood homicide has been indicted. The Jefferson County Grand Jury returned an indictment against Hunter Williams Thrasher, 23, charging him with one count of murder, one count of obscuring the identity of a machine over $10,000, one count of tampering with physical evidence, one count of abuse of corpse, one county criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree, and for being a persistent felony offender in the second degree, according to a release from the Jefferson County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.
wdrb.com
Louisville man arrested weeks after woman's remains found in Scott County, Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested several weeks after a woman's body was discovered on abandoned property in Scott County, Indiana. According to online records, 67-year-old Melvin Evans was booked into the Scott County Detention Center Monday afternoon. Evans was arrested in connection with the remains...
Wave 3
Louisville authorities recover body from Ohio River
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Emergency crews have recovered the body of a person from the Ohio River. The body was reported around 10:30 a.m. in the water just off the Louisville Loop behind the Kentucky Science Center. No information about the victim has been provided. Louisville Metro police say the...
Wave 3
FBI agent continue search on Bardstown farm
One family is coming forward to share their loved one’s story for Domestic Violence Awareness Month. ‘Social Anxiety Kyle’ talks to local students about their own social anxiety. Updated: 6 hours ago. Mental health professionals say even before the COVID-19 pandemic, anxiety and depression among teens was on...
WLKY.com
Louisville man arrested, accused of kidnapping and beating woman 2 times in same day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman was abducted, forced into a car and repeatedly attacked on two separate occasions, and now a man is under arrest, accused of those crimes. Timothy Holder, 57, is charged with several crimes, including kidnapping an adult. Louisville Metro Police Department said Holder forced...
Wave 3
‘My family just needs answers’: FBI search Bardstown farm as part of Crystal Rogers case
Miriam Hope is the person who was found dead in the Ohio River near the area of the Big Four Bridge and the Waterfront. Woman convicted of shooting man released on HIP now back in custody. Updated: 6 hours ago. The New Directions Tenant Union is calling for a member's...
Wave 3
Overnight East End Tunnel closures scheduled
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There are scheduled overnight closures of the East End Tunnel for next week in Jefferson County. The tunnel’s northbound and southbound bores carry Gene Snyder Freeway traffic between Louisville and southern Indiana from the Lewis and Clark Bridge over the Ohio River. The tunnel’s northbound...
Wave 3
Police seeking suspects in stabbing of man
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in serious condition after he was stabbed several times overnight in Shawnee neighborhood. Louisville Metro police officers called to a home in the 3400 block of West Muhammad Ali Boulevard around 1:15 a.m. found the man suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim...
Wave 3
Coroner identifies person found in Ohio River
‘My family just needs answers’: FBI search Bardstown farm as part of Crystal Rogers case. Rogers has not been seen since July 3, 2015. A missing persons report was filed by her family two days later. Woman convicted of shooting man released on HIP now back in custody. Updated:...
Wave 3
Fallen LMPD officer and Edmonson Co. native honored with fishing tournament
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Last December, an Edmonson County native died while in the line of duty. Louisville Metro Police Officer Zachary Cottongim was killed after being hit by a driver while helping a car on the side of the road. “He knew from an early age that not...
Wave 3
New report highlights JCPS graduation rate
Federal agents have executed a search warrant at a farm in Nelson County belonging to the family of a suspect in the disappearance of Crystal Rogers. One family is coming forward to share their loved one’s story for Domestic Violence Awareness Month. ‘Social Anxiety Kyle’ talks to local students...
Wave 3
One dead in shooting at Jeffersonville apartment complex
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - One person has died in a shooting on Monday at an apartment complex in southern Indiana. Jeffersonville police officers were called to Hallmark At Jeffersonville on Paddle Wheel Court around 10:20 a.m. on a report of shots fired at the complex. Upon arrival, officers found a...
wdrb.com
Bardstown Police officer Jason Ellis' widow determined to ensure legacy remains intact after memorial vandalized
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The widow of Bardstown Police officer Jason Ellis is determined to ensure his legacy remains intact after his memorial was vandalized over the weekend. Ellis' legacy continues on through those who loved him, especially his two sons and his widow, Amy, now Amy Brown, who says...
Wave 3
Woman convicted of shooting man released on HIP now back in custody
Miriam Hope is the person who was found dead in the Ohio River near the area of the Big Four Bridge and the Waterfront. ‘My family just needs answers’: FBI search Bardstown farm as part of Crystal Rogers case. Updated: 5 hours ago. Rogers has not been seen since...
wdrb.com
Remains found in central Indiana positively ID'd as Louisville man who vanished in 2002
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Remains discovered by a turkey hunter in central Indiana have been identified as those of a a Louisville man who was reported missing more than 20 years ago. According to a news release, the remains were found in May 2004 near Lake Lemon in northeast Monroe...
6 months later: Boy found dead in suitcase still unidentified, ISP says
INDIANA, USA — Sunday marked six months since the body of a young boy was found in a suitcase in southern Indiana. Indiana State Police say he has still not been identified. The child is described by police as a 5-year-old African American male, about four feet tall with a slim build and short haircut.
Wave 3
Family shares slain woman’s story for Domestic Violence Awareness Month
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One family is coming forward to share their loved one’s story for Domestic Violence Awareness Month after she was shot and killed by the father of one of her children. Krystal Walton was a 32-year-old single mother of two children in Indianapolis. Her oldest was...
clayconews.com
KILLER STILL "AT LARGE": Vandalized Memorial of Bardstown, Kentucky K-9 Police Officer that was Ambushed & Murdered in 2013 on a Bluegrass Parkway exit Ramp in Nelson County
BARDSTOWN, KY - The Bardstown Police Department is reporting that: We are looking for the public's help regarding theft and vandalism of the memorial area for Officer Jason Ellis on exit 34 of the Bluegrass Parkway in Bardstown, Kentucky. Sometime between Sunday, October 9th and Thursday, October 13th, a person...
WLKY.com
Duo accused in deadly 2021 Fern Creek home invasion plead guilty to lesser charges
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man and a woman accused in a deadly home invasion in 2021 pleaded guilty to amended charges in court Tuesday. Facing a judge, Tony Johnson and Juanisha Rippy plead guilty to lesser charges than they were originally faced with after a botched home invasion on June 18, 2021, on Shibley Drive in Fern Creek left Michael Bright, 53, dead.
