Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Scoreboard: Six goals scored between Monson and Northampton girls soccer & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. A second-half battle led to six goals combined for Monson and Northampton girls soccer, as their match on Tuesday ended in a 3-3 draw.
Longmeadow’s Ryan Downes dominates in WMass D-I golf championship, while Northampton’s Galen Fowles also impresses
LONGMEADOW -- The Western Mass. Division I Golf Championships teed off Monday morning at the Franconia Golf Course. Longmeadow’s Ryan Downes played well through his 18 holes to finish 1st with a 66 on the par-71 course.
Scoreboard: Westfield girls volleyball narrowly beats Minnechaug, 3-2 & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. A back-and-forth match eventually ended with Westfield girls volleyball defeating Minnechaug in five sets, 3-2. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our...
HS Football: Who’s lighting it up? Receiving stats leaders through Week 6
The following stats have been accumulated through Oct. 17. If any stats are missing, please send them to gcote@masslive.com. Northampton quarterback Ben Sledzieski made a statement in the Blue Devils’ 38-28 win over East Longmeadow last Friday.
Meghan Bowen notches 100th career point, No. 7 Westfield field hockey defeats Southwick in Valley League matchup
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Monday was quite the day for the Westfield field hockey team. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Ethan Beauchemin shoots two-under 70, earns medalist honors at D-II Western Mass. while Belchertown finishes first as team
SOUTHWICK — Palmer’s Ethan Beauchemin was amongst one of the first foursomes to wrap up and turn in their scorecards during the Division II Western Massachusetts golf championships at The Ranch Golf Club on Tuesday.
Scores level between No. 11 East Longmeadow and No. 5 Longmeadow boys soccer, 2-2 after late penalty
LONGMEADOW – A late penalty salvaged a draw for No. 11 East Longmeadow boys soccer against their crosstown rival No. 5 Longmeadow on Monday evening, 2-2.
Westfield Tech freshman Dan O’Connor misses state cut by one stroke; Tigers claim seventh at D3 golf sectionals
WILBRAHAM – One day after finishing seventh at the Division 3 sectional championships at Wilbraham Country Club, Westfield Technical Academy High School golf coach Bob Eak reflected on his team’s outing. Six Westfield Tech golfers – freshman Dan O’Connor, junior Deven Werbiskis, and sophomores Cyler Sgroi, Andrew Reed,...
The Westfield News Scoreboard: Mounties deal Bombers 3-1 defeat & more
10-18-22 Westfield High vs Monument Mountain Regional Boys Varsity Soccer BOYS SOCCER. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Westfield High School counselors bring college fair to several area schools
WESTFIELD — The Westfield High School Counseling Department is again taking the lead on bringing 100 colleges and universities to Westfield High School and to 12 other schools in the region Oct. 24-28. Guidance counselor Merylin Asselin, a former college admissions officer, said she began the college fair 12 years ago with 50 colleges visiting three area schools.
Smith College union ‘at a breaking point’ with understaffing
Smith College housekeeper Meg Kennedy was at the end of her rope. She was already tasked with cleaning a four-story residence hall, her primary responsibility. The 120-year-old brick manor was expected to take the bulk of an eight-hour shift to tidy. But with the housekeeping staff already stretched thin, a...
In technical move, Holyoke’s Morgan Full Service Community School back under district’s control
HOLYOKE — The state education board removed the “chronically underperforming” designation from Morgan Full-Service Community School, placing it back under the city’s school district, which has been in receivership for about seven years. In a letter dated Sept. 26, Jeffrey C. Riley, commissioner of Elementary and...
Former Westfield School Committee member selected as mid-term replacement
WESTFIELD — With a strong showing of candidates offering to fill the School Committee seat of Ramon Diaz Jr., who resigned in August after 10 years of service, a joint meeting of the School Committee and City Council voted in favor of Michael Tirrell, a former member who now chairs the Parks and Recreation Commission.
See all homes sold in Hampden County, Oct 9 to Oct 15
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampden County reported from Oct 9 to Oct 15. There were 148 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 918-square-foot home on Longmeadow Street in Longmeadow that sold for $270,000.
Palmer School Committee prepares to seek new superintendent in wake of Patricia Gardner’s resignation
PALMER – The School Committee on Wednesday will begin taking the steps necessary to find a new superintendent for the Palmer Public Schools. Superintendent Patricia Gardner, who tendered her resignation last month, is departing to accept a new position on Nov. 1. She informed the school board her resignation will be effective on Oct. 31.
Southwick board places Whalley TIF, fiber network on Nov. meeting warrant
SOUTHWICK — The Select Board voted Monday evening to approve the Special Town Meeting warrant that will put two articles in front of Southwick voters Nov. 15 at 6 p.m. at the Southwick Regional School gymnasium. The board voted 2-0 to approve the two articles for the meeting warrant....
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Oct 9 to Oct 15
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Oct 9 to Oct 15. There were 319 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 2,376-square-foot home on Highland Street in Gardner that sold for $412,500.
Springfield Roman Catholic Diocese clergy abuse survivors’ advocate Jeffrey Trant will depart for new job in Franklin County
SPRINGFIELD - Jeffrey J. Trant, lead clergy abuse survivors’ advocate for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield, will leave the post after nearly four years to take a new job in Franklin County. The church announced the pending change Tuesday afternoon. Trant will remain with the diocese until the...
10 most expensive homes sold in Hampshire County Oct. 9-15
A house in Northampton that sold for $1.4 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Hampshire County between Oct. 9 and Oct. 15. In total, 46 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $417,049. The average price per square foot ended up at $240.
Reacting to MCAS results, Westfield Superintendent says the future of education is not standardized testing
WESTFIELD — Superintendent of Schools Stefan J. Czaporowski said the future of education is not in standardized testing and he would rather focus on how students apply their learning to real-world applications. “We have been impacted more,” he said about the influence on the pandemic on student learning. “To...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
86K+
Followers
66K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0