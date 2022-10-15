ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DC News Now

Many wildlife populations have seen significant decline since 1970: analysis

By Rachel Frazin
DC News Now
DC News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24vTCM_0iZpg8ZQ00

Populations of thousands of animal species from around the world have declined by an average of 69 percent since 1970, according to a new report .

Researchers studied nearly 32,000 populations of 5,230 species from around the globe and found that on average, those populations declined by 69 percent between 1970 and 2018.

The report does not suggest that extinction rates of individual species are rising, but researchers say the finding is significant because it provides a “snapshot” of overall changes to ecosystems and their health.

“Essentially, declines in abundance are early warning indicators of overall ecosystem health,” the report said.

The report, from the World Wildlife Fund and the Zoological Society of London, specifically looked at mammals, birds, amphibians, reptiles and fish.

It said that the reasons for the declines include habitat loss, invasive species, pollution, climate change and diseases.

A previous report released two years ago and measured through the year 2016 saw a 68 percent decline in 20,811 populations of 4,392 species since 1970.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 1

Related
DC News Now

Two victims shot, killed in DC identified

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Two teenagers were identified after a triple shooting in Southeast DC Monday evening. 19-year-old Reginald Cooper and 19-year-old Davonte Berkley were shot and killed on Congress Street. Both are from District Heights, Maryland. The third victim is still in the hospital. Police were still looking for a suspect.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Police investigate murder in Southeast

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said detectives were investigating a killing that took place early Sunday morning in Southeast. Police received a report of gunfire in the 2500 block of Pomeroy Rd. around 12:10 a.m. When officers got there, they found man with gunshot wounds. He died there. The Metropolitan Police […]
WASHINGTON STATE
DC News Now

Former DC commissioner indicted in deadly DUI crash in Virginia

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A grand jury indicted a former Advisory Neighborhood Commission member from Washington, D.C. in connection to a DUI crash that killed a woman in March. Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano said Devon Lesesne, 32, would face a charge of Involuntary Manslaughter. Investigators said Lesesne, who served as an ANC […]
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

DC News Now

26K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy