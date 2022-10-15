JACKSON -- Northwest cross country runner Chloe Khon has been selected as the Athlete of the Week for the Jackson area for the week of October 5-11. Khon’s 20:06 was good for second place at the October 8 Olivet Pink Invitational. Her recent run of success has also seen her take fourth at an Interstate 8 jamboree and third at the Chris Jensen Jackson County Meet.

JACKSON, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO