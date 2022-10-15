ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belleville, MI



 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

MLive.com

Cast a vote for Jackson-area Athlete of the Week

JACKSON -- Here is a chance to cast a vote for the athlete who had the biggest performance in the Jackson area for the past week. Voting will run through Monday morning with a winner announced soon after. Results will in no way impact post-season honors. If you cannot see the poll, click here.
JACKSON, MI
MLive.com

Matchups set for Big 8/Cascades Crossover

JACKSON – Matchups have been set for the Big 8/Cascades Crossover Friday and Saturday. The champions of the two leagues, Napoleon and Union City will meet Saturday at 1 p.m. in Union City. The Big 8 will be the host for each matchup. Other notable matchups include Jonesville hosting...
UNION CITY, MI
MLive.com

Columbia Central post player Zoie Bamm picks Concordia

Columbia Central senior post player Zoie Bamm announced via social media on Monday that she has verbally committed to play basketball at Concordia in Ann Arbor next season. Bamm put up 16 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game as a junior during the 2021-22 season, all despite a minutes restriction due to a knee injury. She was part of a Golden Eagles team which won the LCAA title and a district title before falling in the regional to Grass Lake.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Northwest cross country runner Chloe Khon selected as Jackson-area Athlete of the Week

JACKSON -- Northwest cross country runner Chloe Khon has been selected as the Athlete of the Week for the Jackson area for the week of October 5-11. Khon’s 20:06 was good for second place at the October 8 Olivet Pink Invitational. Her recent run of success has also seen her take fourth at an Interstate 8 jamboree and third at the Chris Jensen Jackson County Meet.
JACKSON, MI
WKHM

Jackson man wins Lucky for Life lottery

From the Michigan State Lottery — Beginner’s luck led to a Jackson County man winning $25,000 a year for life from the Michigan Lottery playing the Lucky For Life game. Mark Watson, 77, matched the five white balls drawn Sept. 20 – 05-26-28-37-42 – to win the big prize. He bought his ticket online at MichiganLottery.com.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI

