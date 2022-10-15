Read full article on original website
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Birwood Wall Historic Marker visited by Thomasville Native.Mykhael Ben YahudahThomasville, GA
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Cast a vote for Jackson-area Athlete of the Week
JACKSON -- Here is a chance to cast a vote for the athlete who had the biggest performance in the Jackson area for the past week. Voting will run through Monday morning with a winner announced soon after. Results will in no way impact post-season honors. If you cannot see the poll, click here.
Matchups set for Big 8/Cascades Crossover
JACKSON – Matchups have been set for the Big 8/Cascades Crossover Friday and Saturday. The champions of the two leagues, Napoleon and Union City will meet Saturday at 1 p.m. in Union City. The Big 8 will be the host for each matchup. Other notable matchups include Jonesville hosting...
Detroit Lions honor Brighton’s Brian Lemons as Week 8 Coach of Week
On Friday, Brighton reclaimed the Little Brown Jug, leading to another honor Tuesday. The Detroit Lions named Brighton coach Brian Lemons its Week 8 High School Coach of the Week after the Bulldogs knocked off rival Howell, 21-6, to win the Little Brown Jug.
Columbia Central post player Zoie Bamm picks Concordia
Columbia Central senior post player Zoie Bamm announced via social media on Monday that she has verbally committed to play basketball at Concordia in Ann Arbor next season. Bamm put up 16 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game as a junior during the 2021-22 season, all despite a minutes restriction due to a knee injury. She was part of a Golden Eagles team which won the LCAA title and a district title before falling in the regional to Grass Lake.
A sibling rivalry comes to Michigan basketball, and dad has a front-row seat
ANN ARBOR -- When Jace Howard wants to get under Jett Howard’s skin during practice -- and he occasionally does, because Jett is his younger brother -- he knows what to say. He whispers it, so Michigan’s coaches don’t hear.
Michigan State football offers speedy Ann Arbor Huron sophomore
ANN ARBOR – Kamren Flowers turned heads with his speed on the track as a freshman and now he’s caught the eye of Big Ten football team during his sophomore year on the field. Flowers -- who has a personal best 100-meter time of 10.6 seconds -- picked...
Onsted relentless attack sinks Columbia Central in district soccer semifinal
ONSTED – Relentless pressure from the Onsted offense eventually broke down Columbia Central’s back line in a Division 3 district semifinal on Monday. The Wildcats enjoyed an overwhelming edge in possession and scoring chances en route to a 5-0 win. Onsted (11-10) broke through in the 12th minute...
James Franklin gets his panties in a bunch, says Michigan needs to make change
What happened during halftime of Saturday’s game?What is James Franklin upset about?James Franklin should worry about his own team. On Saturday, James Franklin and his Penn State Nittany Lions invaded the Big House with the hopes of taking down undefeated Michigan. Unfortunately, for Franklin and his supporters, Michigan absolutely...
Michigan State takes ‘narrow focus’ into bye week with trip to Michigan looming
EAST LANSING – After four straight double-digit losses, Michigan State snapped a miserable skid with a 34-28 double-overtime win against Wisconsin last week. That gives the Spartans (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten) a much-needed shot of confidence in a season that has fallen well short of expectations. “We’re going to...
Former Michigan softball player Lauren Esman off to fast start at Alabama
RICHLAND, MI – Lauren Esman packed her bags and made an 800-mile trip south over the summer after transferring from the University of Michigan to the Alabama softball team. Through three games of fall ball, the Southwest Michigan native appears to be adjusting quite well to her new home.
Michigan basketball, but not Michigan State, ranked in preseason top 25
The Associated Press preseason men’s basketball top-25 poll was released on Monday (Oct. 17), and Michigan is on it. The Wolverines checked in at No. 22 in the rankings, which come exactly three weeks before the start of the regular season. Michigan State is not ranked. Michigan started last...
Penn State football: Michigan expresses regret for funereal day in Ann Arbor
Michigan should at least have the decency to put up a marker or something. Nothing fancy, mind you. Something small but tasteful off in some out-of-the-way nook or cranny of the Wolverines’ cavernous stadium. This is where the Penn State 2022 football season lost its life. The Lions were...
Check out the Ann Arbor-area football teams trending up heading into regular season finale
ANN ARBOR – The final week of the regular season is upon us and there are a couple Ann Arbor-area football teams who are in good shape entering Week 9. See which teams are heading in the right direction and check out the power rankings at the bottom of the story.
Northwest cross country runner Chloe Khon selected as Jackson-area Athlete of the Week
JACKSON -- Northwest cross country runner Chloe Khon has been selected as the Athlete of the Week for the Jackson area for the week of October 5-11. Khon’s 20:06 was good for second place at the October 8 Olivet Pink Invitational. Her recent run of success has also seen her take fourth at an Interstate 8 jamboree and third at the Chris Jensen Jackson County Meet.
Where To Go: Michigan’s Top 10 Colleges To Attend in 2023
Choosing a college is one of the biggest decisions a young adult can make. While every school has their individual merits and specialties, we can all agree that some degrees hold more weight that others when it comes to applying for jobs after you graduate. That choice can be hard,...
You can meet Mike Tyson when he tours a few Michigan dispensaries this week
The heavyweight champ will be stopping by Ferndale and Madison Heights before a private party in Hazel Park
Michigan Lottery: Howell man claims $104,730 Monthly Jackpot progressive prize
A Howell man said that his dream of winning the lottery came true when he found out he was the winner of the $104,730 Monthly Jackpot progressive prize from the Michigan Lottery. David Uhrin, 63, was selected as the winner in a random drawing that took place on Sept. 7.
Alice Cooper reminisces with us on his Michigan roots as he visited back home
NOVI, MI - He’s both a rock legend and a Detroit legend. Alice Cooper returned home this weekend and was one of the celebrity guests at Motor City Comic Con which took place in Novi. Cooper’s line at Comic Con was steady all three days at the pop culture...
Jackson man wins Lucky for Life lottery
From the Michigan State Lottery — Beginner’s luck led to a Jackson County man winning $25,000 a year for life from the Michigan Lottery playing the Lucky For Life game. Mark Watson, 77, matched the five white balls drawn Sept. 20 – 05-26-28-37-42 – to win the big prize. He bought his ticket online at MichiganLottery.com.
