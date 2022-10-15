Read full article on original website
Indiana US Senate candidates set for only televised debate
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Republican U.S. Sen. Todd Young will face his two reelection opponents on Sunday in what is their only scheduled televised debate ahead of the Nov. 8 election. The debate comes as Democrat Thomas McDermott, the mayor of Hammond, has struggled to gain traction against Young, who has huge fundraising and organization advantages in seeking his second term. Libertarian James Sceniak is also taking part in the debate, which will be broadcast on several TV stations around the state. Despite Democrats and Republicans fiercely fighting for control of the current 50-50 Senate, Indiana’s Senate race hasn’t seen the tens of millions in outside spending as in 2016 and 2018 campaigns.
AP News Summary at 7:20 p.m. EDT
Biden vows abortion legislation as top priority next year. WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is promising that the first bill he sends to Capitol Hill next year will be one that codifies Roe v. Wade — if Democrats control enough seats in Congress for Biden to sign abortion protections into law. In a speech designed to energize his party’s voters just three weeks before the November midterms, Biden said, “If you care about the right to choose, then you gotta vote.” Democrats tried repeatedly in this Congress to enshrine abortion rights into law, only to be thwarted by GOP filibusters and the unwillingness of their own members to change the Senate’s rules. That dynamic is likely to persist no matter what happens in the November elections.
Mike Lee tries to distance himself from Trump in Utah debate
OREM, Utah (AP) — U.S. Senator Mike Lee has used a debate with his challenger Monday evening to try to draw a distinction between his record and former President Donald Trump’s. Lee is locked in a competitive race against independent Evan McMullin, hoping to win a third-term representing Utah in the U.S. Senate. The election has taken shape as a referendum on the direction Trump has taken the GOP. McMullin is attempting to harness anti-Trump sentiment, while Lee is attacking the direction President Joe Biden has taken the nation. Lee’s efforts to put space between his voting record and Trump’s stances depart from his past messaging as the election nears.
Indiana US Senate candidates split on abortion, spending
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Democrat Thomas McDermott tried to spark his underdog challenge to Indiana Republican U.S. Sen. Todd Young on Sunday by attacking his positions on issues from abortion to federal spending. Young responded with criticism of President Joe Biden and the Democratic-controlled Congress for sparking inflation as the candidates faced each other during their only scheduled televised debate ahead of the Nov. 8 election. McDermott backs a federal law reinstating abortion rights and criticized Young for voting to confirm three conservative Supreme Court justices nominated by former President Donald Trump. Young said he believed that state Legislatures should decide what abortion policies should be and that what he called a “conversation” in all 50 states should continue.
What to know as early voting begins in Iowa
Early voting begins in Iowa Wednesday for the Nov. 8 general election, in which Iowans will make their choices in races including the governor and U.S. senator. Iowans looking to cast an absentee ballot in this year’s election have until 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24 to request their ballot. That shorter request window is […] The post What to know as early voting begins in Iowa appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Are Democrats messing up their midterm messaging? Our panel responds
Democrats have come under fire from critics like Bernie Sanders, who say the party isn’t focusing enough on the economy. Is that right?
