Charleston, SC

WCBD Count on 2

Police: Body recovered from pond on James Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department announced Tuesday morning that it has recovered a body from a James Island pond. The department’s underwater response team responded to a small body of water near Riverland Woods Apartments on Monday night where they recovered a person’s body from the water. Police were searching the area […]
CHARLESTON, SC
Georgetown man faces 30 years following fatal home invasion

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Georgetown man pled guilty in circuit court Tuesday to charges in connection with a deadly home invasion near Andrews in exchange for a 30-year prison sentence, according to Sheriff Carter Weaver. Phillip Thomas Powers was sentenced on four charges from the incident that...
GEORGETOWN, SC
2nd person arrested in deadly North Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A second person has been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened Oct. 5 in North Charleston. Police say J’Von Sh’Mar Rhodes, 19, was arrested Monday on Lysa Street by members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force and officers from the North Charleston Police Department Street Crime Bureau. Rhodes has been charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder. He has been booked at the Dorchester County Detention Center, according to police.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston PD says missing person found

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (10/18/22) -- Charleston Police say Hyams was located late Monday night. Police said more information is forthcoming. The Charleston Police Department is asking for help in locating Andrew Hyams who was reported missing on October 17. Hyams is 5'11 and weighs approximatively 160 pounds....
CHARLESTON, SC
NEW: on fatal North Charleston house fire

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston firefighters are working to determine the cause of a deadly Saturday night fire. Firefighters responded to a fire reported in a single-story home in the 4700 block of Abraham Avenue at 11:55 p.m., Assistant North Charleston Fire Chief Christian Rainey said. The first...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston Police call off search for missing man

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police said Tuesday morning they had canceled a “be on the lookout” alert for a man reported missing on Monday. Police said Andrew Hyams, whose family said he had last been seen at a James Island restaurant, had been found, but provided no other details on where he was found or his condition.
CHARLESTON, SC
North Charleston man killed in crash on U.S. 52 Connector

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston police are investigating an early-morning crash that left a man dead on Saturday. According to the Charleston County Coroner's Office, 30-year-old Lance Thomas, of North Charleston, died in a crash at the U.S. 52 Connector westbound at around 1:30 a.m. North Charleston...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Crews quickly extinguish fire in commercial building in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 800 block of Savannah Highway last night, and crews successfully extinguished the commercial building with no reported injuries. The Charleston County Dispatch center reported smoke from a building at 10 p.m. on Monday, October 17th. Charleston, St....
CHARLESTON, SC
Man charged with indecent exposure at N. Charleston school bus stop

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say a 30-year-old man is accused of exposing himself at a school bus stop used by elementary, middle and high school students. Joshua Coaxum was charged with indecent exposure, according to Charleston County jail records. School resource officers received information about the...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
1 dies in North Charleston house fire, firefighters confirm

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston firefighters are working to determine the cause of a deadly Saturday night fire. Firefighters responded to a fire reported in a single-story home in the 4700 block of Abraham Avenue at 11:55 p.m., Assistant North Charleston Fire Chief Christian Rainey said. The first...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
North Charleston shooting on Saturday leaves one person dead

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A shooting on Saturday that left one person dead is currently being investigated by the North Charleston Police Department. At 4:11 p.m. police responded to a call at Scarsdale Avenue off Dorchester Road. When they arrived at the scene, police found a male with...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Suspect charged with murder in Peppertree Lane shooting: NCPD

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police say a suspect has been arrested in fatal a shooting on Peppertree Lane earlier this month. Avery Aaron Adams, 23, was charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
New Chick-Fil-A to open in Summerville

CHARLESTON, S.C. (Lowcountry Weekend) - Summerville Chick-Fil-A fans have reason to get egg-cited. A new Cane Bay location will officially open for business on Thursday, October 20 at 1726 State Road offering dine-in, multi-lane drive-thru and carry-out service. To celebrate the Grand Opening, Chick-fil-A Cane Bay has identified 100 local...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
Crews respond to morning fire at Summerville restaurant

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Fire crews responded to a blaze Tuesday morning in Summerville. According to the Summerville Fire and Rescue, crews were called to investigate smoke in the area of Trolley Road and Midland Parkway around 5:30 a.m. The call was then upgraded to a structure fire once...
SUMMERVILLE, SC

