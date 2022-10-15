Read full article on original website
Police: Body recovered from pond on James Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department announced Tuesday morning that it has recovered a body from a James Island pond. The department’s underwater response team responded to a small body of water near Riverland Woods Apartments on Monday night where they recovered a person’s body from the water. Police were searching the area […]
abcnews4.com
Georgetown man faces 30 years following fatal home invasion
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Georgetown man pled guilty in circuit court Tuesday to charges in connection with a deadly home invasion near Andrews in exchange for a 30-year prison sentence, according to Sheriff Carter Weaver. Phillip Thomas Powers was sentenced on four charges from the incident that...
live5news.com
2nd person arrested in deadly North Charleston shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A second person has been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened Oct. 5 in North Charleston. Police say J’Von Sh’Mar Rhodes, 19, was arrested Monday on Lysa Street by members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force and officers from the North Charleston Police Department Street Crime Bureau. Rhodes has been charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder. He has been booked at the Dorchester County Detention Center, according to police.
abcnews4.com
Charleston PD says missing person found
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (10/18/22) -- Charleston Police say Hyams was located late Monday night. Police said more information is forthcoming. The Charleston Police Department is asking for help in locating Andrew Hyams who was reported missing on October 17. Hyams is 5'11 and weighs approximatively 160 pounds....
live5news.com
2 arrested after gun found in backpack at Ft. Dorchester High School
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says two juveniles were arrested Monday after a gun was found on a high school campus. Fort Dorchester High School was placed in a secure hold around 10:30 a.m. Monday. A police report states the officers were notified of a...
iheart.com
NEW: on fatal North Charleston house fire
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston firefighters are working to determine the cause of a deadly Saturday night fire. Firefighters responded to a fire reported in a single-story home in the 4700 block of Abraham Avenue at 11:55 p.m., Assistant North Charleston Fire Chief Christian Rainey said. The first...
abcnews4.com
2nd arrest made in North Charleston shooting that killed 1 and injured 2 others
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A second suspect is in custody in connection to the deadly shooting of a man in the yard of a North Charleston home earlier this month, North Charleston police announced on Monday. J'Von Sh'Mar Rhodes, 19, was arrested Monday on Lysa Street by members...
live5news.com
2 detained outside Ft. Dorchester High School amid report of person with weapon
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fort Dorchester High School notified parents that two people were detained and removed from campus Monday morning after a report of a person with a weapon. The message states the school went into “a brief secure hold” at approximately 10:30 a.m. A secure hold means...
live5news.com
Charleston Police call off search for missing man
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police said Tuesday morning they had canceled a “be on the lookout” alert for a man reported missing on Monday. Police said Andrew Hyams, whose family said he had last been seen at a James Island restaurant, had been found, but provided no other details on where he was found or his condition.
Police: Saturday afternoon shooting leaves 1 dead in South Carolina
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — One person is dead following a Saturday afternoon shooting in North Charleston. Officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to a possible shooting at about 4 p.m. on Scarsdale Avenue. A male victim was found at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound. Officials said the man died at […]
abcnews4.com
North Charleston man killed in crash on U.S. 52 Connector
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston police are investigating an early-morning crash that left a man dead on Saturday. According to the Charleston County Coroner's Office, 30-year-old Lance Thomas, of North Charleston, died in a crash at the U.S. 52 Connector westbound at around 1:30 a.m. North Charleston...
abcnews4.com
Crews quickly extinguish fire in commercial building in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 800 block of Savannah Highway last night, and crews successfully extinguished the commercial building with no reported injuries. The Charleston County Dispatch center reported smoke from a building at 10 p.m. on Monday, October 17th. Charleston, St....
live5news.com
Man charged with indecent exposure at N. Charleston school bus stop
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say a 30-year-old man is accused of exposing himself at a school bus stop used by elementary, middle and high school students. Joshua Coaxum was charged with indecent exposure, according to Charleston County jail records. School resource officers received information about the...
live5news.com
1 dies in North Charleston house fire, firefighters confirm
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston firefighters are working to determine the cause of a deadly Saturday night fire. Firefighters responded to a fire reported in a single-story home in the 4700 block of Abraham Avenue at 11:55 p.m., Assistant North Charleston Fire Chief Christian Rainey said. The first...
counton2.com
Police locate man reported missing after leaving James Island restaurant
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s help locating a man who did not return home from a James Island restaurant. According to CPD, Andrew Hyams was reported missing by his family on October 17. Hyams is about 5’11” and 160...
abcnews4.com
North Charleston shooting on Saturday leaves one person dead
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A shooting on Saturday that left one person dead is currently being investigated by the North Charleston Police Department. At 4:11 p.m. police responded to a call at Scarsdale Avenue off Dorchester Road. When they arrived at the scene, police found a male with...
abcnews4.com
Suspect charged with murder in Peppertree Lane shooting: NCPD
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police say a suspect has been arrested in fatal a shooting on Peppertree Lane earlier this month. Avery Aaron Adams, 23, was charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
live5news.com
New Chick-Fil-A to open in Summerville
CHARLESTON, S.C. (Lowcountry Weekend) - Summerville Chick-Fil-A fans have reason to get egg-cited. A new Cane Bay location will officially open for business on Thursday, October 20 at 1726 State Road offering dine-in, multi-lane drive-thru and carry-out service. To celebrate the Grand Opening, Chick-fil-A Cane Bay has identified 100 local...
abcnews4.com
New Goose Creek fire station coming to Carnes Crossroads & upper St James Avenue
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — On Monday, October 17th, Mayor Habib and Rep. Joe Daning announced a new fire station is coming to Goose Creek. Mayor Habib thanked Rep. Daning for aiding in securing $2.5 million from the State, helping to pay for the facility's estimated $5.5 million cost.
counton2.com
Crews respond to morning fire at Summerville restaurant
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Fire crews responded to a blaze Tuesday morning in Summerville. According to the Summerville Fire and Rescue, crews were called to investigate smoke in the area of Trolley Road and Midland Parkway around 5:30 a.m. The call was then upgraded to a structure fire once...
