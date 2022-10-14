Read full article on original website
Related
usfdons.com
Hamelink Named WCC Offensive Player of the Week
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – The West Coast Conference officially announced their weekly men's soccer awards for the week of Oct. 17 on Monday afternoon. For USF, junior Max Hamelink was named the conference's Offensive Player of the Week while junior Easton Harryman was selected as the conference's Defensive Player of the Week.
usfdons.com
USF Athletics to Host Dons Tip Off Reception
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - The University of San Francisco Athletics Department will officially host the 2022 Dons Tip Off Reception on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 6:00 p.m. at the Sobrato Club in War Memorial at the Sobrato Center. The festivities will include a cocktail hour and hors d'oeuvres as well...
Comments / 0