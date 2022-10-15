Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bullets Ain't Got No Names: The Complex Intersection of Crime, Universities, and Residents of Large CitiesCamille P.
This Hidden NJ Deli Serves Some of the Best Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenMarlton, NJ
4 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
2 Wawa Facilities Will Be Closing Soon In PhiladelphiaBryan DijkhuizenPhiladelphia, PA
Red Owl Tavern in Old City Introduces New Executive Chef Charles VogtMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Washington Township boys cross-country nips Williamstown, Krol at TCC Showcase
Hunter Bostwick and his teammates were upset with the two-point loss at the Gloucester County Championships last Friday. “It was definitely something we were looking at,” the sophomore on the Washington Township High boys’ cross-country team said. “We lost at the county meet; we definitely came into that, looking to win. Losing that, we were all pretty heartbroken. We went home pretty angry. We talked about it for a while. We said we are not going to let it happen again.”
Cinnaminson over Florence - Field hockey recap
Natalie Surma scored two goals for Cinnaminson during its 4-2 victory over Florence in Florence. Gina Moreno added one goal and one assist for Cinnaminson (10-2), who led 2-0 at halftime. Caitlin Connolly also found the back of the goal in the win. Florence (10-4) got goals from Brenna Boss...
Jefferson over North Warren - Boys soccer recap
Kristijan Loncar and Sam Merkin scored one goal each for Jefferson in its 2-0 win over North Warren in Jefferson. Connnor Mutsavage had eight saves in the win. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Boys Soccer: Southern knocks off No. 20 Freehold Township
Aidan Donnelly scored in the second half to account for the only offense needed as Southern earned a 1-0 win over Freehold Township, the No. 20 ranked team in the NJ.com Top 20, in Freehold. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week....
Parsippany Hills over Madison - Girls soccer recap
Audra Crane scored one goal for Parsippany Hills in its 1-0 overtime win over Madison in Madison. Kaia San Martin assisted on the game-winning goal in overtime. Alex Jurow made five saves in the victory. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week....
Pequannock over Morristown-Beard - Girls soccer recap
Alex Ortega scored the only goal of the game off an assist from Gianna DeSimoni for Pequannock in its 1-0 win over Morristown-Beard in Pequannock. Pequannock improved to 14-1-1 on the season. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now...
Girls soccer: No. 6 Immaculate Heart hands No. 5 DePaul its first loss
Junior Alexandra Barry produced a hat trick to help carry Immaculate Heart, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 3-1 win over DePaul, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, in Washington Township. Senior Daniella Osorio assisted on all of Barry’s goals for Immaculate Heart (14-2), which won...
Girls soccer: Browne leads No. 9 Scotch Plains-Fanwood past Gov. Livingston
Carys Browne recorded a hat trick to lead Scotch Plains-Fanwood, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 4-1 win over Gov. Livingston in Berkeley Heights. Mia Trombetta scored as well for Scotch Plains-Fanwood (8-2-5) while Jasmine Gutierrez-Solana, Lily Camacho and Julianna Doran each had an assist. Goalie Rebecca Kessler had six saves while Morgan Virgil had one.
Toms River North over Lacey - Girls soccer recap
Alexis Garcia and Kaylee Nagle scored two goal each for Toms River North in its 4-3 win over Lacey in Toms River. Angelina DeCesare added one assist for Toms River North, which led 2-1 at halftime. Beth Stephens, Reece Paget and Marley Besser recorded one goal each for Lacey. The...
Point Pleasant Boro over Middle Township - Boys soccer recap
Owen Clearwaters finished with one goal and one assist as Point Pleasant Boro earned a 3-2 overtime victory over Middle Township in Cape May Court House. John Witkowski also logged one goal and one assist for Point Boro (10-2-2). Alex Baginski picked up an assist as well. Middle Township (14-2)...
Cross-country: Clearview, Washington Township win at Tri-County Conference Showcase
The Tri-County Conference Showcase in Cumberland proved to be tightly competitive, with one race even being decided by a tie-breaker. With some solid individual and team performances, here’s a recap of the 2022 Tri-County Conference Showcase.
HS Football Top 20 for Oct. 16: On eve of playoff cutoff, the deck reshuffles
When it comes to the state of the New Jersey high school football Top 20, one thing is for certain - change is almost always in the air. A big win can catapult a team up the rankings, while a close decision - even if it results in a “W” - is no guarantee that its spot is safe. Lose and you’re likely to be bumped down, potentially out.
WINNERS: 3 Lucky NJ Powerball Players Take Home $50K
Three New Jersey Lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball for the Monday, Oct. 17, drawing. The second-tier prizes were worth $50,000. Those tickets were sold at the following locations:. Burlington County: Smoker’s Zone, 1109 Fairview St., Delran;. Mercer County: Hightstown Shell, 1...
Missing man believed to be in Atlantic City
A Williamstown man missing for nine days is likely in Atlantic City, loved ones tell BreakingAC. Anthony Collier’s mother said she last spoke to her son on Oct. 8. It is not like him not to reach out, she told BreakingAC. Someone did see him at the Atlantic City...
WINNER: $10K Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Sold At Jersey Shore ShopRite
One Mega Millions lottery player took home $10,000 on the Jersey Shore. One California and one Florida ticket matched all five of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn splitting the $494 million Mega Millions jackpot. There was one third-tier prizewinning ticket sold for the Friday, Oct....
Toms River, NJ Regional School Teacher named New Jersey State Teacher of the Year!
Our teachers are such a huge part of what we learn and who we become from the very beginning of our educational journey in school to this very moment, years after we graduate, it all has lasting power and what we learn from them makes us better people and educated and prepared for the world around us.
Up To 8 Inches of Snow This Week Possible in Western New York
The weather was pretty decent this past weekend across Western New York and the City of Buffalo. Other than that wind, which was a story on Saturday, but the rain mostly held off and we saw temperatures near 60 degrees. Monday, however, was a drastic turnaround in the weather and...
Closing major highway to Poconos at peak fall foliage season makes no sense | Turkeys & Trophies
The timing is always bad for someone when it comes to roadwork, but there are ways to limit the number of motorists affected by the associated delays or detours. And planners are generally good at finding windows optimal for minimizing the pain on the Lehigh Valley’s busiest throughways, which is why you almost never see Route 22 cut down to one lane for non-emergency reasons during mid-morning or early-evening hours. But Pennsylvania Turnpike officials picked the wrong window for a project that’s underway on the Northeast Extension. The highway was scheduled to close in both directions starting at 9 p.m. Friday between the Lehigh Valley and Mahoning Valley interchanges. It’s supposed to reopen at 4 a.m. Monday. Crews are demolishing the 90-foot-long bridge carrying the turnpike over Huckleberry Road in South Whitehall Township and replacing it with a new steel superstructure that has been assembled near the site. No one’s questioning the need for this work, but the timing is awful. Mid-October is historically peak season for fall foliage in the Poconos. And Jim Thorpe, right off the Mahoning Valley interchange, is the region’s epicenter for daytrippers looking to take in the scenery. Anyone who’s visited or driven through the borough this time of year knows it’s a huge draw that provides a critical infusion for local businesses. It’s hard to quantify how much of a loss they’ll suffer from deterred tourists or those who are detoured so far out of the way that they scrap their plans. There are still plenty who will take the lengthier drive only to be hit with gridlock, exacerbated by the highway closure, that’s likely to occur just outside Jim Thorpe and within the borough. They might not want to come back after such an experience. Again, we don’t question that the work is necessary, but we have to ask: Couldn’t turnpike officials find a better weekend to do it?
Jersey Cash 5 ticket worth $1.9M sold at 7-Eleven in N.J.
A Jersey Cash 5 lottery ticket worth $1,932,360 was sold for Saturday’s drawing at a convenience store in Bergen County. The lucky ticket was bought at a 7-Eleven on Market Street, in Saddle Brook, New Jersey Lottery officials said Monday. It’s the largest Jersey Cash 5 prize won this year.
Single grave on the Parkway might be one of loneliest, oldest cemeteries in N.J.
It’s not unusual to see faded ribbons, wilting flowers or weather-worn teddy bears marking a roadside memorial where drivers in New Jersey lost their lives. But there’s a final resting place along the Garden State Parkway that’s a bit different.
NJ.com
NJ
225K+
Followers
128K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0