Pittsgrove Township, NJ

NJ.com

Washington Township boys cross-country nips Williamstown, Krol at TCC Showcase

Hunter Bostwick and his teammates were upset with the two-point loss at the Gloucester County Championships last Friday. “It was definitely something we were looking at,” the sophomore on the Washington Township High boys’ cross-country team said. “We lost at the county meet; we definitely came into that, looking to win. Losing that, we were all pretty heartbroken. We went home pretty angry. We talked about it for a while. We said we are not going to let it happen again.”
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Cinnaminson over Florence - Field hockey recap

Natalie Surma scored two goals for Cinnaminson during its 4-2 victory over Florence in Florence. Gina Moreno added one goal and one assist for Cinnaminson (10-2), who led 2-0 at halftime. Caitlin Connolly also found the back of the goal in the win. Florence (10-4) got goals from Brenna Boss...
CINNAMINSON, NJ
NJ.com

Jefferson over North Warren - Boys soccer recap

Kristijan Loncar and Sam Merkin scored one goal each for Jefferson in its 2-0 win over North Warren in Jefferson. Connnor Mutsavage had eight saves in the win. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
JEFFERSON, NJ
NJ.com

Parsippany Hills over Madison - Girls soccer recap

Audra Crane scored one goal for Parsippany Hills in its 1-0 overtime win over Madison in Madison. Kaia San Martin assisted on the game-winning goal in overtime. Alex Jurow made five saves in the victory. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week....
MADISON, NJ
NJ.com

Toms River North over Lacey - Girls soccer recap

Alexis Garcia and Kaylee Nagle scored two goal each for Toms River North in its 4-3 win over Lacey in Toms River. Angelina DeCesare added one assist for Toms River North, which led 2-1 at halftime. Beth Stephens, Reece Paget and Marley Besser recorded one goal each for Lacey. The...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

HS Football Top 20 for Oct. 16: On eve of playoff cutoff, the deck reshuffles

When it comes to the state of the New Jersey high school football Top 20, one thing is for certain - change is almost always in the air. A big win can catapult a team up the rankings, while a close decision - even if it results in a “W” - is no guarantee that its spot is safe. Lose and you’re likely to be bumped down, potentially out.
Daily Voice

WINNERS: 3 Lucky NJ Powerball Players Take Home $50K

Three New Jersey Lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball for the Monday, Oct. 17, drawing. The second-tier prizes were worth $50,000. Those tickets were sold at the following locations:. Burlington County: Smoker’s Zone, 1109 Fairview St., Delran;. Mercer County: Hightstown Shell, 1...
BreakingAC

Missing man believed to be in Atlantic City

A Williamstown man missing for nine days is likely in Atlantic City, loved ones tell BreakingAC. Anthony Collier’s mother said she last spoke to her son on Oct. 8. It is not like him not to reach out, she told BreakingAC. Someone did see him at the Atlantic City...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Closing major highway to Poconos at peak fall foliage season makes no sense | Turkeys & Trophies

The timing is always bad for someone when it comes to roadwork, but there are ways to limit the number of motorists affected by the associated delays or detours. And planners are generally good at finding windows optimal for minimizing the pain on the Lehigh Valley’s busiest throughways, which is why you almost never see Route 22 cut down to one lane for non-emergency reasons during mid-morning or early-evening hours. But Pennsylvania Turnpike officials picked the wrong window for a project that’s underway on the Northeast Extension. The highway was scheduled to close in both directions starting at 9 p.m. Friday between the Lehigh Valley and Mahoning Valley interchanges. It’s supposed to reopen at 4 a.m. Monday. Crews are demolishing the 90-foot-long bridge carrying the turnpike over Huckleberry Road in South Whitehall Township and replacing it with a new steel superstructure that has been assembled near the site. No one’s questioning the need for this work, but the timing is awful. Mid-October is historically peak season for fall foliage in the Poconos. And Jim Thorpe, right off the Mahoning Valley interchange, is the region’s epicenter for daytrippers looking to take in the scenery. Anyone who’s visited or driven through the borough this time of year knows it’s a huge draw that provides a critical infusion for local businesses. It’s hard to quantify how much of a loss they’ll suffer from deterred tourists or those who are detoured so far out of the way that they scrap their plans. There are still plenty who will take the lengthier drive only to be hit with gridlock, exacerbated by the highway closure, that’s likely to occur just outside Jim Thorpe and within the borough. They might not want to come back after such an experience. Again, we don’t question that the work is necessary, but we have to ask: Couldn’t turnpike officials find a better weekend to do it?
JIM THORPE, PA
NJ.com

NJ.com

