Pequannock over Morristown-Beard - Girls soccer recap
Alex Ortega scored the only goal of the game off an assist from Gianna DeSimoni for Pequannock in its 1-0 win over Morristown-Beard in Pequannock. Pequannock improved to 14-1-1 on the season.
Sparta shuts down Kittatinny - Girls soccer - H/W/S Tournament - Semifinal
Grace McDonald led with two goals as top-seeded Sparta won at home, 3-0, over fourth-seeded Kittatinny in the semifinal round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament. Sparta (10-3) will play the winner of Wednesday’s game between second-seeded Hunterdon Central, No. 12 in NJ.com’s Top 20, and third-seeded North Hunterdon in the tournament final at Delaware Valley on Saturday.
Parsippany Hills over Madison - Girls soccer recap
Audra Crane scored one goal for Parsippany Hills in its 1-0 overtime win over Madison in Madison. Kaia San Martin assisted on the game-winning goal in overtime. Alex Jurow made five saves in the victory.
Cinnaminson over Florence - Field hockey recap
Natalie Surma scored two goals for Cinnaminson during its 4-2 victory over Florence in Florence. Gina Moreno added one goal and one assist for Cinnaminson (10-2), who led 2-0 at halftime. Caitlin Connolly also found the back of the goal in the win. Florence (10-4) got goals from Brenna Boss...
Jefferson over North Warren - Boys soccer recap
Kristijan Loncar and Sam Merkin scored one goal each for Jefferson in its 2-0 win over North Warren in Jefferson. Connnor Mutsavage had eight saves in the win.
Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament field hockey quarterfinal roundup, Oct. 18
Laila Vaughan scored two first half goals as third-seeded Old Bridge held on for a 2-1 victory over sixth-seeded South Plainfield in Old Bridge. Erin Parrett made eight saves to keep South Plainfield (7-8) off the scoreboard in the first half. Gabriella Bistany broke through with a goal in the fourth quarter but that would be all against the strong defense of Old Bridge (11-4).
Dalia leads balanced attack as St. Rose defeats Ocean Township - Girls soccer recap
Adriana Dalia had a goal and two assists and four other players contributed goals when St. Rose defeated Ocean Township 5-3 in a Shore Conference game in Oakhurst. Julia Whesper had a goal and an assist and Elizabeth Mitchell, Leanne Silva and Molly Cullen added a goal apiece for St. Rose (7-6).
Girls soccer: No. 6 Immaculate Heart hands No. 5 DePaul its first loss
Junior Alexandra Barry produced a hat trick to help carry Immaculate Heart, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 3-1 win over DePaul, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, in Washington Township. Senior Daniella Osorio assisted on all of Barry’s goals for Immaculate Heart (14-2), which won...
Washington Township boys cross-country nips Williamstown, Krol at TCC Showcase
Hunter Bostwick and his teammates were upset with the two-point loss at the Gloucester County Championships last Friday. “It was definitely something we were looking at,” the sophomore on the Washington Township High boys’ cross-country team said. “We lost at the county meet; we definitely came into that, looking to win. Losing that, we were all pretty heartbroken. We went home pretty angry. We talked about it for a while. We said we are not going to let it happen again.”
Girls soccer: Browne leads No. 9 Scotch Plains-Fanwood past Gov. Livingston
Carys Browne recorded a hat trick to lead Scotch Plains-Fanwood, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 4-1 win over Gov. Livingston in Berkeley Heights. Mia Trombetta scored as well for Scotch Plains-Fanwood (8-2-5) while Jasmine Gutierrez-Solana, Lily Camacho and Julianna Doran each had an assist. Goalie Rebecca Kessler had six saves while Morgan Virgil had one.
Point Pleasant Boro over Middle Township - Boys soccer recap
Owen Clearwaters finished with one goal and one assist as Point Pleasant Boro earned a 3-2 overtime victory over Middle Township in Cape May Court House. John Witkowski also logged one goal and one assist for Point Boro (10-2-2). Alex Baginski picked up an assist as well. Middle Township (14-2)...
HS Football Top 20 for Oct. 16: On eve of playoff cutoff, the deck reshuffles
When it comes to the state of the New Jersey high school football Top 20, one thing is for certain - change is almost always in the air. A big win can catapult a team up the rankings, while a close decision - even if it results in a “W” - is no guarantee that its spot is safe. Lose and you’re likely to be bumped down, potentially out.
Cross-country: Clearview, Washington Township win at Tri-County Conference Showcase
The Tri-County Conference Showcase in Cumberland proved to be tightly competitive, with one race even being decided by a tie-breaker. With some solid individual and team performances, here’s a recap of the 2022 Tri-County Conference Showcase.
Jersey Cash 5 ticket worth $1.9M sold at 7-Eleven in N.J.
A Jersey Cash 5 lottery ticket worth $1,932,360 was sold for Saturday’s drawing at a convenience store in Bergen County. The lucky ticket was bought at a 7-Eleven on Market Street, in Saddle Brook, New Jersey Lottery officials said Monday. It’s the largest Jersey Cash 5 prize won this year.
Medical helicopter lands on I-80 for driver seriously injured in Warren County crash
A driver was seriously injured Monday afternoon after driving off the highway and crashing into the woods in Warren County, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 3:45 p.m. on I-80 East at mile marker 21 in Allamuchy Township. An Infiniti FX3 ran off the road into the woods, seriously...
Home decor store set to replace former N.J. ShopRite
Home decor store chain At Home is gearing up to open another New Jersey location. At Home recently signed a lease to open in Middletown Plaza in Middletown, according to Asbury Park Press. The home goods store will move into the space formerly occupied by ShopRite at 1425 Route 35.
Yelp says this is New Jersey’s best paella. We had to try it. | Review
A wide, shallow pan steaming with toasty Spanish rice, tender chicken, delicate seafood, fresh vegetables and aromatic spices — great paella is tough to beat, especially in terms of “I wouldn’t dare cook this at home” restaurant experiences. The dish originating from Valencia, Spain is the...
Car driver dies after crash involving 2 FedEx trucks, police say
A driver died Tuesday morning after he was involved in a crash with two FedEx trucks in Deptford Township, according to a statement from the Deptford Township Police Department. Officers were called to the crash, which happened Clements Bridge Road near the town’s border with Camden County at 8:52 a.m.,...
Ex N.J. high school teacher had inappropriate relations with students, authorities allege
A former Atlantic County high school teacher was arrested Tuesday after he was accused of having inappropriate relations with multiple students, authorities said. In early 2022, Atlantic County Institute of Technology officials notified police that a student had told them about several instances of inappropriate sexual behavior by Peter Thompson, 51, of Galloway, according to a statement from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office. The institute is a four-year countywide vocational public high school located in Mays Landing.
Single grave on the Parkway might be one of loneliest, oldest cemeteries in N.J.
It’s not unusual to see faded ribbons, wilting flowers or weather-worn teddy bears marking a roadside memorial where drivers in New Jersey lost their lives. But there’s a final resting place along the Garden State Parkway that’s a bit different.
