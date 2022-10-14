The H20-44 was the most powerful switcher Fairbanks-Morse cataloged. It was also powerful true switcher ever built at 2,000 horsepower. In fact, the locomotive was so powerful that John Kirkland notes in his book, "The Diesel Builders: Fairbanks-Morse And Lima Hamilton," all of its 2,000 horses could not be used in a true switching capacity.

