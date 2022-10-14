(Reporting mark, AOR): The A&OR is another railroad owned by Genesee & Wyoming operating just a short stretch of track (6 miles) north of Pittsburgh with a connection to CSX. It has been in operation since 2002 although the property's history dates back to Aliquippa & Southern Railroad of 1906 incorporated by the Jones & Laughlin Steel Company to serve its local mill. It has been G&W-owned since 2008 and hauls aggregates, plastics, and cement.

