ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vista, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times of San Diego

Suspect Wounded in Southcrest-Area Police Shooting

A suspect was wounded late Tuesday afternoon when at least one San Diego Police Department officer opened fire on him during a confrontation in a Southcrest-area neighborhood. The shooting took place about 5:45 p.m. in the 1100 block of South 43rd Street, just south of Logan Avenue and west of Interstate 805, according to the SDPD.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KTLA

1 killed, 1 injured in Riverside County shooting

A man is dead and another is in the hospital following a shooting in Eastvale. It happened around 12:15 a.m. Monday at a home on the 12000 block of Craigburn Circle, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies from the Jurupa Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to the area and located the two men suffering […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Homicide Investigation – Vista Victim Identified

On October 13, 2022, an autopsy was completed. The victim has been identified as 41-year-old Mayra Mejia. The preliminary cause of death is pending and the manner of death is homicide. A suspect has been identified in this case, but that information is being withheld for investigative reasons at this...
FALLBROOK, CA
sandiegocountynews.com

Sheriff’s Dept. investigates deadly house fire that killed woman, pets

Vista, CA–The Sheriff’s Department is investigating a deadly house fire that killed a woman, and her two animals in Vista Friday morning, authorities said. The incident occurred shortly before 10 a.m. at a mobile home park located in the 700 block of Sycamore Avenue, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department stated in a release.
VISTA, CA
Times of San Diego

Police Say 2-Month-Old Killed by Mother

Police say a mother killed her 2-month-old daughter and is facing a murder charge Monday. San Diego Police Homicide Defectives responding to a call in the 10300 block of Mission Road at 11:33 a.m. on Sunday arrested 35-year-old Christine Mendoza, suspecting her of killing her 2-month-old daughter. The infant suffered...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Man Shot in Oceanside, Airlifted to Hospital

A man was shot in the neck in Oceanside Monday. Multiple 911 calls were made around 2:15 a.m. in the area near the Joe Balderrama Park and Recreation Center on San Diego Street, according to Oceanside Police. The unidentified victim was taken to a hospital by helicopter for treatment and...
OCEANSIDE, CA
CBS 8

Mother detained after 2-month-old found dead inside Mission Valley apartment complex

Homicide detectives are investigating Sunday the suspicious death of a 2-month-old infant in a Mission Valley apartment complex, according to the San Diego Police Department. Officers detained 35-year-old, Christine Mendoza, believed to be the mother of a 2-month-old infant that was found with serious traumatic injuries at IMT Apartments in Mission Valley early Sunday morning, investigators on scene confirmed to CBS 8.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegocountynews.com

Two people suffer minor injuries in Encinitas shooting at coffee shop

Encinitas, CA–A man was arrested Thursday morning in connection with a shooting that wounded two people at a coffee shop in Encinitas, authorities said. Jmar Tarafa, 31, was booked into the Vista Detention Facility on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and brandishing a firearm in a threatening manner.
ENCINITAS, CA
Times of San Diego

Vista Homicide Victim Was Mayra Mejia, 41, of Fallbrook

Authorities Monday publicly identified a woman who was fatally assaulted last week in Vista. Deputies responding to a report of a disturbance found Mayra Mejia, 41, suffering from traumatic injuries to her upper body in the 1200 block of South Santa Fe Avenue shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
VISTA, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

Man sentenced for road rage killing

The sentencing phase of any trial is always very difficult and Monday was no different as the family of a road rage victim braved a courtroom to talk about a life cut way too short and the impossible void that they are forced to live with.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego Police Investigating Homicide in Del Cerro Neighborhood

The San Diego Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found with a gunshot wound in the Del Cerro neighborhood Sunday morning. San Diego Police received a call at around 12:48 a.m. about a man who was found down in the street in the 5700 block of Adobe Falls Road. Once officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was later pronounced dead.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy