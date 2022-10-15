Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Suspect Wounded in Southcrest-Area Police Shooting
A suspect was wounded late Tuesday afternoon when at least one San Diego Police Department officer opened fire on him during a confrontation in a Southcrest-area neighborhood. The shooting took place about 5:45 p.m. in the 1100 block of South 43rd Street, just south of Logan Avenue and west of Interstate 805, according to the SDPD.
Arrest made in connection to deadly shooting outside East County apartments
A man was arrested on suspicion of a deadly shooting outside an apartment complex in August, El Cajon Police Department said Tuesday.
Suspect, 18, Jailed in Fatal Shooting of Teenager in El Cajon Parking Lot
An 18-year-old suspect was behind bars Tuesday in a shooting that left another young man fatally wounded last summer outside an El Cajon apartment building, authorities said. Obaida Saad Ramadhan of El Cajon was booked on suspicion of murder Saturday in the shooting death of Jasiah White, also 18, according to the El Cajon Police Department.
Woman found dead following altercation in North County identified
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department on Monday identified the 41-year-old woman who died following an altercation in the Vista area.
1 killed, 1 injured in Riverside County shooting
A man is dead and another is in the hospital following a shooting in Eastvale. It happened around 12:15 a.m. Monday at a home on the 12000 block of Craigburn Circle, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies from the Jurupa Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to the area and located the two men suffering […]
northcountydailystar.com
Homicide Investigation – Vista Victim Identified
On October 13, 2022, an autopsy was completed. The victim has been identified as 41-year-old Mayra Mejia. The preliminary cause of death is pending and the manner of death is homicide. A suspect has been identified in this case, but that information is being withheld for investigative reasons at this...
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on SR-94
A male pedestrian died after he was struck by a vehicle while walking on State Route 94 early Tuesday, according to authorities.
sandiegocountynews.com
Sheriff’s Dept. investigates deadly house fire that killed woman, pets
Vista, CA–The Sheriff’s Department is investigating a deadly house fire that killed a woman, and her two animals in Vista Friday morning, authorities said. The incident occurred shortly before 10 a.m. at a mobile home park located in the 700 block of Sycamore Avenue, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department stated in a release.
La Jolla stabbing leads to pursuit; suspect in custody
Police took a man into custody Tuesday after a stabbing in La Jolla, authorities confirmed.
Police Say 2-Month-Old Killed by Mother
Police say a mother killed her 2-month-old daughter and is facing a murder charge Monday. San Diego Police Homicide Defectives responding to a call in the 10300 block of Mission Road at 11:33 a.m. on Sunday arrested 35-year-old Christine Mendoza, suspecting her of killing her 2-month-old daughter. The infant suffered...
Man Shot in Oceanside, Airlifted to Hospital
A man was shot in the neck in Oceanside Monday. Multiple 911 calls were made around 2:15 a.m. in the area near the Joe Balderrama Park and Recreation Center on San Diego Street, according to Oceanside Police. The unidentified victim was taken to a hospital by helicopter for treatment and...
Mother detained after 2-month-old found dead inside Mission Valley apartment complex
Homicide detectives are investigating Sunday the suspicious death of a 2-month-old infant in a Mission Valley apartment complex, according to the San Diego Police Department. Officers detained 35-year-old, Christine Mendoza, believed to be the mother of a 2-month-old infant that was found with serious traumatic injuries at IMT Apartments in Mission Valley early Sunday morning, investigators on scene confirmed to CBS 8.
Driver in fatal hit and run tracked with GPS to be sentenced
A woman who pleaded no contest to a hit and run that killed a 65-year-old woman is scheduled to be in court for sentencing on Tuesday, October 18th.
Overturned semi-truck spills manure onto freeway off-ramp
An East County freeway on-ramp was closed Tuesday due to a semi-truck overturning and spilling a trailer full of manure onto the road.
sandiegocountynews.com
Two people suffer minor injuries in Encinitas shooting at coffee shop
Encinitas, CA–A man was arrested Thursday morning in connection with a shooting that wounded two people at a coffee shop in Encinitas, authorities said. Jmar Tarafa, 31, was booked into the Vista Detention Facility on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and brandishing a firearm in a threatening manner.
Vista Homicide Victim Was Mayra Mejia, 41, of Fallbrook
Authorities Monday publicly identified a woman who was fatally assaulted last week in Vista. Deputies responding to a report of a disturbance found Mayra Mejia, 41, suffering from traumatic injuries to her upper body in the 1200 block of South Santa Fe Avenue shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
NBC San Diego
Infant Found Dead in Mission Valley Apartment, Mother Arrested on Murder Charge
A 35-year-old mother has been arrested on a murder charge after her 2-month-old daughter was found dead inside a Mission Valley apartment Sunday morning, San Diego police said. Police were alerted to the possible death at the IMT Mission Valley apartments at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday and arrived to find...
2 victims shot on same street in separate overnight incidents
A 29-year-old male and a 48-year-old female were shot while standing on Market Street in two separate overnight incidents, according to San Diego Police Department Watch Commander, Officer R. Heims.
Man sentenced for road rage killing
The sentencing phase of any trial is always very difficult and Monday was no different as the family of a road rage victim braved a courtroom to talk about a life cut way too short and the impossible void that they are forced to live with.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Police Investigating Homicide in Del Cerro Neighborhood
The San Diego Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found with a gunshot wound in the Del Cerro neighborhood Sunday morning. San Diego Police received a call at around 12:48 a.m. about a man who was found down in the street in the 5700 block of Adobe Falls Road. Once officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was later pronounced dead.
