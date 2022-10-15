Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
Vikings Punter Ryan Wright Earns Game Ball With Record-Setting Day vs. Dolphins
No team wants to see its punter sent onto the field ten times in one game. But if that's going to happen, that player has a big opportunity to impact the game by swinging field position and burying the other team deep in their own territory. In the Vikings' 24-16...
Ja’Marr Chase admits wanting to get fined after game-winning TD for Bengals vs. Saints
Ja’Marr Chase and Joe Burrow was electric in their return to their old stomping grounds in Louisiana. The former LSU QB-WR duo led the Cincinnati Bengals to a big comeback win against the New Orleans Saints. Chase’s return to the SuperDome was capped by a game-winning touchdown in the final drive of the game.
Things we learned in Miami Dolphins’ 24-16 loss to the Minnesota Vikings
Here are some of the top takeaways from the Miami Dolphins’ loss to the Minnesota Vikings at Hard Rock Stadium: It’s tough to keep Dolphins QBs healthy When starting quarterback Skylar Thompson left the game in the second quarter with a right thumb injury it marked the fourth consecutive game the Dolphins’ starting quarterback was knocked out due to injury. Tua Tagovailoa missed time against ...
Best photos from Dolphins' Week 6 loss to the Vikings
The Miami Dolphins were defeated by the Minnesota Vikings in Week 6, 24-16, suffering their third loss in as many weeks and dropping from the top spot in the conference to a tie for the third spot in the AFC East. A combination of injuries, penalties and turnovers kept Mike...
Dolphins elevate 2 offensive linemen from practice squad for game vs. Vikings
The Dolphins elevated offensive tackles Brandon Shell and Kion Smith from the practice squad for Sunday’s home game against the Minnesota Vikings.
Keion Crossen leaves game vs. Vikings with knee injury
The Miami Dolphins can’t seem to stay healthy, as they are losing players left and right. After quarterback Skylar Thompson, cornerback Nik Needham, edge rusher Trey Flowers and defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah left the game, cornerback Nik Needham was escorted to the locker room with a knee injury. The team has announced that his return is questionable.
Bills vs. Chiefs Inactives: Zack Moss In or Out?
The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs are meeting for the first time since last year's playoff thriller. Here's a look at who won't play in today's game.
Yardbarker
The argument for Chiefs-Bills 2021-22 playoff game as best ever
Last year's AFC Divisional Round game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills goes down as one of the best games of all time. There is no argument in that. The Chiefs came from behind to defeat the Bills 42-36 in overtime to advance to the AFC Championship game.
