Westfield, NJ

NJ.com

Roxbury and Sparta play to tie - Field hockey recap

Daniela Onorato scored the game-tying goal for Roxbury in the third quarter but neither side could find the back of the goal in overtime as the game ended in a 1-1 tie in Sparta. Madison Campisi scored a first quarter goal for Sparta (5-6-2) as it grabbed an early advantage.
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Glen Rock edges Eastern Christian - Girls soccer recap

Fiona Reilly converted a pass from Stella Traphagen as Glen Rock won, 1-0, over Eastern Christian in North Haledon. Annie Leonard saved six shots to receive the shutout for Glen Rock (10-2-2), which played to a scoreless tie at halftime. Eastern Christian is now 7-6-1.
GLEN ROCK, NJ
NJ.com

Morris County Tournament girls soccer semifinals, Oct. 18

Junior Leigha Matter scored a goal in the first minute as second-seeded and defending champions Chatham held on for a 1-0 win over sixth-seeded Mendham in the semifinal round of the Morris County Tournament in Chatham. Chatham (9-3-1), which won its fourth straight game, will meet fourth-seeded West Morris in
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Parsippany Hills over Madison - Girls soccer recap

Audra Crane scored one goal for Parsippany Hills in its 1-0 overtime win over Madison in Madison. Kaia San Martin assisted on the game-winning goal in overtime. Alex Jurow made five saves in the victory.
MADISON, NJ
NJ.com

Demarest over Bergenfield - Girls soccer recap

Maya Rahav made five saves as Demarest earned a 2-0 victory over Bergenfield in Bergenfield. Chloe Poirot and Sarah Slowikowski found the back of the net to lead Demarest (7-8-1) offensively. Bergenfield falls to 6-10 with the loss.
BERGENFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Oratory nips New Providence - Boys soccer recap

Senior Patrick Feit's second-half goal was enough to seal a 1-0 win for Oratory over New Providence in Summit. Senior keeper Kal Mitchell came up with five saves for Oratory (6-7-1), which stopped a two-game losing streak. Junior goalie Steven Parker made six saves for New Providence (4-8-2).
NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ
NJ.com

Lenape Valley edges Morris Tech - Boys soccer recap

Juan Panesso Osorio converted a pass from Nico Madrid as Lenape Valley won on the road, 1-0, over Morris Tech. Tim Vanklingeren saved four shots to earn the shutout for Lenape Valley (8-6), which played to a scoreless tie at halftime. Morris Tech is now 3-9.
STANHOPE, NJ
NJ.com

Leonia over Saddle Brook - Girls soccer recap

Celeste Garzon made two saves in net as Leonia earned a 1-0 shutout victory over Saddle Brook in Leonia. Tavishi Unnithan broke a scoreless tie in the second half with a goal for Leonia (6-4). Saddle Brook (8-6-1) was unable to find the back of the net on six shots
SADDLE BROOK, NJ
NJ.com

Girls Soccer: Lara’s big day leads Hasbrouck Heights past Becton

Sophia Lara had three goals—and assisted on three other goals—as Hasbrouck Heights blew past Becton for a 6-1 win in East Rutherford. Not to be outdone, Lexy Samperi recorded a hat trick of her own, with Lara assisted on each goal, to help Hasbrouck Heights pull away for the win. Madison Lahullier, Elliot Eddy and Ella Reyngoudt all tallied assists for Hasbrouck Heights.
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
NJ.com

Dwight-Englewood over Elmwood Park - Girls soccer recap

Lillian Moncion led with two goals as Dwight-Englewood won at home, 6-1, over Elmwood Park. Alexa Cohen, Alyson Yesion, Sofia Sujak and Ally Miglietta each scored after the break for Dwight-Englewood (8-5), which played to a 1-1 tie at halftime. Cali Terranova connected for Elmwood Park (0-10).
ELMWOOD PARK, NJ
NJ.com

Caldwell over Dover - Boys soccer recap

Jordan Catrambone led the way for Caldwell with two goals in its 3-0 win over Dover in Dover. Aidan Felton added one goal in the victory. Zach Natt saved five shots for Caldwell.
DOVER, NJ
NJ.com

Dwight-Morrow over Cliffside Park - Girls soccer recap

Camila Quinchia scored two goals for Dwight-Morrow during its 2-1 victory over Cliffside Park in Englewood. Sophia Gomez finished with a game-high 10 saves. Dwight-Morrow (9-5-1) used defense in the second half to keep Cliffside Park (5-7-1) off the scoreboard and secure the win. Karen Rios and Natalia Wesoloski were
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Roller Rink Gets A New Spin On Life

JACKSON – Beyond its messages of closure and shut doors and $5 off coupons, the Jackson Skating Center will be rolling on and reopening in a few months. The last weekend of operation was October 1-2 and the owners announced on social media and in outgoing voice mails that after decades of operating in Jackson, they would be closing their doors on October 3.
JACKSON, NJ
NJ.com

No. 16 Wayne Valley over Lakeland - Girls soccer recap

Megan Jozak and Tori Ryan tallied two goals and an assist apiece as Wayne Valley, No. 16 in NJ.com's Top 20, won at home, 5-2, over Lakeland. Alexa Maybrown added a goal for Wayne Valley (12-2-1), which led 2-0 at halftime. Sam Dammers scored while Lakeland (7-7) also received
WAYNE, NJ
NJ.com

