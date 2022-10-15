Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ysnlive.com
WILLIAMS RUNS FOR RECORDS AS FITCH SMACKS SPARTANS
The Fitch football team’s goal at the start of the week was to make sure the traveling trophy that goes to the winner of their annual game with rival Boardman was staying in Austintown. Like any rivalry game, the game was back and forth before the Falcons pulled away late in the second half en route to a 42-20 victory at Greenwood Chevrolet Falcon Stadium.
ysnlive.com
LAKEVIEW CELEBRATES FINAL GAME ON HOME COURT
CORTLAND OH- Lakeview was voted as the four seed in the OHSAA Division 3 Northeast district. In a tough bracket full of state ranked teams, momentum is important. Lakeview took plenty of momentum forward as they celebrated their final game on their home floor with a sweep to move on to the next round. (25-6 25-8 25-11)
ysnlive.com
WARRIORS SEE SEASON END AGAINST STREETSBORO
BELOIT OH- The Warriors soccer team (9-7-1) fell to Streetsboro (8-9-1) by a 2-0 score at West Branch High School on a brisk and chilly night in an OHSAA Sectional Tournament game on Monday. The Rockets got on the board in the 31st minute with a goal and took a...
ysnlive.com
RAIDERS GRAB THE UPSET ON THE ROAD
COLUMBIANA OH- South Range started their tournament run on Tuesday by traveling to Columbiana and beating the higher seeded Clippers in four sets. (25-16 25-18 16-25 25-10) Olivia Meli led the Raiders offense with 13 kills. She also tallied 3 blocks on the night, and served up 3 aces. Maria Primavera nailed down the Raiders defense with 31 digs, she also was 1 kill away from a double double with 9. Jamie Feren did have a double double with 20 assists, and 20 digs. She served up a pair of aces.
ysnlive.com
BALLONE TAKES THE THRONE IN LOWELLVILLE
LOWELLVILLE, OH- Vinny Ballone has been one of the best quarterbacks statistically in the entire country in 2022. Ballone has passed for 2,655 yards in nine weeks of play, with a total of 44 touchdowns without a single interception. Ballone has had a great connection with his wide receivers and tight ends, completing 70% of his passes while earning a tad under 300 yards per game through the air.
ysnlive.com
MILTON FINDS THEMSELVES ON TOP OF OPENING ROUND THRILLER
NORTH JACKSON OH- In the opening round of the sectional volleyball tournament the Lady Jays had a repeat opponent from last Tuesday regular season match with Heartland Christian. The Lady Jays had the same results with a great battle with the Lady Lions and come out on top again in the five set battle. The Lady Jays start the first set with too much nervousness, but were able to get it under control as the game went on and were able to make the needed adjustment to secure the win.
ysnlive.com
DRU FLEW BY BIG DOGS OF THE VALLEY IN WEEK EIGHT
BELOIT, OH- Dru DeShields has won the Baird Brothers Big Dog of the Valley in week eight after guiding West Branch to back-to-back mammoth EBC victories over Alliance and Carrollton. The Warriors sit at 8-1 on the season, while rattling off eight consecutive victories after dropping the close battle in week one to Canfield.
ysnlive.com
THE BIG TUNA
LOWELLVILLE- Senior wide receiver and outside linebacker Brady Bunofsky joined DJ Yokley at The Station Grille at Melillo’s to talk about his Rockets career. Bunofsky leads the team with 52 receptions and 853 yards with 15 touchdowns. Bunofsky is also near the top on the defensive side of the ball, having 46 tackles and 7 total tackles for a loss. Bunofsky talks about what the team means to him, along with some things he enjoys outside of football. Check out this interview brought to you by:
ysnlive.com
SPRINGFIELD THE ONLY TIGERS MOVING ON
SALINEVILLE OH- Springfield and Newton Falls got paired up in the first round of the Division 4 Columbiana district tournament. As the 7 seed, Springfield came in to the matchup the favorites on paper. The Tigers turned paper into reality as they beat Newton Falls in four sets. 25-13 25-18 25-27 25-16)
ysnlive.com
LUCENTE’S LEGACY
LOWELLVILLE, OH- Rockets tight end and linebacker Anthony Lucente sat down at The Station Grille at Melillo’s to talk about his football career. Lucente has been a go-to target this year for quarterback Vinny ballone, as the tall tight end has 28 receptions for 392 yards. Lucente has been heavily involved in the red zone air attack, pulling in 10 touchdowns in his senior season.
ysnlive.com
LURKIN’ LORENZO
YOUNGSTOWN, OH – The Ursuline Football team has seen a lot of new faces shine in big roles on this year’s squad, and junior Lorenzo Rohrbaugh has been one of those players who has stepped up. Rohrbaugh has played a key role on this year’s defense from the Linebacker position, clogging the gaps for the opponents trying to gain yardage. Rohrbaugh has helped this Ursuline defense hit its stride at the right time as the Irish have given up a combined 8 points in the last two games leading up to this week’s big matchup with Cardinal Mooney.
ysnlive.com
REBELS RIP OFF WIN TO OPEN TOURNAMENT
COLUMBIANA OH- Crestview has high hopes in this years OHSAA tournament. They know they have to take it one step at a time. They took care of step one on Tuesday as they swept Beachwood to advance to the sectional finals. (25-5 25-7 25-13) Grace Auer led the offense this...
ysnlive.com
QUAKERS SNEAK THROUGH FIRST ROUND
SALEM OH- It’s tournament time on the soccer field! The Salem Quakers got their run going on Monday night against a tough West Geauga team. It was a battle, as every tournament game is but eventually Salem was able to get by with a 1-0 victory to advance. Scoring...
ysnlive.com
POLAND POWERS THROUGH TO NEXT ROUND
CORTLAND OH- Tournament time has officially arrived which means it’s time to separate the ones that will keep their season going from the ones that have to pack it in. Poland didn’t want to say goodbye just yet. They swept Mooney is three competitive sets to move on to the next round. (26-24 25-23 26-24)
ysnlive.com
AAC ANNOUNCES BOYS SOCCER AWARDS
The AAC boys soccer scene was thriving during the 2022 season. It was a highly contested conference race, but in the end Howland came out on top of AAC yet again. Now that the regular season is over, the AAC put out its postseason awards to recognize the great players in the conference. Howland’s Vasili Gentis won the Player Of The Year.
ysnlive.com
SCRAPPERS RELEASE 2023 SCHEDULE
NILES, OH – The Mahoning Valley Scrappers, in conjunction with Major League Baseball and. Prep Baseball Report announced today the schedule for the 2023 season. The 2023 season will. feature eighty games, with forty Scrappers home games at Eastwood Field. The Mahoning. Valley Scrappers are set to open the...
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Ohio
A big winning ticket was sold in Ohio in Saturday night's Powerball drawing.
3 local funeral home companies sold to Tenn. company
Three local funeral home companies have been sold to a Tennessee company.
Donut Fest coming to Pittsburgh for the first time ever
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - "Donut" adjust your screens. Pittsburgh will soon play host to Donut Fest for the first time ever.Donut Fest is an annual celebration of donuts and coffee. The festival "has been a resounding success in Chicago, New York City, Cleveland, and Detroit over the past decade—introducing thousands of happy guests to locally-produced donuts and handcrafted coffees," a press release read. "With its impressive culinary scene and an abundance of artisan bakeries and coffee roasters, Pittsburgh is an exciting addition to the Donut Fest roster."The first-ever Pittsburgh Donut Fest will be held on Oct. 22, 2022, at The Cathedral Room at St. Nicholas from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m."A selection of the city's best bakeries and restaurants will serve their most superlative deep-fried delicacy, and the crowd will crown one winner as the 'Best Donut in Pittsburgh.'"A portion of proceeds from the event will support not-for-profit food security organizations in the greater Pittsburgh area, according to the press release.For more information and tickets, visit this link.
Students on school bus that caught fire at local high school
A school bus was on fire Monday morning, according to Cardinal Joint Fire District.
Comments / 0