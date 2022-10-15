Read full article on original website
Girls soccer: Browne leads No. 9 Scotch Plains-Fanwood past Gov. Livingston
Carys Browne recorded a hat trick to lead Scotch Plains-Fanwood, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 4-1 win over Gov. Livingston in Berkeley Heights. Mia Trombetta scored as well for Scotch Plains-Fanwood (8-2-5) while Jasmine Gutierrez-Solana, Lily Camacho and Julianna Doran each had an assist. Goalie Rebecca Kessler had six saves while Morgan Virgil had one.
No. 8 Warren Hills blanks Hunterdon Central - Field Hockey recap
Samantha Heinrich, Gianna Cioni and Sarah Salameh all found the back of the net to pace Warren Hills, the No. 8-ranked team in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 3-0 win over Hunterdon Central in Washington. Salameh added an assist to her ledger, while Addie Conaboy and Shivya Desai each...
Morris Knolls over Montville - Field hockey recap
Samantha VanDine scored two goals, including the game-winner in overtime, to lead Morris Knolls to a 5-4 victory over Montville in Montville. Montville (9-4-1) took an early lead on a Nicole Pilsbury goal. Morris Knolls (8-5) was able to even the score at two heading into halftime. Catherine Baresh scored...
Morris County Tournament boys soccer semifinals roundup, Oct. 18
Giuseppe Milelli paced third-seeded Delbarton with one goal and one assist in its 5-1 win over seventh-seeded Morris Hills in the semifinals of the Morris County Tournament in Mount Olive. Nate Zimmermnan, Luca Tusche, Kyle Son and Andrew Casiano added one goal each in the victory. Tyrese Brown scored the...
Girls Soccer: Lara’s big day leads Hasbrouck Heights past Becton
Sophia Lara had three goals—and assisted on three other goals—as Hasbrouck Heights blew past Becton for a 6-1 win in East Rutherford. Not to be outdone, Lexy Samperi recorded a hat trick of her own, with Lara assisted on each goal, to help Hasbrouck Heights pull away for the win. Madison Lahullier, Elliot Eddy and Ella Reyngoudt all tallied assists for Hasbrouck Heights.
NJTAC Tournament girls soccer quarterfinals, Oct. 18
Junior Zoey Spady scored twice to help lead Westampton Tech to a 3-0 win over Medford Tech in the quarterfinal round of the NJTAC Tournament in Westampton. Westampton Tech will next face off against Gloucester Tech in Sewell on Saturday in the semifinal. Senior Dorca Alvarez also had a goal...
Torres’ monster game leads Bergen Catholic boys soccer past DePaul
Javier Torres struck for five goals as Bergen Catholic rolled past DePaul for an 8-1 win in Wayne. Tyler Ferris had one goal and three assists and Sebastian Ortega tallied four assists for Bergen Catholic. Nico Angione and Daniel Debono each added goals for Bergen Catholic, too, as seven different players found the stat sheet.
Greater Middlesex Conf. Tournament boys soccer roundup for quarterfinals, Oct. 18
Derek Afonso and Jaden Lu put in the goals as second-seeded Monroe defeated 10th-seeded South Plainfield, 2-1, in the quarterfinal round of the Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament in Monroe. Monroe (10-6-1) will host third-seeded New Brunswick in the semifinal round on Saturday. Justin Graham preserved the win with nine saves.
Field hockey: No. 5 Point Pleasant Boro downs Toms River South for 12th shutout
Senior Ryane Fisahn produced a hat trick and freshman Codi Damerau added two goals as Point Pleasant Boro, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, overpowered Toms River South 8-0 in Point Pleasant. Sophomore Camryn Johnson had a goal and an assist while junior Shayne Lada and senior Ava Hanemann...
Caldwell, West Essex play to tie - Girls soccer recap
Caldwell is 8-5-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here. Thank you...
Girls soccer: No. 6 Immaculate Heart hands No. 5 DePaul its first loss
Junior Alexandra Barry produced a hat trick to help carry Immaculate Heart, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 3-1 win over DePaul, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, in Washington Township. Senior Daniella Osorio assisted on all of Barry’s goals for Immaculate Heart (14-2), which won...
Lenape Valley edges Morris Tech - Boys soccer recap
Juan Panesso Osorio converted a pass from Nico Madrid as Lenape Valley won on the road, 1-0, over Morris Tech. Tim Vanklingeren saved four shots to earn the shutout for Lenape Valley (8-6), which played to a scoreless tie at halftime. Morris Tech is now 3-9. The N.J. High School...
Donovan Catholic edges Henry Hudson in OT - Boys soccer recap
Peyton Calvetto connected in overtime, his second goal of the day, as Donovan Catholic won on the road, 4-3, over Henry Hudson. Calvetto scored the first goal of the game, followed by two goals by Matt Fletcher, for a 3-1 halftime lead for Donovan Catholic (4-9). Jesse Jacobs, Evan Buzzanco...
Girls Tennis: Schedule for the 2022 Group semifinals/finals at Mercer County Park on Thursday
The 2022 girls tennis group tournaments take place on Thursday, Oct. 20 at Mercer County Park in West Windsor. The semifinals will be in the morning followed by the finals later in the day. Check out who will be playing who and when for each group below. In the semifinals,...
Jefferson over North Warren - Boys soccer recap
Kristijan Loncar and Sam Merkin scored one goal each for Jefferson in its 2-0 win over North Warren in Jefferson. Connnor Mutsavage had eight saves in the win. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
No. 3 Kingsway shuts down Washington Township - Field hockey recap
Colleen Finnan led with a hat trick as Kingsway, No. 3 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 8-0, over Washington Township in Sewell. Mary Wordelmann added two goals and an assist while Isabella Sanchez scored twice for Kingsway (12-2). Sabrina McGroarty tallied a goal and an assist while Ella Stephenson...
Late goal sends Pennington into seventh-straight Mercer County final
All dynasties come to an end, whether it was in Ancient China, Rome, or even the Pennington boys soccer team. It looked for certain that the third-seeded Red Hawks, who have won six-straight Mercer County Tournament titles dating back to 2015, were headed to the end of their dynasty Tuesday night at Hopewell Valley High School in the 2022 Mercer County semifinal against second-seeded Hun.
Newton over North Hunterdon - Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament semifinal boys soccer recap
Zach Robinson scored a goal as second-seeded Newton gained control during the shootout in a victory over sixth-seeded North Hunterdon in Newton. Robinson scored the lone goal of regulation for Newton (11-2-1). Newton scored four times in the shootout compared to one goal from North Hunterdon (6-8-1). Newton will advance...
Demarest over Bergenfield - Boys soccer recap
Seth Kaufman and Connor Shea scored one goal each for Demarest in its 2-0 win over Bergenfield in Demarest. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Washington Township boys cross-country nips Williamstown, Krol at TCC Showcase
Hunter Bostwick and his teammates were upset with the two-point loss at the Gloucester County Championships last Friday. “It was definitely something we were looking at,” the sophomore on the Washington Township High boys’ cross-country team said. “We lost at the county meet; we definitely came into that, looking to win. Losing that, we were all pretty heartbroken. We went home pretty angry. We talked about it for a while. We said we are not going to let it happen again.”
