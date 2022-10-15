Read full article on original website
Here's the tastiest Mexican food in ChicagoJake WellsChicago, IL
This Chicago neighborhood was ranked 5th best place to live in the U.S.Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Mariano's Jewel merger: What will happen to your local supermarket and will prices go up?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago is at its Breaking Point Because of the Arrival of 3,000 MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
2022 Puttin' on the Glitz fashion show on 11/6Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Colts make surprising decision with QB depth chart
Matt Ryan officially has a new understudy. The Indianapolis Colts made the surprising decision on Friday to elevate quarterback Sam Ehlinger to No. 2 on the depth chart behind their starter Ryan. Ehlinger displaces former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles, who is now set to be inactive for Week 6 against the Tennessee Titans (per Mike Chappell of FOX59 in Indianapolis).
Game recap: Indianapolis Colts beat Jacksonville Jaguars on late Alec Pierce touchdown
The Jacksonville Jaguars hit the road for an AFC South matchup in Week 6, traveling to Lucas Oil Stadium to meet the Indianapolis Colts in their second meeting of the 2022 NFL season. At 2-3, the Jaguars are suddenly showing signs of struggle after their strong start, including their 24-0 shutout of the Colts in Week 2. Second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence lost five turnovers two weeks ago against the Philadelphia Eagles and failed to move the offense...
Colts trusted Matt Ryan and Alec Pierce, and they delivered
INDIANAPOLIS – With everything on the line, it was a matter of trust. Trust in the veteran quarterback to make the necessary throw to complete yet another game-winning drive. Trust in the rookie receiver to make the highlight catch with every set of eyes at Lucas Oil Stadium and one-on-coverage pressing him down the right […]
Colts vs. Jaguars: Inactive players for Week 6
The Indianapolis Colts (2-2-1) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2-3) released their lists of inactive players ahead of the Week 6 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium. Leading into Sunday morning, the Colts ruled out four players while one player was listed as questionable. The Jaguars had two players ruled out and another three players listed as questionable going into morning of the game.
Dolphins Emmanuel Ogbah questionable to return with back injury
The Miami Dolphins are struggling to keep their players on the field in 2022. After losing Trey Flowers during their Week 6 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings, Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah also left the game, and the team has announced that the injury is to his back. His return is questionable.
NBC Sports
Colts rule out Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines
The Colts will be without their top two running backs on Sunday against the Jaguars. Both starting running back Jonathan Taylor and No. 2 back Nyheim Hines were officially declared out by the Colts today. Taylor had been listed as questionable with an ankle injury and Hines had been listed as questionable with a concussion.
Indianapolis Colts: 3 bold predictions for Week 6 vs. Jaguars
The Indianapolis Colts have had a very confusing start to the season, and are now gearing up for a huge divisional matchup in Week 6. After getting dismantled by the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier this season, the Colts will be looking for some revenge in this one. With kickoff quickly approaching, we decided to unveil our Colts Week 6 bold predictions for this crucial matchup.
LT Terron Armstead leads Dolphins' list of inactives vs. Vikings
The Miami Dolphins are set to play in their sixth regular season game under head coach Mike McDaniel, as they’re ready to host the Minnesota Vikings in Week 6. For the matchup, the Dolphins have listed seven players as inactive, including left tackle Terron Armstead. Joining Armstead on this...
