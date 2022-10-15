Read full article on original website
Navy water system sees fourth main break as boil water advisory remains up
Delay in Maui's overnight homeless parking project stirs outrage in advocates
When the city can’t help, this Hawaii company is stepping in to evict squatters
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii real estate company is helping residents take back their communities from squatters when police and city officials can’t. For years, people who live along Hulahe Street in Waipahu say they couldn’t get a moment’s peace after squatters moved into a dead man’s home and turned it into a drug den.
Prepared for an earthquake? Take part in the ‘Great Hawaii ShakeOut’ drill
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Do you know what to do in case of an earthquake?. The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency invites everyone in Hawaii to join in for an international earthquake preparedness drill called “The Great Hawaii ShakeOut.”. The drill aims to raise awareness of earthquake safety and encourage everyone...
Forecast: Stable, dry weather today before frontal system to bring showers statewide
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds and mostly dry weather will continue Tuesday, with afternoon sea breezes bringing some clouds and a few showers to interior and upslope areas. A cold front is expected to move over the western islands Wednesday, bringing a period of strong northeast winds and an increase...
HPD investigating string of robberies over the weekend amid rising rate of crime on Oahu
Researchers work to bring back rare plant once thought extinct
Forecast: Another front approaching middle of the week; Big north shore surf
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Fair weather conditions with trade winds weakening Monday and Tuesday allowing for sea breezes to develop during the day and land breezes at night. On Wednesday, a front pushes through the western half of the state and stalls over the eastern half of the state. Increasing clouds...
City puts up warning signs following rockfall at popular East Oahu lookout
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city has finally installed warning signs nearly two weeks after a rockfall at Lanai Lookout. The ledge collapsed between Hanauma Bay and Sandy Beach Park. No one was hurt. The area is known to be popular for sightseeing and fishing. This story will be updated. Copyright...
Ige ‘racing to the finish’ with to-do list for final weeks in office
Consumer attorney files suit against popular restaurant chain for silent inflation fees
Amid leasing dispute, future of Big Island’s largest shopping mall in limbo
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The future of the Big Island’s largest shopping center appear in limbo due to a dispute between the federal government and state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands. The DHHL is negotiating with the mall owner Brookfield Properties for a 40-year lease extension for the Prince Kuhio...
Hawaii News Now WX
A front will mainly impact the western end of the state bringing in some heavy pockets of rain and blustery north winds meaning stormy waters. We are tracking a weak front Wednesday into Thursday. Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins. Updated: Oct. 17, 2022 at 6:00 PM HST. |. We...
Court docs: AK-47 used in accidental shooting death of child at Hawaii Boy Scouts camp
Frustrations mount as Navy says water main break repairs will likely to stretch into next week
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Frustrations are mounting for thousands of families in the Pearl City Peninsula as water main break repairs aren’t expected to be fully complete until next week. The Navy says it fixed the break that started Monday as well as the one in West Loch. However, the...
WATCH: Shark spotted swimming among surfers in West Oahu
Business Report: Gas prices
Battle-scarred Japanese dive bomber helps tell fuller story of Pearl Harbor attack
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - During the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, Imperial Japan used Aichi Dive Bombers to deliver their payloads. The type of aircraft was known as the “Val.”. “For the first 10 months of the war against the Allies, it was responsible for the sinking...
I'm a Southerner who visited Hawaii for the first time. Here are 9 things that surprised me.
I honeymooned in Oahu and Kauai. I found the islands' food to be delicious but expensive, and I still prefer Alabama's beaches over the Hawaiian ones.
2 quakes rattle Hawaii Island, prompt preparedness message as Mauna Loa unrest continues
