California State

NannasBananas
3d ago

no joke! that's not hyperbole, that's fact. parents have to fight to maintain care, custody, & control of their children.. the best way to do that is to get them out of the governments sight.. home school your kids, people.

Publius Red
2d ago

the Dems love to compare Repubs to Nazi Germany but many of the Dems actions are that of fascism. Our children, much like Germany in the 30s and 40s, are being indoctrinated to an ideology. Couple that with censorship thru the social platforms and media, gun control by Dems, Nationalized medicine, collapsing of the currency to force citizen compliance and dependency, well, the list goes on. Dems are attempting to control you and your thought processes thru whatever is necessary, lies, coercion, blackmail, hoaxes, social media and main stream media censorship to achieve their ends.

Fox News

Martha's Vineyard resident to Biden administration: 'Tell the truth'

Martha's Vineyard resident Elizabeth Bostrom spoke with Fox News contributor Sara Carter about migrants being flown to her town and how the Biden administration is handling immigration on "Hannity." ELIZABETH BOSTROM: No, I wasn't. And I actually, I really praised him for doing that because it wasn't a stunt. I...
The Independent

Fox News segment takes a turn when doctor refuses to back up anchor’s theories on Biden’s mental state

A doctor threw off a Fox News segment for a brief moment at the weekend after anchor Anita Vogel suggested that US President Joe Biden had experienced mental decline while visiting London.Ms Vogel commented on Mr Biden’s signing of a book of condolence at Lancaster House on Sunday when she said the Democrat had shown signs of “cognitive decline”.The 79-year-old, who has faced similar claims from Republicans and his processor Donald Trump, had been filmed by television cameras asking his wife where they were going after signing the book of condelence in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death...
Daily Mail

Biden hit by shock new poll which shows just 33% of voters would re-elect him if the 2024 election was today: Most Americans say they're worse off than in 2020 - with the midterms less than a month away

Just one-third of American voters would send President Joe Biden back to the White House if the 2024 election were held today, according to new poll findings published on Sunday. A majority of Americans also believe their lives are worse off than they were two years ago, the poll found.
Washington Examiner

John Fetterman's wife demands 'consequences' against journalist who interviewed her husband

The wife of Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman demanded "consequences" for the NBC News reporter who spoke about her husband's health problems earlier this week. Gisele Barreto Fetterman said there had been no consequences for reporter Dasha Burns's comments, claiming the reporter was an "ableist" who discriminated against her husband after he suffered a stroke earlier this year.
