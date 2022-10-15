ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Endwell, NY

whcuradio.com

Cortlandville OKs permit for Pizza Hut

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) — Plans are moving ahead to expand a pizza chain in Cortlandville. The town’s Planning Board recently approved a permit for Pizza Hut. It would be on State Route 222, across from Burger King. The shop would be pick-up only with no seating. The project...
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
Syracuse.com

Two CNY restaurants, both on Erie Boulevard East, are closing

Two casual restaurants on Erie Boulevard East, one in Syracuse and one in DeWitt, are closing. Mello Velo, a restaurant / bar attached to a bicycle shop at the corner of Erie Boulevard and Walnut Street in Syracuse, announced via Facebook that it will end food and drink service on Sunday, Oct. 29. The bike shop, whose address is at 790 Canal St., will remain open.
SYRACUSE, NY
96.1 The Breeze

These New York Towns Give Out The Most Speeding Tickets

This week is National Teen Driver Safety Week and if you have a teen that is driving you know that sometimes they like to go a bit faster than the posted speed limit. Earlier this year the website traffictickets.com came out with a list of the top towns in New York State that give out the most speeding tickets.
VERMONT STATE
wwnytv.com

Tractor-trailer overturns in Lewis County

TOWN OF WEST TURIN, New York (WWNY) - There were no injuries reported in Lewis County Tuesday after a tractor-trailer overturned. Dispatchers said it happened on Route 26 in the town of West Turin shortly before 2 p.m. One lane was temporarily closed so crews could upright the tractor-trailer. Dispatchers...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
Sports Radio 1360 AM

What Is The Deepest Lake In New York State?

It's been a long time since I last visited the New York State Fair, so I decided this year, it would be time to get back and enjoy a day of walking around and eating various fried foods that you don't get to experience typically ( or maybe shouldn't ever experience, depending on your tastes.)
The Whale 99.1 FM

Southern Tier Counties Brace for COVID/ Flu Uptick

Officials in Tompkins county are alerting residents about an uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases in the community along with higher hospitalization numbers. Tompkins county is now on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “COVID-19 by County” list as being of “Medium” risk of community transmission. Also listed as “Medium” in the region are Broome, Tioga and Cortland Counties. Chenango and Delaware are listed “Low”.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
cortlandvoice.com

More thefts at the Walmart in Cortlandville

A couple more thefts took place at the Walmart store in the town of Cortlandville, according to reports from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office. Megan N. Boyce, of Richford, and Dodie M. Baranska, of Cortland, both allegedly stole merchandise at the Walmart over the weekend. Baranska was arrested on...
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

16 Top Butcher Shops and Smokehouses in Upstate New York

Speaking from personal experience, I love an old-fashioned butcher shop. My father owned a little neighborhood butcher shop and deli in the 1950s and 1960s in my small hometown in Delaware County. When I was a kid I remember he would work all through the night preparing the steaks, chops, and other meat items for his customers for the week.
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

New York Signs New Bill to Curb Catalytic Converter Theft

As cases of catalytic converter theft continue to rise in New York, Governor Kathy Hochul has signed a new bill aimed at illegal vehicle dismantlers. In a press release on Monday, Governor Hochul announced that she had signed a bill to restrict the purchase, sale and possession of catalytic converters. The number of catalytic converter thefts has increased dramatically nationwide over the last two years as the value for the metals used for the part has skyrocketed.
nytoanywhere.com

Travel Guide: Seneca Lake + Keuka Lake, Finger Lakes, New York

Travel Guide: Seneca + Keuka Lake, Finger Lakes, New York. The Finger Lakes Region consists of a group of 11 lakes in Upstate New York including Cayuga, Seneca, Keuka and Canandaigua. The scenery of the area is unmatched and there is a plethora of farm to table dining, wineries of all sizes, breweries, and stunning waterfalls. If you haven’t explore this region yet, you’re missing out!
NEW YORK STATE
