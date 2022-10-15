Read full article on original website
Village of Endicott Drills for Water Near Former IBM Country Club
An urgent quest for more drinking water for Endicott and other town of Union residents has led to sites around the old IBM Country Club. A drilling team from western New York has been working in recent days to find a potential location for a well that would supply the system operated by the village.
whcuradio.com
Cortlandville OKs permit for Pizza Hut
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) — Plans are moving ahead to expand a pizza chain in Cortlandville. The town’s Planning Board recently approved a permit for Pizza Hut. It would be on State Route 222, across from Burger King. The shop would be pick-up only with no seating. The project...
Tiny Home Complex to Be Built in Binghamton Neighborhood
Several "tiny homes" are planned as part of a first-of-its-kind project in the city of Binghamton. Broome County Executive Jason Garnar said the ten specialized living units are to be built as part of the veterans resource center being developed on the North Side. Garnar told WNBF News plans call...
Two CNY restaurants, both on Erie Boulevard East, are closing
Two casual restaurants on Erie Boulevard East, one in Syracuse and one in DeWitt, are closing. Mello Velo, a restaurant / bar attached to a bicycle shop at the corner of Erie Boulevard and Walnut Street in Syracuse, announced via Facebook that it will end food and drink service on Sunday, Oct. 29. The bike shop, whose address is at 790 Canal St., will remain open.
Binghamton Man Killed Crossing Rt. 26 in Town of Maine
Broome County Sheriff's officals say a Binghamton man is dead after being hit by a vehicle while he was walking across Route 26 in the Town of Maine at around 9:22 p.m. Friday, October 14. According to a news release from the Sheriff's Office, 78-year-old John Meehan was walking in...
These New York Towns Give Out The Most Speeding Tickets
This week is National Teen Driver Safety Week and if you have a teen that is driving you know that sometimes they like to go a bit faster than the posted speed limit. Earlier this year the website traffictickets.com came out with a list of the top towns in New York State that give out the most speeding tickets.
Kirkwood FedEx Distribution and Sorting Facility Now Operating
The FedEx Ground automated package sorting center east of Binghamton has opened. The company on Monday announced the automated facility has become operational in time for the holiday shipping season. The 470,000-square-foot complex was built on a site that had been occupied by Link and L-3 Communications on Industrial Park...
Latest numbers, October 18th
The number of Broome County COVID-19 cases continues to drop as we head through the week.
Large fire extinguished at Taylor Garbage in Owego
According to the Owego Fire Department, a large fire was extinguished yesterday at Taylor Garbage in Owego.
How Accurate Are Our Feathered Friends At Predicting The Binghamton Weather
Fall is here and the weather is getting colder so how do we know exactly how cold it's going to be. It's easy to tell now with weather apps, National Weather Service and we can't forget about Jim Cantore and the Weather Channel. But what did they do before that?...
Results for ‘Best Burger in Broome County’ according to you
The results are in for our best burger joint Broome County poll. We received nearly 700 votes over this past week and a top 10 has finally been declared.
The Most Snowfall In Binghamton History May Surprise You
Winter doesn't officially arrive until December 21st but we know the snow will fly well before that. The Farmer's Almanac says that we'll have a cold and drier winter with normal-type snowfall. However, we've heard that story before. As we get ready for the snow that will be coming our...
wwnytv.com
Tractor-trailer overturns in Lewis County
TOWN OF WEST TURIN, New York (WWNY) - There were no injuries reported in Lewis County Tuesday after a tractor-trailer overturned. Dispatchers said it happened on Route 26 in the town of West Turin shortly before 2 p.m. One lane was temporarily closed so crews could upright the tractor-trailer. Dispatchers...
What Is The Deepest Lake In New York State?
It's been a long time since I last visited the New York State Fair, so I decided this year, it would be time to get back and enjoy a day of walking around and eating various fried foods that you don't get to experience typically ( or maybe shouldn't ever experience, depending on your tastes.)
Southern Tier Counties Brace for COVID/ Flu Uptick
Officials in Tompkins county are alerting residents about an uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases in the community along with higher hospitalization numbers. Tompkins county is now on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “COVID-19 by County” list as being of “Medium” risk of community transmission. Also listed as “Medium” in the region are Broome, Tioga and Cortland Counties. Chenango and Delaware are listed “Low”.
cortlandvoice.com
More thefts at the Walmart in Cortlandville
A couple more thefts took place at the Walmart store in the town of Cortlandville, according to reports from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office. Megan N. Boyce, of Richford, and Dodie M. Baranska, of Cortland, both allegedly stole merchandise at the Walmart over the weekend. Baranska was arrested on...
16 Top Butcher Shops and Smokehouses in Upstate New York
Speaking from personal experience, I love an old-fashioned butcher shop. My father owned a little neighborhood butcher shop and deli in the 1950s and 1960s in my small hometown in Delaware County. When I was a kid I remember he would work all through the night preparing the steaks, chops, and other meat items for his customers for the week.
New York Signs New Bill to Curb Catalytic Converter Theft
As cases of catalytic converter theft continue to rise in New York, Governor Kathy Hochul has signed a new bill aimed at illegal vehicle dismantlers. In a press release on Monday, Governor Hochul announced that she had signed a bill to restrict the purchase, sale and possession of catalytic converters. The number of catalytic converter thefts has increased dramatically nationwide over the last two years as the value for the metals used for the part has skyrocketed.
Broadway Diner Owner, Radio Host, Steve Anastos Remembered
A well-known member of the local Greek community, restauranteur and one-time host of a Greek music program on the former WKOP radio station has passed away. According to a paid obituary placed by the family, Steve Anastos, owner of the Broadway Diner in Endwell, passed away Saturday, October 15. He was 84.
nytoanywhere.com
Travel Guide: Seneca Lake + Keuka Lake, Finger Lakes, New York
Travel Guide: Seneca + Keuka Lake, Finger Lakes, New York. The Finger Lakes Region consists of a group of 11 lakes in Upstate New York including Cayuga, Seneca, Keuka and Canandaigua. The scenery of the area is unmatched and there is a plethora of farm to table dining, wineries of all sizes, breweries, and stunning waterfalls. If you haven’t explore this region yet, you’re missing out!
