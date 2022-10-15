Broadalbin-Perth edges Johnstown in crucial Class C South Division football clash

PHOTOGRAPHER: Peter R. Barber Broadalbin-Perth’s Kole Dominique pulls away from Johnstown’s Carter Cheney during Friday’s game at Knox Field.

JOHNSTOWN — In a game that featured plenty of playoff implications, Broadalbin-Perth topped Johnstown 25-22 in a Class C South Division game at Knox Field on Friday night.

“I’m proud of our effort tonight,” Broadalbin-Perth coach Rick Wallace said. “We set ourselves up for a big matchup next week with Fonda-Fultonville.”

The Patriots and Sir Bills battled throughout, swapping the lead multiple times before B-P scored the game-winning touchdown with 1:41 remaining.

“It was a back-and-forth game like we thought it would be,” Johnstown coach Paul Furman said. “Both teams fought tooth and nail tonight.”

Facing a fourth-and-25 on the Johnstown 47-yard line, B-P quarterback Sam Hotaling found Ryan Savoie streaking down the near sideline for a touchdown pass to put the Patriots in front for good.

“We caught a bad break. We were in prevent defense and had a player catch a cramp and that broke our coverage,” Furman said. “We couldn’t have asked for a better scenario, but it just didn’t work out in our favor.”

Savoie had five catches on the night for 144 yards, while Hotaling completed 6 of 9 passes for 152 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

On its final possession, Johnstown reached the B-P 39-yard line before the Patriots’ Camron VanSlyke intercepted at the 21-yard line to dash the Sir Bills’ hopes. It was VanSlyke’s third interception of the night, which was made even more impressive by the fact that he was playing with one arm heavily wrapped up and padded. He also had a fumble recovery for B-P.

“Cam [VanSlyke] was massive for us tonight, even with just one good hand,” Wallace said. “It was awesome to see that kind of performance from a first-year player who is a senior.”

VanSlyke’s interception capped a key win for the Patriots, who had lost their previous two games to Schuylerville and Cobleskill-Richmondville.

“We asked them to play with a chip on their shoulders tonight, which is something we’ve been missing the last few weeks,” Wallace said. “We did a good job of that tonight.”

The Patriots found themselves in an early hole Friday as the Sir Bills marched 71 yards on 13 plays to score on their first possession. Johnstown quarterback Jack Miller capped the drive with an 11-yard touchdown pass to Andrew Lake with 5:55 left in the first quarter.

Broadalbin-Perth answered with a drive deep into Johnstown territory that ended when Hotaling was stopped just short of the goal line on fourth-and-goal from the 9-yard line.

The Patriots’ defense forced a punt on the ensuing Sir Bills’ possession.

B-P capitalized after taking over at the Johnstown 41-yard-line, scoring six plays later when Colin Cotter scored on a 2-yard run to make it 7-6 with 8:13 left in the first half. The extra point was blocked, leaving the Sir Bills in front.

A fumbled snap ended Johnstown’s next possession as Justin Bailey recovered the ball for the Patriots at the B-P 46-yard line. Seven plays later, Hotaling scored on a 2-yard touchdown run to give the Patriots a 12-7 lead with 53.7 seconds left in the half. The conversion run failed.

Johnstown reached the B-P 27-yard line after a big return by Lake, but VanSlyke ended the threat with an interception to leave the Patriots ahead 12-7 at the half.

Another turnover ended the first possession of the second half as Johnstown recovered a fumble at the B-P 46-yard line.

The Sir Bills cashed in four plays later when Ryan Hoyt scored on a 1-yard touchdown run to put Johnstown up 13-12. Miller scored on the conversion run to make it 15-12 with 7:57 left in the third quarter.

After rushing for 297 yards in last week’s win at Taconic Hills, Hoyt finished with 107 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries for the Sir Bills against B-P. Miller was 9 for 19 for 119 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions. Brandon Frank had three second-half catches for 93 yards for Johnstown.

The Patriots answered with a five-play 60-yard drive that was capped by a 29-yard touchdown pass from Hotaling to Savoie. The conversion run failed, leaving B-P with an 18-15 lead with 5:40 left in the third.

Johnstown responded with a drive deep into Broadalbin-Perth territory that end with VanSlyke recovering a Sir Bills’ fumble at the Patriots’ 8-yard line.

Johnstown got the ball back three plays later as Lake intercepted a Hotaling pass at the B-P 21 yard line.

Lake found the end zone six plays later on a 3-yard touchdown run to put Johnstown up 21-18. Braden Jones added the extra points to give the Sir Bills a 21-18 advantage with 8:02 left to play.

Johnstown built on its momentum when Carter Cheney recovered a fumble for the Sir Bills on the ensuing kickoff.

However, one play later, the Patriots got the ball back on an interception by VanSlyke at the B-P 1-yard line.

B-P capitalized with a 12-play, 99-yard drive that started with 7:46 to play and ended with just 1:41 remaining.

Hotaling’s 47-yard TD pass to Savoie gave the Patriots the lead for good, making the final score 25-22.

“I’m super proud of my team for battling back all night tonight,” Wallace said. “We showed a little bit of guts tonight. Now, we’ve got a big game next week to get ready for.”

Broadalbin-Perth (6-2 overall, 5-1 Class C South) is scheduled to host Fonda-Fultonville next Friday at 7 p.m.

“We’ll take 24 hours and feel how we’re going to feel about this one,” Furman said. “Then we’ve got to get back to work and get ready for another big game next week. We’ve got to move on and we can’t let it snowball.”

Johnstown (3-3 overall, 3-3 Class C South) is slated to host Ichabod Crane next Friday at 6 p.m. in its homecoming game.

Broadalbin-Perth 0 12 6 0 — 25

Johnstown 7 0 8 7 — 22

J — Lake 11 pass from Miller (Jones kick)

B-P — Cotter 2 run (kick blocked)

B-P — Hotaling 2 run (run failed)

J — Hoyt 1 run (Miller run)

B-P — Savoie 29 pass from Hotaling (run failed)

J — Lake 3 run (Jones kick)

Categories: High School Sports, Sports, Sports