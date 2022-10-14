News Release - Public Meeting Notice for Oct. 19-28, 2022

City of Rochester

News Release

Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022

Re: 2023 Preventative Maintenance Group 1 Public Informational Meeting – Final Design

Details: Presentation of the final design for the improvements planned on the following street segments:

South Avenue (Elmwood Ave. to E Henrietta Rd.)

University Avenue (Culver Rd. to Blossom Rd.)

East Avenue (Culver Rd. to Probert St.)

Culver Road (Garson Ave. to Laurelton Rd.)

Culver Road (Clifford Ave. to Norton St.)

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Location: Via Zoom Link (Click Here to Join Meeting)

For more information, visit: http://cityofrochester.gov/2023PMGroup1

Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

Re: Civil Service Commission

Time: 2 p.m.

Location: 107 Bridgeview Dr., Rochester, NY 14615

For more information, please visit www.cityofrochester.gov/article.aspx?id=8589935619

Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

Re: Zoning Board of Appeals

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: City Council Chambers, Rm. 302-A

Address: 30 Church St.

For more information, visit www.cityofrochester.gov/zoningboard.

Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

Re: Monroe County Library System Board

Time: Noon

Location: Rundel Memorial Building, Central Library, Kusler-Cox Auditorium

Address: 115 South Ave., 3rd floor

For more information, visit: https://libraryweb.org/about_us/mcls-board-of-trustees/

Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

Re: City Planning Commission (CPC)

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: City Council Chambers, Rm. 302-A

Address: 30 Church St.

For more information, visit: www.cityofrochester.gov/planningcommission/

Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022

Re: Rochester Public Library Board

Time: 9 a.m.

Location: Rundel Memorial Building, Central Library, Kusler-Cox Auditorium

Address: 115 South Ave., 3rd floor

For more information, visit: https://roccitylibrary.org/about/rpl-board/

###