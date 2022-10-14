News Release - Public Meeting Notice for Oct. 19-28, 2022
Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022
Re: 2023 Preventative Maintenance Group 1 Public Informational Meeting – Final Design
Details: Presentation of the final design for the improvements planned on the following street segments:
South Avenue (Elmwood Ave. to E Henrietta Rd.)
University Avenue (Culver Rd. to Blossom Rd.)
East Avenue (Culver Rd. to Probert St.)
Culver Road (Garson Ave. to Laurelton Rd.)
Culver Road (Clifford Ave. to Norton St.)
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Location: Via Zoom Link (Click Here to Join Meeting)
For more information, visit: http://cityofrochester.gov/2023PMGroup1
Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022
Re: Civil Service Commission
Time: 2 p.m.
Location: 107 Bridgeview Dr., Rochester, NY 14615
For more information, please visit www.cityofrochester.gov/article.aspx?id=8589935619
Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022
Re: Zoning Board of Appeals
Time: 6 p.m.
Location: City Council Chambers, Rm. 302-A
Address: 30 Church St.
For more information, visit www.cityofrochester.gov/zoningboard.
Monday, Oct. 24, 2022
Re: Monroe County Library System Board
Time: Noon
Location: Rundel Memorial Building, Central Library, Kusler-Cox Auditorium
Address: 115 South Ave., 3rd floor
For more information, visit: https://libraryweb.org/about_us/mcls-board-of-trustees/
Monday, Oct. 24, 2022
Re: City Planning Commission (CPC)
Time: 6 p.m.
Location: City Council Chambers, Rm. 302-A
Address: 30 Church St.
For more information, visit: www.cityofrochester.gov/planningcommission/
Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022
Re: Rochester Public Library Board
Time: 9 a.m.
Location: Rundel Memorial Building, Central Library, Kusler-Cox Auditorium
Address: 115 South Ave., 3rd floor
For more information, visit: https://roccitylibrary.org/about/rpl-board/
