Florida police cameras show August arrests for perceived voter fraud
Newly obtained police body camera video shows Tampa Police officers arresting confused and stunned convicted felons for allegedly voting illegally in the 2020 election. “I voted, but I ain’t commit no fraud,” Romona Oliver can be heard saying on police body cam video obtained from the Tampa Police Department. “I got out. The guy told me that I was free and clear to go vote or whatever because I had done my time,” she said. Oliver’s attorney says she received a voter registration card and thought she was eligible to vote.
Nakia Creek Fire explodes amid powerful winds, forcing thousands of evacuations in Washington state
Fueled by powerful winds and unseasonably hot temperatures, a wildfire burning in Washington state exploded to 2,000 acres Sunday, forcing thousands of evacuations. The Nakia Creek Fire began October 9 on Larch Mountain, northeast of Camas in Clark County near the Oregon border, smoldering and creeping through steep, rocky terrain in the Yacolt Burn State Forest.
