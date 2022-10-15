ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millcreek, UT

KUTV

Suspected Utah serial bank robber arrested in Colorado

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (KUTV) — A suspected serial bank robber accused of numerous robberies in Utah was arrested by authorities in Colorado. Markee Denzel Hagans, 24, of Utah was arrested Monday by the Greenwood Village Police Department, with the assistance of FBI Denver's Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force.
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO
KUTV

Unpredictable fall weather makes search and rescue crews nervous

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — While details of the forecast may change, it looks as though Utah will get its first serious taste of winter-like weather this coming weekend. The shift from mild and sunny to cold and potentially snowy has search and rescue crews nervous. “Yes, people will...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
KUTV

Provo Police chief resigns after less than a year on the job

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — The Provo Police chief has resigned after less than a year on the job, the city announced Monday. Fred Ross, who was appointed to the position last November, submitted his resignation to Mayor Michelle Kaufusi on Sunday. “It has become evident that my fit within...
PROVO, UT
KUTV

Halloween haunts in Daybreak for the whole family

KUTV — Looking to celebrate Halloween with the whole family? Check out this list of homes in Daybreak that are all decked out for the occasion. First on the list is a house straight out of the upside down! This home is sure to be a hit with any Stranger Things fan.
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
KUTV

University of Utah student located after reportedly last seen near campus housing building

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — UPDATE: University of Utah Police said Liu was located a short time after 7 p.m. on Monday. "University leaders appreciate the awareness and quick response of the University of Utah community in gathering information about the missing person. And University Police thank the Sandy City Police Department and Unified Police Department for their assistance in the case," U of U officials said in a statement update.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

69 mph gust reported as high winds blow into Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — High winds blew into Utah early Sunday morning, with one gust of 69 miles per hour being reported at Park Lane in Farmington. The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for Weber and Davis counties until 10:00 a.m. Sunday. A wind advisory was also issued for parts of eastern Salt Lake County.
FARMINGTON, UT
KUTV

Utah housing market sees shift following interest rate hike

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah housing market was impacted by the increase in federal interest rates as they continue to rise. The Salt Lake Board of Realtors said it has made for a more balanced market, but it means things are moving slower for sellers like Ari Danelian.
UTAH STATE

