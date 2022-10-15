Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KUTV
3 accused gang members named as suspects in 2020 murder of 21-year-old man in Millcreek
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 2News exclusive investigation uncovers a major break in a two-year murder mystery. A young man gunned down exactly two years ago today and Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera named three Bloods gang members as suspects in the killing of Manuel Felipe Gonzalez-Cortez, 21, who was living here on student visa.
KUTV
WJPD investigating suspect impersonating as police officer, pulls over woman
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — West Jordan Police are on the lookout for a suspicious vehicle suspected of impersonating a police officer and pulling over a woman. According to police, the incident occurred on Oct. 14 around 2 a.m., when dispatch received a call about a suspicious vehicle attempting to pull over another motorist.
KUTV
Families remember Utah teens lost in car crashes, remind drivers to be aware on roads
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KUTV) — In 2021, 33 teenagers were killed on Utah’s roads, leaving many families grieving. KUTV spoke with some of those families who said they hope no one else will experience the pain of losing a teenage driver again. Isaac Call’s 18-year-old sister Emma...
KUTV
Man shot during argument over cigarette at Ballpark motel dies 1 week later
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man who was shot in the head Oct. 11 at motel in Salt Lake City's Ballpark neighborhood has died, according to authorities. The Salt Lake City Police Department on Monday identified the victim as Nickolas Parks, 38. Parks was allegedly shot during an...
KUTV
Suspected Utah serial bank robber arrested in Colorado
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (KUTV) — A suspected serial bank robber accused of numerous robberies in Utah was arrested by authorities in Colorado. Markee Denzel Hagans, 24, of Utah was arrested Monday by the Greenwood Village Police Department, with the assistance of FBI Denver's Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force.
KUTV
Man killed, woman in critical condition after head-on motorcycle crash near Alpine Loop
ASPEN GROVE, Utah (KUTV) — A man has died and a woman was hospitalized in critical condition after a head-on motorcycle crash in Wasatch County. Officials said they responded to the collision on Cascade Springs Drive near State Route 92, also known as the Alpine Loop, at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Friday.
KUTV
Two transported to hospital via helicopter in separate incidents on I-80
ECHO, Utah (KUTV) — Two people were transported to the hospital after separate incidents on westbound Interstate 80 in Summit County. Officials said they were called to mile marker 170 at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Sunday to a report of a woman in labor with possible complications. "To make...
KUTV
DWR urges wildlife safety as winter approaches, following attacks on 2 men by grizzly bear
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The story of two college students, one from Utah, recovering by a grizzly bear attack in Wyoming is gaining national attention. Brady, a wrestler from the Cedar City area, is making a full recovery thanks to the support of a teammate. Many people have...
KUTV
Unpredictable fall weather makes search and rescue crews nervous
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — While details of the forecast may change, it looks as though Utah will get its first serious taste of winter-like weather this coming weekend. The shift from mild and sunny to cold and potentially snowy has search and rescue crews nervous. “Yes, people will...
KUTV
Provo Police chief resigns after less than a year on the job
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — The Provo Police chief has resigned after less than a year on the job, the city announced Monday. Fred Ross, who was appointed to the position last November, submitted his resignation to Mayor Michelle Kaufusi on Sunday. “It has become evident that my fit within...
KUTV
Halloween haunts in Daybreak for the whole family
KUTV — Looking to celebrate Halloween with the whole family? Check out this list of homes in Daybreak that are all decked out for the occasion. First on the list is a house straight out of the upside down! This home is sure to be a hit with any Stranger Things fan.
KUTV
University of Utah student located after reportedly last seen near campus housing building
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — UPDATE: University of Utah Police said Liu was located a short time after 7 p.m. on Monday. "University leaders appreciate the awareness and quick response of the University of Utah community in gathering information about the missing person. And University Police thank the Sandy City Police Department and Unified Police Department for their assistance in the case," U of U officials said in a statement update.
KUTV
Students to hold annual Lauren McCluskey memorial walk four years after her death
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Students at the University of Utah are preparing for a memorial walk and run to honor student-athlete Lauren McCluskey on the four-year anniversary of her death. Two commemorative events on campus will be held by the Associated Students of the University of Utah and...
KUTV
69 mph gust reported as high winds blow into Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — High winds blew into Utah early Sunday morning, with one gust of 69 miles per hour being reported at Park Lane in Farmington. The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for Weber and Davis counties until 10:00 a.m. Sunday. A wind advisory was also issued for parts of eastern Salt Lake County.
KUTV
Utahns chime in on last day of public comment for proposed gondola in LCC
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Monday was the last day for Utahns to submit their opinion on the proposed gondola in Little Cottonwood Canyon. The comment period lasted 45 days, first opening on Sept. 2. Officials said they have received thousands of comments on the matter. The gondola project was...
KUTV
Eccles Theater brimming with puppets, costumes for 'The Lion King' Broadway tour
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The hit stage adaptation of "The Lion King," currently playing at the Eccles Theater during the Broadway tour, is known for its iconic story, music, dancing, and jaw dropping costumes. For all the beauty and magic onstage, backstage has its own dance. "This is...
KUTV
Residents in Utah consider voter privacy in light of upcoming election
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Have you been getting political or campaign text messages straight to your cell phone leading up to the election? Turns out you’re not alone. We’re in a time where personal information like a mobile number isn’t so private anymore. According to...
KUTV
Utah housing market sees shift following interest rate hike
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah housing market was impacted by the increase in federal interest rates as they continue to rise. The Salt Lake Board of Realtors said it has made for a more balanced market, but it means things are moving slower for sellers like Ari Danelian.
KUTV
Veteran travel agent says plan 2023 vacations before flights fill up, fares get higher
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Many people are in the middle of making holiday travel plans right now, but if you are dreaming of a vacation in 2023, don't wait until next year to find a better deal. Suzy Gustafson, a travel agent of 40 years and owner of...
KUTV
Voters ponder debate, political expert looks to national implications of Lee-McMullin race
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Voters across Utah tuned in to the debate Monday night between Republican Sen. Mike Lee and his independent challenger Evan McMullin. Jeff Carleton, owner of Mountain West Cider in Salt Lake City, hosted a debate watch party. Although Carleton is a McMullin supporter, and...
