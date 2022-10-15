ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

fox4beaumont.com

On the Run seeks your help in finding fugitive felon

JEFFERSON COUNTY — It's time for you to help law enforcement catch a fugitive. Every week at this time, KFDM's Angel San Juan teams up with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office to highlight a man or woman who is on the run. Here's Angel with this week's report on...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

One dead, another injured after head-on crash on FM 326 in Hardin County, investigation underway

HARDIN COUNTY, Texas — Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating after a head-on crash in Hardin County crash left one person dead. The deadly crash happened Tuesday on FM 326 near FM 421, shortly before 3 p.m. Troopers believe a Ram pickup was going north and a 2015 Buick SUV was going south, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety release.
HARDIN COUNTY, TX
fox4beaumont.com

JP: Possible accidental overdose may be cause of woman's death

BEAUMONT — Officials say a drug overdose is the possible cause of death of a woman found in a Beaumont business parking lot. Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr. tells KFDM/Fox 4 News that the body is that of a 53-year-olld woman. It was discovered Sunday in the...
BEAUMONT, TX
Port Arthur News

Port Arthur Police: Have you seen this man?

The Port Arthur Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in located a wanted man. Jacory Wilson, 22, is wanted on a charge of unlawfully carrying a weapon. Anyone with knowledge of Wilson’s whereabouts is encouraged to call PAPD at 409-983-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 409-833 TIPS (8487).
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Port Arthur News

Man denies allegations that he forged JP’s signature on fake documents

A Beaumont man is denying allegations he forged the signature of a Jefferson County Justice of the Peace following his indictment Wednesday. “I deny the allegations,” Isiah Dishawn Hebert Tyson said by phone. “Most of these allegations were made by a former neighbor. For the past two years I’ve moved three times and cut off all contact to avoid (her).”
BEAUMONT, TX

