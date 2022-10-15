Read full article on original website
Murder warrant issued after 'badly burned' body of Beaumont minister was found after house fire
BEAUMONT, Texas — Officials have issued a murder warrant for a suspect after the body of a Beaumont minister was found in a home after a fire. Beaumont Police are looking for Channin Keon Ardoin, 39, of Beaumont. Police obtained a murder warrant for Ardoin in connection with the death of Jason West, 41.
On the Run seeks your help in finding fugitive felon
JEFFERSON COUNTY — It's time for you to help law enforcement catch a fugitive. Every week at this time, KFDM's Angel San Juan teams up with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office to highlight a man or woman who is on the run. Here's Angel with this week's report on...
Woman charged with intoxication assault, driving without a license in Orange County
ORANGE, Texas — A woman was booked into the Orange County Jail Monday on charges of intoxication assault and driving without a license. Gabrielle Lashone Jordan, 32, is currently being held on a $10,300 bond. Judge Rex Peveto in the 163rd District Court signed the warrant when Jordan was...
'Those are not safe places': Officials sharing tips, residents calling for change after deadly month on Southeast Texas roads
BEAUMONT, Texas — Officials are sharing tips and residents are calling for change after a deadly month for cyclists and pedestrians on Southeast Texas roads. October is National Pedestrian Safety Month. Four people have been hit and killed by vehicles in Southeast Texas in October. Two crashes occurred in...
Southeast Texas congregation mourns loss of minister found dead in Beaumont house fire
BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texans are mourning the loss of a man they say was a pillar in the community. The body of Jason West, 41, was found badly burned in the remains of a house fire on Friday morning, October 7, 2022, in the 4500 block of Dallas Ave.
Silsbee woman pleads guilty to manslaughter in January 2022 death of Beaumont man
BEAUMONT, Texas — A woman pleaded guilty to manslaughter Tuesday for her involvement in the January 2022 murder of man in Beaumont's West End. Mychelle Kshone Cole, 24, of Silsbee, was originally charged with first-degree murder in the death of Isaiah Brandon Wagner, 31, of Beaumont. Cole plead guilty...
Hispanic Proactive Coalition in Jefferson Co. providing residents with voting information
PORT ARTHUR — The Hispanic Proactive Coalition in Jefferson County is working to provide residents with voting information ahead of elections on Nov. 8. The coalition says it's a non-partisan group and wants people in the Latino community to be familiar with candidates on the ballot. The group held...
'She is simply amazing' | Woman celebrates 106th birthday at Port Arthur nursing facility
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A celebration that was more than a century in the making took place at a Port Arthur nursing facility for a "simply amazing" woman. Cornelia Dickinson turned 106 on Tuesday. Staff at the Bonne Vie Continuing Care Network in Port Arthur helped her celebrate the major milestone.
Driver who struck and killed off-duty deputy indicted for federal firearms violation
BEAUMONT — A man charged in the death of a beloved off-duty Jefferson County deputy Is now in federal custody. A federal grand jury has indicted 38-year-old Michael David Miller of Kountze for a federal firearms violation. A Jefferson County grand jury had already indicted Miller for Intoxication Manslaughter.
One dead, another injured after head-on crash on FM 326 in Hardin County, investigation underway
HARDIN COUNTY, Texas — Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating after a head-on crash in Hardin County crash left one person dead. The deadly crash happened Tuesday on FM 326 near FM 421, shortly before 3 p.m. Troopers believe a Ram pickup was going north and a 2015 Buick SUV was going south, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety release.
Man in stable condition after early Tuesday morning shooting in Mauriceville
MAURICEVILLE, Texas — Orange County sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that left one man injured. The shooting happened early Tuesday morning. Deputies responded to the 8000 block of Wade Road in Mauriceville shortly after 4 a.m. after receiving a call about a victim of a shooting. Upon arrival,...
Man sentenced Monday following killing of Deshandric Clayton at Avery Trace
A Port Arthur man was sentenced to 30 years in prison after being found guilty in the 2019 shooting death of Deshandric Clayton at Avery Trace Apartments. Kylan Bazile, 24, was sentenced in Judge John Stevens’ courtroom in the death of Deshandric Clayton, 23. Jurors on Monday heard from...
JP: Woman found outside Beaumont law firm likely died from drug overdose
BEAUMONT, Texas — The body of a 53-year-old woman was found outside of a Beaumont law firm on Sunday. The body was found near the Adams & Adams, Attorneys at Law building. The firm is located in the 3200 block of Delaware Street. The call regarding the incident came...
Why less than a handful of voters will decide $1 billion bond issue for new development
BEAUMONT — There's a nearly $1 billion bond proposal on the November ballot that would pay for a large, new development in Beaumont's west end. However, less than a handful of people will vote on the proposal with the hefty price tag. It is definitely raising red flags, but...
'We light a light for Morgan' : Candlelight service planned as Port Neches-Groves ISD mourns sudden loss of student
PORT NECHES, Texas — Port Neches-Groves Independent School District staff and students are mourning the sudden loss of one of their own. Morgan Christian was a senior at Port Neches-Groves High School and a member of the Purple Pride Band and NDN Press. She was 17 years old. A...
JP: Possible accidental overdose may be cause of woman's death
BEAUMONT — Officials say a drug overdose is the possible cause of death of a woman found in a Beaumont business parking lot. Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr. tells KFDM/Fox 4 News that the body is that of a 53-year-olld woman. It was discovered Sunday in the...
Body of 'unidentified female' found outside Beaumont law firm
This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.
Port Arthur Police: Have you seen this man?
The Port Arthur Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in located a wanted man. Jacory Wilson, 22, is wanted on a charge of unlawfully carrying a weapon. Anyone with knowledge of Wilson’s whereabouts is encouraged to call PAPD at 409-983-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 409-833 TIPS (8487).
Governor Abbott Announces the One Pill Kill Campaign
Governor Abbott launches the One Pill Kill campaignScreenshot from Twitter. On Monday, October 17, Texas Governor Greg Abbott voiced a follow-up on his campaign against fentanyl. He started the “One Pill Kills” campaign.
Man denies allegations that he forged JP’s signature on fake documents
A Beaumont man is denying allegations he forged the signature of a Jefferson County Justice of the Peace following his indictment Wednesday. “I deny the allegations,” Isiah Dishawn Hebert Tyson said by phone. “Most of these allegations were made by a former neighbor. For the past two years I’ve moved three times and cut off all contact to avoid (her).”
