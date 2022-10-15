Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
The Father Who Took the Law into His Own HandsSam H ArnoldBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six IndividualsThe Daily ScoopBaton Rouge, LA
Related
brproud.com
Southern Jags build momentum from Alcorn win
BATON ROUGE, La. – There’s special something about winning here on The Bluff that makes it just that much sweeter. Saturday’s celebration after Southern’s 27-17 win over Alcorn State had the cherry on top, as now the Jaguars move into sole possession of the SWAC West with head to head tiebreaker advantages over both Prairie View A&M and Alcorn.
brproud.com
SWAC suspends 11 Southern football players for pre-game scuffle against Prairie View
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Eleven Southern University football players will miss Saturday’s homecoming football game after being suspended by the Southwestern Athletic Conference. The suspension are stemming from a pre-game scuffle that took place before the Southern University and Prairie View football game on October 8. Southern...
brproud.com
Southern wide receiver named SWAC newcomer of the week
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – For the third week in a row, a Southern University football player is taking home conference player of the week honors. The Southwestern Athletic Conference has named Southern University wide receiver August Pitre III as its newcomer of the week. Pitre played a pivotal...
brproud.com
WATCH: SU head coach Eric Dooley speaks with media prior to matchup against Virginia University-Lynchburg
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Southern Jaguars are coming off a big win against Alcorn State. Southern won 21-17 and brought their record to 4-2 on the season. Next up for the Jaguars is a home game against Virginia University-Lynchburg. Prior to that, Southern head coach Eric Dooley...
brproud.com
Morris & Reese to preseason All-SEC Second Team; LSU picked to finish 3rd in SEC
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The media covering SEC Women’s Basketball named LSU’s Alexis Morris and Angel Reese to the Preseason All-SEC Second Team and the Tigers were picked Tuesday morning to finish third in the conference. Morris is back for her second and final season with the Tigers....
brproud.com
LSU exudes new confidence after lessons learned
After a big loss vs Tennessee and road win at Florida, LSU believes in the lessons learned that will mold their path going into the second half of their season under Brian Kelly. For the full story, click on the video provided…
brproud.com
LSU Women’s Basketball ranked No. 16 in preseason AP Poll
BATON ROUGE, La. – Entering Coach Kim Mulkey’s second season at LSU, the Tigers were ranked No. 16 in the preseason AP Poll released Tuesday. This is the first time LSU will enter a season ranked since the Tigers were ranked No. 15 in the AP Poll going into the 2013-14 season. Last year LSU made its first appearance in the AP Poll during Week 5 and the Tigers remained ranked through the remainder of the season, reaching as high as No. 6 (Week 17) and coming in at No. 9 in the season’s final poll.
brproud.com
Walker man killed in Livingston Parish crash
WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State Police (LSP) are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred in Livingston Parish, Tuesday, October 18, around 3 p.m. According to LSP, the crash happened on LA 1024, east of LA 447. According to police, an investigation revealed that Freddie Minton, 81, of...
brproud.com
Louisiana officials to celebrate construction of new Bayou Lafourche Pump Station with groundbreaking ceremony
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A Friday, October 21 groundbreaking ceremony is set to usher in the construction of a project that’s expected to bring more freshwater into a south Louisiana bayou. The much-anticipated project centers around the Bayou Lafourche Pump Station. According to the Coastal Protection and...
brproud.com
Pointe Coupee, surrounding parishes under freeze watch starting Tuesday
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Pointe Coupee Parish and surrounding areas are under a freeze watch. The freeze watch will begin Tuesday night and is expected to last until Wednesday morning. The temperature could be 32 degrees or below. Pointe Coupee Parish OSHEP says the freezing temperature could damage crops and unprotected outdoor plumbing.
brproud.com
Work being done to bring water service back to two schools in Ascension Parish
GEISMAR, La. (BRPROUD) – Two schools in Ascension Parish are having to make adjustments because of a “disruption in water service,” according to Ascension Parish Schools. Parents, students and teachers should be aware that Dutchtown Middle School and Dutchtown Primary School are doing what is necessary to...
brproud.com
West Feliciana Center for Youth at Angola prepares to open its doors to Bridge City inmates
ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – For months, Louisiana officials have been debating the relocation of inmates at the Bridge City Center for Youth, and on Monday (October 17), the Office of Juvenile Justice (OJJ) approved the release of video featuring the Angola-based location where the young inmates will be temporarily housed.
brproud.com
Student taken to local hospital after being hit by EBR Parish school bus
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Emergency responders were called to a crash involving a school bus on Tuesday morning. One student was hurt and taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. There were two school buses present when this happened and students on those buses were not hurt...
brproud.com
Temple announces run for Louisiana Insurance Commissioner
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The race for Louisiana Insurance Commissioner may not be for another year, but it is now officially underway. Republican Tim Temple announced his candidacy to run in the 2023 election, citing Louisiana’s rising auto rates and the crisis involving homeowners insurance. Last week...
brproud.com
Louisiana officials warn against fire hazards as cooler weather sets in
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– Things may get a little chilly this week for the first time in quite a while. Fire departments say it’s in times like these that call volume increases. “The best thing that we can do is prepare for everything and anything, and that’s kind...
brproud.com
Food truck destroyed by fire Monday morning in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A food truck in Lafayette went up in flames before dawn Monday. A fire at the Taqueria El Dollar #1 taco truck happened just after midnight in the 1900 block of West University Avenue. Fire Department Spokesperson Alton Trahan said an investigation has determined that...
brproud.com
Ascension Parish School Board receives over $1 million in hurricane relief
WASHINTON (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish School Board will receive more than 1 million dollars for hurricane recovery efforts. Sen. John Kennedy announced Monday that approximately $3,011,590 in Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) grant money will go towards Ascension and Jefferson parishes. The Ascension Parish School Board will receive...
brproud.com
Louisiana State Police: Suspect in fatal Iberville Parish hit-and-run arrested
ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A Sunday (October 16) morning hit-and-run claimed the life of 54-year-old David Gilbert, and the following day, authorities were able to apprehend a suspect linked to the deadly crash. According to Louisiana State Police (LSP), tips from the public assisted them in identifing 34-year-old...
brproud.com
Louisiana legend receives “great honor” with induction into Country Music Hall of Fame
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (BRPROUD) – Jerry Lee Lewis has had a long and illustrious career and over the weekend, “The Killer” added one more accolade to his bio. On Sunday, October 16, the 87-year-old Louisiana native was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Jerry Lee Lewis...
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Congestion on I-12 East from Airline Hwy to Range Ave, expect delays
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), drivers should be aware of congestion along I-12 East at Airline Highway Tuesday (October 18) afternoon. As of 4 p.m., DOTD says there is congestion on I-12 East from US 61 (Airline Hwy) that...
Comments / 0