San Diego, CA

Padres Scene & Heard: Petco Park crowd roars its approval

By Kirk Kenney
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago
Fans at Petco Park cheer during the second inning in Game 3 of the NLDS at Petco Park on Friday. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Poway’s Cheryl Pruetting made a five-for-two trade that would have made Padres President of Baseball Operations A.J. Preller proud.

“I traded our five season tickets for two really good ones,” Pruetting said.

And so here she was Friday night at Petco Park, joined by son Nathan to see Game 3 of the NLDS between the Padres and Dodgers.

They were intent on locating a Blake Snell shirt for Nathan before they found their good seats when they were interrupted with a couple questions.

Asked how long he has been waiting for this, Nathan said, “All my life.”

He is 16 years old.

Indeed, it seems like a lifetime ago that the Padres played a postseason game before their fans at Petco Park.

Cheryl and Nathan Pruetting of Poway stand next to Blake Snell, or a reasonable facsimile of him, Friday at Petco Park. (Kirk Kenney / San Diego Union-Tribune)

For all the futility the Friars experienced during the franchise’s first decade of existence, there is this head scratcher:

The wait to watch the Padres play in the postseason from their inception (1969) until they met the Cubs in the NLCS (1984) was 15 seasons.

The wait to watch the Padres play in the postseason at Petco Park from the last time (2006) to this time (2022) was 16 seasons.

Blame COVID-19 for delaying gratification longer than it should have been extended.

The pandemic prevented fans from watching the 2020 NL wild-card series against St. Louis, though fans were allowed to gather within earshot just outside Petco and watch on a video board at the Lexus Lot.

The fans — more than 40,000 of them — were in full throat Friday, their postseason voices well rested. Their vocal cords would be tested during the 2-1 victory that put the Padres a win away from clinching the best-of-five series and advancing to the NLCS for the first time in 24 years.

Chants of “Beat L.A.” or “Let’s go, Padres” alternated endlessly through a crowd that — unlike the regular-season gatherings infiltrated by Dodgers fans — was about 98 percent in brown and gold gear.

There was seemingly more Dodgers blue in the visiting dugout and bullpen than the rest of the ballpark.

At every opportunity, they waved yellow rally towels that were distributed before the game.

“Hey, Terrible Towels,” said one Padres fan, reminded of the towels famously waved by Pittsburgh Steelers fans.

Longtime Padres fans wondering how the atmosphere compared to postseasons gone will be glad to know the next generation acquitted itself well.

It’s a high bar in that regard.

Tough to match the unbridled joy and electricity in the air at San Diego Jack Murphy Stadium as the ball Steve Garvey hit in Game 4 of the 1984 NLCS against the Cubs went over the wall and The Garv triumphantly raised his right fist in the air as he rounded the bases.

“It was the loudest crowd I’ve ever heard anywhere,” said Padres closer Goose Gossage, who had been to the postseason three times previously with the New York Yankees.

Even more difficult to duplicate was the sound bouncing off the walls of Qualcomm Stadium (which had just been enlarged and enclosed to accommodate the 1998 Super Bowl) with 65,000 people screaming their heads off.

“If you were on the bench, you had to scream just to talk to the guy next to you,” Padres pitcher Andy Ashby said.

One of the beauties of playing downtown is watching the gathering in the Gaslamp grow as the game approaches, seeing fans come from all directions toward a single destination and the buzz in the building build to a crescendo as first pitch approaches.

Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth’s single to center field Friday night scored teammate Juan Soto from second base, giving the Padres a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning.

That provided the crowd with its first chance to let out a deafening roar.

Was it louder than ever?

Don’t know.

Don’t care, either.

Whether it’s a 747 or a 767, it’s still a jet engine.

The roars that followed the flight of Trent Grisham’s solo homer leading off the fourth inning — and those that followed it — are still echoing.

A sign in the stands after the win: "Loud enough?"

Yes, indeed.

Las Vegas Aces star Kelsey Plum throws the first pitch before Game 3 of the NLDS at Petco Park. (Meg McLaughlin/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Plum assignment

Kelsey Plum, fresh off a WNBA championship with the Las Vegas Aces, threw out the ceremonial first pitch.

“I’m going to throw from the mound,” said Plum, who had no interest in throwing at the bottom of the hill as many first throwers do. “I have pride. You know what I mean? Do a little warmup. That’s why you lift weights, right? I think I’ll be OK.”

Plum’s father, Jim Plum, was a standout football player who also played third base on the baseball team at both Helix High and San Diego State.

“My dad actually had me playing baseball my whole life growing up,” Plum said. “Not softball. Baseball.”

Plum was going to see her father shortly before taking the mound. Asked what advice he would likely offer, she said, “I’m sure he will tell me, ‘Plummer, don’t throw like a girl.’ ”

Kelsey, who starred at La Jolla Country Day before becoming the NCAA’s all-time leading scorer at Washington, was especially honored to throw out the first pitch.

“I just feel loved and appreciated,” she said. “It’s really cool to come back and be home and be recognized. I’m just grateful.”

Had there been a right-handed batter at the plate, the hitter would have been tempted as her hip-high throw tailed away from the plate.

Kaitlyn and Luis Mashuca of San Diego believe the goose is Padres' good luck charm. (Kirk Kenney / San Diego Union-Tribune)

Duck, duck ...

Unlike Game 2 at Dodger Stadium, there were no goose sightings on the field at Petco Park.

There was a goose — it looked like a decoy — in the Padres dugout.

And there were more than a few — depicted on signs or children’s stuffed toys — scattered throughout the stands.

Luis and Kaitlyn Mashuca of San Diego had a goose on a sign that was decked out in a Padres hat and swagg chain.

“The goose is awesome,” Luis Mashuca said. “Even though it landed in L.A , the Padres won, so it’s the San Diego Goose.

“We’re winning (Friday). It’s our good luck goose.”

That’s the ticket

According to TickPick, the average ticket price on the secondary market for Game 3 was $300. That was a 108 percent increase over the average price ($144) at Dodger Stadium.

The get-in price for Game 3 was $217, three times the $73 it cost to get into Game 2.

Why the big jump?

Increased interest in the series? A smaller venue (Dodger Stadium seats 13,000 more people than Petco Park) ? Or?

Obvious Guy says: It’s much more desirable to see a game in San Diego than Los Angeles.

