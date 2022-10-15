ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pomona, CA

Driver arrested in Pomona taco stand crash that killed 1, injured 12; victim ID’d

By Cameron Kiszla, Chris Wolfe, Marc Sternfield, Travis Schlepp, Gene Kang
KTLA
KTLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g9Vo2_0iZpaWD700

A 26-year-old woman is in custody after police say she crashed her car into a taco stand in Pomona Friday evening, killing one person and injuring 12 others.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Holt Avenue in front of Cardenas Market.

Witnesses told police that the woman, who was driving a black sedan, was traveling eastbound on Holt Avenue when she suddenly veered into westbound lanes, jumped the curb and slammed into the crowded taco stand.

“Initially, the driver ran away from the scene and our officers began searching for her,” said Pomona Police Department spokesperson Aly Mejia. “Approximately an hour and 15 minutes later the suspect turned herself in.”

Police have yet to identify the driver in the crash.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and 12 others were hurt, including three who suffered critical injuries.

Around 9 a.m. Saturday, the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office identified the man killed as Gilberto Cazares Payan.

The family of Payan told KTLA that the 52-year-old was a father of four who lived in the area and was simply getting dinner from the taco stand when the crash occurred.

A makeshift memorial now stands at the spot where the crash happened with cards, photos and candles placed to honor those affected by the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

