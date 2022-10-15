ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
The Associated Press

Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War

MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin is imposing martial law in the four regions that Moscow recently annexed from Ukraine. He also granted emergency powers to the heads of other Russian regions Wednesday. Putin didn’t immediately spell out the measures that would be taken under the martial law. But Russian legislation envisages that it may involve restrictions on travel and public gatherings and tighter censorship, as well as giving broader powers to law enforcement agencies. Putin didn’t spell out the extra powers to be given to the heads of Russian regions under his decree, in moves that were the latest sign that the fighting in Ukraine isn’t going his way.
Idaho8.com

Biden administration issues new cybersecurity requirements for rail operators

The Biden administration on Tuesday released a directive requiring freight railroad owners and operators to tighten their security in the face of hacking threats from criminals and foreign governments. It’s the latest move by US officials to use their policy authorities to try to boost cybersecurity in key sectors following...
Idaho8.com

Friend recalls ‘wonderful couple’ killed in Russian drone attack on Kyiv

A pregnant woman and her husband killed in Kyiv by what Ukrainian officials said was a Russian “kamikaze” drone strike were inseparable, like “yin and yang,” their close friend has told CNN. “These people loved life,” Anna Petrukova said of Victoria Zamchenko and her husband Bohdan,...
Idaho8.com

5 things to know for October 19: Midterms, Trump, Ukraine, Gas prices, US currency

It’s that time of the year when fall enthusiasts embrace “sweater weather.” But if you live in the eastern US, you may already be sporting your winter coats. This week has been — by far — the coldest of the season in several states. In fact, more than 100 million Americans remain under freeze warnings, frost advisories and other cold weather alerts today.
GEORGIA STATE
Salon

What will a GOP majority actually do? Almost nothing — but in the worst possible way

Every day I hear fans of Donald Trump earnestly telling reporters that what they admire most about him is that he accomplished more than any president in American history. And I hear squeamish Trump voters who admit that the tweeting and the ranting may not have been ideal, but they just love his policies. Whenever I hear this, I have to wonder: What accomplishments and policies are they talking about?
Idaho8.com

Son of US citizen detained in Saudi Arabia says his father is ‘nowhere near being dissident’

The son of an American citizen imprisoned in Saudi Arabia for criticizing the Saudi government said Tuesday evening that his father is “nowhere near being a dissident.”. “My father is a senior American citizen who just wants to live freely and happy in the United States where he got his education,” Saad Ibrahim Almadi’s son, Ibrahim Almadi, told CNN’s Erin Burnett on “OutFront.”
WASHINGTON STATE
The Hill

Trump shared classified letters from North Korea’s Kim with Woodward, journalist says

Former President Trump shared classified letters from North Korean President Kim Jong Un with Bob Woodward, the journalist revealed in his upcoming audiobook. “Nobody else has them, but I want you to treat them with respect,” Trump says to Woodward in December 2019, according to a copy of the audiobook obtained by CNN. “And don’t say I gave them to you.”

