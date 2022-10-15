Read full article on original website
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
Russia-Ukraine war live: hundreds of thousands without water or power; Russia warns of battle for Kherson in ‘very near future’
Russian president says four Ukrainian regions occupied by Russia will be put under martial law
Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War
MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin is imposing martial law in the four regions that Moscow recently annexed from Ukraine. He also granted emergency powers to the heads of other Russian regions Wednesday. Putin didn’t immediately spell out the measures that would be taken under the martial law. But Russian legislation envisages that it may involve restrictions on travel and public gatherings and tighter censorship, as well as giving broader powers to law enforcement agencies. Putin didn’t spell out the extra powers to be given to the heads of Russian regions under his decree, in moves that were the latest sign that the fighting in Ukraine isn’t going his way.
‘Massive blackouts’ as 30% of Ukraine’s power stations destroyed in just over a week, Zelensky says
Thirty percent of Ukraine’s power stations have been destroyed in just over a week, leading to “massive blackouts” across the country, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday, as the Kremlin steps up attacks on critical energy infrastructure. “Another kind of Russian terrorist attacks: targeting energy & critical infrastructure....
Biden administration issues new cybersecurity requirements for rail operators
The Biden administration on Tuesday released a directive requiring freight railroad owners and operators to tighten their security in the face of hacking threats from criminals and foreign governments. It’s the latest move by US officials to use their policy authorities to try to boost cybersecurity in key sectors following...
Friend recalls ‘wonderful couple’ killed in Russian drone attack on Kyiv
A pregnant woman and her husband killed in Kyiv by what Ukrainian officials said was a Russian “kamikaze” drone strike were inseparable, like “yin and yang,” their close friend has told CNN. “These people loved life,” Anna Petrukova said of Victoria Zamchenko and her husband Bohdan,...
Biden to release 15m barrels from strategic reserve in effort to tamper down gas prices – live
Move is president’s attempt to mitigate concerns over the economy as midterms approach
5 things to know for October 19: Midterms, Trump, Ukraine, Gas prices, US currency
It’s that time of the year when fall enthusiasts embrace “sweater weather.” But if you live in the eastern US, you may already be sporting your winter coats. This week has been — by far — the coldest of the season in several states. In fact, more than 100 million Americans remain under freeze warnings, frost advisories and other cold weather alerts today.
What will a GOP majority actually do? Almost nothing — but in the worst possible way
Every day I hear fans of Donald Trump earnestly telling reporters that what they admire most about him is that he accomplished more than any president in American history. And I hear squeamish Trump voters who admit that the tweeting and the ranting may not have been ideal, but they just love his policies. Whenever I hear this, I have to wonder: What accomplishments and policies are they talking about?
Son of US citizen detained in Saudi Arabia says his father is ‘nowhere near being dissident’
The son of an American citizen imprisoned in Saudi Arabia for criticizing the Saudi government said Tuesday evening that his father is “nowhere near being a dissident.”. “My father is a senior American citizen who just wants to live freely and happy in the United States where he got his education,” Saad Ibrahim Almadi’s son, Ibrahim Almadi, told CNN’s Erin Burnett on “OutFront.”
Exclusive-U.S. says Russia oil price cap will not be aimed at OPEC
LONDON (Reuters) - New steps from Group of Seven countries to cap Russian oil sales at an enforced low price will not be replicated against OPEC producers, whose plans to cut output have irked consumer countries, a United States Treasury official told Reuters.
Fact check: Mike Lee’s own texts contradict his debate claims about his effort to overturn the 2020 election
At a Utah debate on Monday night, independent Senate candidate Evan McMullin forcefully criticized Republican incumbent Sen. Mike Lee for Lee’s efforts, prior to January 6, 2021, to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory. Lee’s response was to rewrite history. Lee tried, as he did earlier this year,...
Trump shared classified letters from North Korea’s Kim with Woodward, journalist says
Former President Trump shared classified letters from North Korean President Kim Jong Un with Bob Woodward, the journalist revealed in his upcoming audiobook. “Nobody else has them, but I want you to treat them with respect,” Trump says to Woodward in December 2019, according to a copy of the audiobook obtained by CNN. “And don’t say I gave them to you.”
