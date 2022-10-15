ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
WSAW

Candidates visit Wausau ahead of midterm election

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - With the midterm election three weeks away, candidates are visiting more cities and reaching out to more voters. Tuesday, the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes, and the incumbent for the 7th Congressional District, Republican Tom Tiffany made stops in Wausau. Rep. Tiffany...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

DNR launches new PFAS Interactive Data Viewer

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin DNR launched a new PFAS Interactive Data Viewer for website users to see where PFAS impacts the state. PFAS are a variety of human-made chemicals found in products like non-stick cooking ware and fast-food packaging. Studies show that 98% of Americans have measurable levels of PFAS in their blood from ingesting contaminated water or food.
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

St. Croix County confirmed with bird flu

ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has identified a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza in a backyard flock in St. Croix County. According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection, HPAI viruses are highly...
SAINT CROIX COUNTY, WI
WSAW

U.P. communities digging out after October lake effect snow

IRONWOOD, MI . (Northern News Now) - Many people come to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula in the fall to see hills covered in gold and red leaves, but Monday the landscape was snow white. For locals, the early lake effect snow, which dropped more than 8 inches in Ironwood and...
IRONWOOD, MI
WSAW

First Alert Weather: Chilly & blustery Monday with lake-effect snow impacting the Northwoods

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Blustery and chilly conditions Monday. Mostly cloudy in Central Wisconsin with a chance of flurries throughout the day. Scattered snow showers in the Northwoods. Lake effect snow to impact the far north, bringing heavier amounts of snow accumulations across the snow belts. An additional 2-4″ of snow to fall here, with locally higher amounts in NW Vilas, NW Oneida, and N Forest Counties. Away from the snow belts, 1-2″ of snow is possible with the bulk accumulation on non-paved and elevated surfaces.
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

9 vehicles broken into at Rib Mountain gym, nearby homes asked to review surveillance cams

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the report of several thefts from vehicles at Burn Boot Camp in Rib Mountain. Investigators said nine vehicles were broken into. Items that were taken included phones, wallets and pursues. Victims should contact the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office at 715-261-1200 if they have not already done so.
RIB MOUNTAIN, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy