Candidates visit Wausau ahead of midterm election
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - With the midterm election three weeks away, candidates are visiting more cities and reaching out to more voters. Tuesday, the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes, and the incumbent for the 7th Congressional District, Republican Tom Tiffany made stops in Wausau. Rep. Tiffany...
DNR launches new PFAS Interactive Data Viewer
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin DNR launched a new PFAS Interactive Data Viewer for website users to see where PFAS impacts the state. PFAS are a variety of human-made chemicals found in products like non-stick cooking ware and fast-food packaging. Studies show that 98% of Americans have measurable levels of PFAS in their blood from ingesting contaminated water or food.
Evers, DNR announce beginning of PFAS firefighting foam collection for disposal
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Governor Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is announcing the start of a PFAS-containing firefighting foam waste collection and disposal program. According to a media release from the Office of the Governor, the 2021-23 biennial budget signed by Evers allocated $1 million to...
St. Croix County confirmed with bird flu
ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has identified a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza in a backyard flock in St. Croix County. According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection, HPAI viruses are highly...
UW Health burn center Medical Director explains typical road to recovery for victims
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The UW Health Burn and Wound Center in Madison has 11 beds to help burn victims whether it be children of adults, but the Medical Director Dr. Lee Faucher says they will always help as many as they can. Dr. Faucher spoke with Action 2 News...
Detectives say witnesses to bonfire explosion will not be cited for underage drinking
PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - Detectives are assuring witnesses to a bonfire explosion Shawano County that they will not be cited for underage drinking if they come forward with information about the “tragic event.”. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office is investigating Friday’s bonfire explosion that happened in Maple Grove. Many...
U.P. communities digging out after October lake effect snow
IRONWOOD, MI . (Northern News Now) - Many people come to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula in the fall to see hills covered in gold and red leaves, but Monday the landscape was snow white. For locals, the early lake effect snow, which dropped more than 8 inches in Ironwood and...
First Alert Weather: Chilly & blustery Monday with lake-effect snow impacting the Northwoods
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Blustery and chilly conditions Monday. Mostly cloudy in Central Wisconsin with a chance of flurries throughout the day. Scattered snow showers in the Northwoods. Lake effect snow to impact the far north, bringing heavier amounts of snow accumulations across the snow belts. An additional 2-4″ of snow to fall here, with locally higher amounts in NW Vilas, NW Oneida, and N Forest Counties. Away from the snow belts, 1-2″ of snow is possible with the bulk accumulation on non-paved and elevated surfaces.
9 vehicles broken into at Rib Mountain gym, nearby homes asked to review surveillance cams
RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the report of several thefts from vehicles at Burn Boot Camp in Rib Mountain. Investigators said nine vehicles were broken into. Items that were taken included phones, wallets and pursues. Victims should contact the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office at 715-261-1200 if they have not already done so.
