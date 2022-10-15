Read full article on original website
Related
KPLC TV
FEMA awards additional $7.3M for Hurricane Laura recovery
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - FEMA has announced an additional $7,348,164 in federal grant funding to be distributed to the State of Louisiana for Hurricane Laura recovery, according to U.S. Sen. John Kennedy. The funds will be paid directly to the state as reimbursement for disaster management activities related to...
KPLC TV
Reminder: Today is the last day to register to vote in Nov. 8 election
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Today, Oct. 18, is the last chance for Louisiana residents to register to vote for the upcoming Nov. 8 election. Currently, the only way to register is online via the Secretary of State’s website. Registration is only needed for those that have never registered...
KPLC TV
Out of The Darkness annual suicide walk
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The stigma around seeking mental health services remains an issue especially when it comes to suicide. The Out of the Darkness Louisiana chapter is looking to erase that stigma with their annual walk. Hundreds came out to show their support in the fight against suicide.
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT SUNRISE: Monday Forecast
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC 7News Live at Five 5 - 5: 30 p.m. - KPLC First Alert Forecast. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC 7News Nightcast 10 - 10:30 p.m. - KPLC First Alert...
KPLC TV
Stranded Boy Scouts troop rescued from New Mexico forest
SILVER CITY, N.M. (CNN) - A Boy Scouts troop from El Paso, Texas, was rescued after they were stranded for several days in New Mexico’s Gila National Forest. Nine adults and 16 kids set off Oct. 1 for what was supposed to be a week-long camping trip. However, heavy rain and a rising river prevented the scouts from leaving their campsite.
KPLC TV
Bear euthanized after attacking 10-year-old boy
MORRIS, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) – A bear was euthanized after attacking a 10-year-old boy in Connecticut on Sunday, according to a spokesperson with the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. The boy was attacked around 11 a.m. and taken to a hospital in the area for treatment. He is...
Comments / 0