ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
KPLC TV

FEMA awards additional $7.3M for Hurricane Laura recovery

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - FEMA has announced an additional $7,348,164 in federal grant funding to be distributed to the State of Louisiana for Hurricane Laura recovery, according to U.S. Sen. John Kennedy. The funds will be paid directly to the state as reimbursement for disaster management activities related to...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Out of The Darkness annual suicide walk

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The stigma around seeking mental health services remains an issue especially when it comes to suicide. The Out of the Darkness Louisiana chapter is looking to erase that stigma with their annual walk. Hundreds came out to show their support in the fight against suicide.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT SUNRISE: Monday Forecast

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC 7News Live at Five 5 - 5: 30 p.m. - KPLC First Alert Forecast. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC 7News Nightcast 10 - 10:30 p.m. - KPLC First Alert...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Stranded Boy Scouts troop rescued from New Mexico forest

SILVER CITY, N.M. (CNN) - A Boy Scouts troop from El Paso, Texas, was rescued after they were stranded for several days in New Mexico’s Gila National Forest. Nine adults and 16 kids set off Oct. 1 for what was supposed to be a week-long camping trip. However, heavy rain and a rising river prevented the scouts from leaving their campsite.
SILVER CITY, NM
KPLC TV

Bear euthanized after attacking 10-year-old boy

MORRIS, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) – A bear was euthanized after attacking a 10-year-old boy in Connecticut on Sunday, according to a spokesperson with the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. The boy was attacked around 11 a.m. and taken to a hospital in the area for treatment. He is...
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy