Indianapolis, IN

Connie Nungester
4d ago

One person sent too Community East, he was kept over night, don’t know yet if he will be admitted.A pickup truck hit a suv, suv hit his car, which in return caused him to hit the pump at the gas station, which then burst into flames.I don’t know if he has serious injuries yet. This is my brother in law, the woman in the pickup truck was arrested. Don’t know if the person driving the SUV had any injuries or not.

WTHR

2 dead, 1 injured in head-on crash in Fortville

FORTVILLE, Ind. — Two people died and a third was injured in a multi-car crash in Fortville on Sunday afternoon. Officers were called just before 3 p.m. to a serious personal injury crash that happened in the 800 block of East Broadway Street. Fortville police told 13News it was...
FORTVILLE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Deadly scooter crash under investigation in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. – Police in Hancock County are investigating a deadly Tuesday morning crash involving a scooter. The crash was reported around 6:30 a.m. on County Road 400 West at the I-70 overpass just south of 300 North. That’s located east of Mount Comfort. According to the...
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Juvenile struck by car on Indy’s southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS – An investigation is underway after a juvenile was hit by a car on the southwest side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident was reported around 5 a.m. at S. High School Road and Furnas Road. The juvenile was taken to Eskenazi Hospital with minor injuries, IMPD said. The circumstances remain […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Deadly crash closes I-69 south of Bloomington

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. – A person died on I-69 south of Bloomington after a Tuesday morning crash involving a passenger vehicle and a semi truck. A witness said the car had hit a deer right before it happened. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to southbound I-69 near mile marker 111 just […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WISH-TV

Hancock County sheriff: Man on scooter died after being rear-ended by SUV

MOUNT COMFORT, Ind. (WISH) — One person is dead after a collision between a scooter and an SUV in Hancock County. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office was called around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday near county roads 400 West and 300 North. That’s an area with warehouses and industries about a half-mile north of the I-70 overpass for 400 West near Mount Comfort.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Docs: Argument over money turns deadly; 1 arrested in east side murder

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Witnesses say a man expecting a fist fight was gunned down following a dispute of less than $100. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced the arrest of 24-year-old Milton Porter on Monday. He’s accused of murdering 32-year-old Calvin Lawson Jr. on Friday evening in the 4500 block of East Washington Street.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Police: 1 man dead after driving off interstate into backyard of home

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died Sunday afternoon after driving off I-70 into the backyard of a home in Indianapolis, the Indiana State Police says. Shortly after 1:30 p.m. Sunday, emergency responders were called to the scene of a serious crash near I-70 and Keystone Avenue interchange, according to police. Witnesses of the crash reported that a vehicle drove off I-70 and ended up in a person’s yard.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD arrests suspect after east side murder

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested a man Monday for his involvement in a homicide that happened Friday on the city’s east side. Police arrested 24-year-old Milton Porter. Investigators say they received a call about a person shot just after 9 p.m. Friday on the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

ISP: Crash into Backyard Leaves One Man Dead

INDIANAPOLIS — A man died after a car crash left him in the backyard of a home off of I-70. Indiana State Police say the crash happened Sunday afternoon around 1:30p.m. Through the investigation, they believe that the man was driving westbound on I-70 by the Keystone Avenue exchange.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

IMPD make arrest in Friday’s deadly shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department have announced the arrest of a 24-year-old man in connection to a deadly shooting that occurred on Indy’s east side on Friday evening. Milton Porter was taken into custody on Monday under a preliminary charge of murder. Porter is accused of shooting and killing 32-year-old Calvin […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
iustv.com

Man arrested after stabbing at Kroger

Curtis Martin was charged with aggravated battery, battery with a deadly weapon, and resisting law enforcement after police say he stabbed a man at the Kroger on Liberty Drive and fled from the scene. Around 11 pm officers responded to a report of a fight at Kroger, where they found...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
FOX59

PICS: Car hits east side gas pump, catches fire

INDIANAPOLIS — A car caught fire on Indy’s east side Friday night after being hit by a pickup truck and pushed into a gas pump. Police were called around 9:30 p.m. to the intersection of E. Washington and Sadler Avenue, near Washington and I-465, for a “personal injury accident”. Upon arrival, they found a fire […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

