Connie Nungester
4d ago
One person sent too Community East, he was kept over night, don’t know yet if he will be admitted.A pickup truck hit a suv, suv hit his car, which in return caused him to hit the pump at the gas station, which then burst into flames.I don’t know if he has serious injuries yet. This is my brother in law, the woman in the pickup truck was arrested. Don’t know if the person driving the SUV had any injuries or not.
