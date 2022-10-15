ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron, WV

SportsZone Highlights: Cameron at Clay-Battelle

By Sam Kirk
 4 days ago

BLACKSVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) – Cameron (8-0) defeated Clay-Battelle (4-2) by a final score of 42-0.

Clay-Battelle is set to face Hancock (MD) next week.

WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

