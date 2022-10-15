ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Prepared for an earthquake? Take part in the ‘Great Hawaii ShakeOut’ drill

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Do you know what to do in case of an earthquake?. The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency invites everyone in Hawaii to join in for an international earthquake preparedness drill called “The Great Hawaii ShakeOut.”. The drill aims to raise awareness of earthquake safety and encourage everyone...
Delay in Maui's overnight homeless parking project stirs outrage in advocates

Will Maui mayor heed warnings about misguided housing proposal?

“Do something,” goes the popular political call to action. But perhaps it would be better if politicians added a line from the medical field: “First, do no harm.”. In the case of housing, the urge to “do something” too often means expanding the role of government, which research shows is exactly the wrong medicine needed to remedy one of our most pressing issues.
Supporters of breadfruit want more government help to cultivate agriculture industry

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Farmers, educators, researchers, and entrepreneurs from across the Pacific gathered to discuss the benefits of crops like bread fruit that could help address food security and sustainability concerns. The National Tropic Breadfruit Institute co-hosted the 2022 Global Breadfruit Summit at the Hawaii Convention Center on Tuesday. Breadfruit...
Ige ‘racing to the finish’ with to-do list for final weeks in office

When the city can’t help, this Hawaii company is stepping in to evict squatters

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii real estate company is helping residents take back their communities from squatters when police and city officials can’t. For years, people who live along Hulahe Street in Waipahu say they couldn’t get a moment’s peace after squatters moved into a dead man’s home and turned it into a drug den.
Researchers work to bring back rare plant once thought extinct

WATCH: Shark spotted swimming among surfers in West Oahu

Amid leasing dispute, future of Big Island’s largest shopping mall in limbo

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The future of the Big Island’s largest shopping center appear in limbo due to a dispute between the federal government and state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands. The DHHL is negotiating with the mall owner Brookfield Properties for a 40-year lease extension for the Prince Kuhio...
What The Tech: Student loan forgiveness scams

$1.2 Million Reimbursed For 2021 Mana Road Fire

WAIMEA, Hawaiʻi - The Mana Road fire was one of the largest wildland fires in Hawai‘i Island history, and threatened several communities in August 2021. State emergency officials say they have secured a nearly $1.2 million reimbursement from FEMA to cover costs associated with fighting the Mana Road brush fire in the summer of 2021.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI

