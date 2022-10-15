Read full article on original website
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
Prepared for an earthquake? Take part in the ‘Great Hawaii ShakeOut’ drill
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Do you know what to do in case of an earthquake?. The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency invites everyone in Hawaii to join in for an international earthquake preparedness drill called “The Great Hawaii ShakeOut.”. The drill aims to raise awareness of earthquake safety and encourage everyone...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Delay in Maui's overnight homeless parking project stirs outrage in advocates
Calls for food sustainability grow, supporters say they want more done to cultivate the industry. Breadfruit is being called the "crop of the future" that will energize communities and economies. Alleged fentanyl supplier charged following multi-agency drug bust in Pearl City. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Authorities said 38-year-old Bronson...
hawaiireporter.com
Will Maui mayor heed warnings about misguided housing proposal?
“Do something,” goes the popular political call to action. But perhaps it would be better if politicians added a line from the medical field: “First, do no harm.”. In the case of housing, the urge to “do something” too often means expanding the role of government, which research shows is exactly the wrong medicine needed to remedy one of our most pressing issues.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Supporters of breadfruit want more government help to cultivate agriculture industry
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Farmers, educators, researchers, and entrepreneurs from across the Pacific gathered to discuss the benefits of crops like bread fruit that could help address food security and sustainability concerns. The National Tropic Breadfruit Institute co-hosted the 2022 Global Breadfruit Summit at the Hawaii Convention Center on Tuesday. Breadfruit...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Ige ‘racing to the finish’ with to-do list for final weeks in office
Calls for food sustainability grow, supporters say they want more done to cultivate the industry. Breadfruit is being called the "crop of the future" that will energize communities and economies. Alleged fentanyl supplier charged following multi-agency drug bust in Pearl City. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Authorities said 38-year-old Bronson...
KITV.com
"The Great ShakeOut": Worldwide earthquake preparedness drill on Thursday aims to save lives
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An international earthquake preparedness drill is happening Thursday, October 20, and officials hope the drills will help save lives. The training will be held simultaneously across each time zone, and the Hawaii Emergency Management Zone (HI-EMA) is running a social media campaign to encourage more people to #DropCoverHoldOn.
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD investigating string of robberies over the weekend amid rising rate of crime on Oahu
A fireknife dance champion from Hawaii appeared on the Kelly Clarkson show. And, BTS's agency says the members will serve in the military. Drone video captured a large shark lurking among surfers in waters off West Oahu. Sunrise News Roundup (Oct. 17, 2022) Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Your top...
weatherboy.com
200+ Earthquakes on Hawaii: Will Earthquake Trigger Eruption or Will Eruption Trigger Big Quake?
More than 200 earthquakes have rattled Hawaii over the last 7 days, according to USGS, making geologists ponder: will all of this earthquake action trigger an eruption at Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, or will an eruption event at the volcano trigger a mighty quake?. Mauna Loa...
West Maui Hospital coming as Hawaii battles nursing shortage
A hospital in West Maui has been in the works for years, but we're three years past its targeted opening date, and construction of the facility has yet to begin.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Frustrations mount as Navy says water main break repairs will likely to stretch into next week
Calls for food sustainability grow, supporters say they want more done to cultivate the industry. Breadfruit is being called the "crop of the future" that will energize communities and economies. Alleged fentanyl supplier charged following multi-agency drug bust in Pearl City. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Authorities said 38-year-old Bronson...
hawaiinewsnow.com
When the city can’t help, this Hawaii company is stepping in to evict squatters
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii real estate company is helping residents take back their communities from squatters when police and city officials can’t. For years, people who live along Hulahe Street in Waipahu say they couldn’t get a moment’s peace after squatters moved into a dead man’s home and turned it into a drug den.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Researchers work to bring back rare plant once thought extinct
Statewide, there are nearly 550 properties that are either in a similar situation. Delay in Maui's overnight homeless parking project stirs outrage in advocates. The county had hoped to launch the project on Oct. 1 but a new start date is unclear. Amid leasing dispute, future of Big Island’s largest...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Navy water system sees fourth main break as boil water advisory remains up
Officials said the 11-year-old died of a single gunshot wound at Camp Honokaia. This year’s Hawaii Teacher of the Year is a math educator with a passion for mentorship. Kalani High teacher Michael Ida was named this year’s Hawaii Teacher of the Year. Restoring a piece of history:...
hawaiinewsnow.com
WATCH: Shark spotted swimming among surfers in West Oahu
HPD investigating string of robberies over the weekend amid rising rate of crime on Oahu. Honolulu police said they are investigating a string of robberies that happened over the weekend. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A fireknife dance champion from Hawaii appeared on the Kelly Clarkson show. And, BTS's agency...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Amid leasing dispute, future of Big Island’s largest shopping mall in limbo
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The future of the Big Island’s largest shopping center appear in limbo due to a dispute between the federal government and state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands. The DHHL is negotiating with the mall owner Brookfield Properties for a 40-year lease extension for the Prince Kuhio...
I'm a Southerner who visited Hawaii for the first time. Here are 9 things that surprised me.
I honeymooned in Oahu and Kauai. I found the islands' food to be delicious but expensive, and I still prefer Alabama's beaches over the Hawaiian ones.
hawaiinewsnow.com
What The Tech: Student loan forgiveness scams
Officials said the 11-year-old died of a single gunshot wound at Camp Honokaia. This year’s Hawaii Teacher of the Year is a math educator with a passion for mentorship. Kalani High teacher Michael Ida was named this year’s Hawaii Teacher of the Year. Restoring a piece of history:...
‘The Most Important Decision’: Hawaii Police Commission Ponders Criteria For New Chief
With the resignation of Hawaii Police Chief Paul Ferreira in September, the Big Island becomes the fourth county since 2019 to undertake the process of filling the critical law enforcement leadership position. The role of police chief in any county is a powerful position. Replacing a chief requires volunteer members...
bigislandvideonews.com
$1.2 Million Reimbursed For 2021 Mana Road Fire
WAIMEA, Hawaiʻi - The Mana Road fire was one of the largest wildland fires in Hawai‘i Island history, and threatened several communities in August 2021. State emergency officials say they have secured a nearly $1.2 million reimbursement from FEMA to cover costs associated with fighting the Mana Road brush fire in the summer of 2021.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Millions apply for student loan debt relief, but program fails to tackle bigger problem
Officials said the 11-year-old died of a single gunshot wound at Camp Honokaia. This year’s Hawaii Teacher of the Year is a math educator with a passion for mentorship. Kalani High teacher Michael Ida was named this year’s Hawaii Teacher of the Year. Restoring a piece of history:...
Comments / 2