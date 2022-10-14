Structural basis for the toxin-coregulated pilus–dependent secretion of Vibrio cholerae colonization factor

The plant root is essential to nutrient uptake. Nitrate (NO3−) is a major nitrogen source and is one of the most limiting factors in agricultural production (1, 2). Within the root, NO3− levels differ markedly between root cell types (3, 4). Under NO3− limitation, plants can optimize morphological and physiological parameters; for example, root growth can be directed toward nutrient deposits in the soil, the root surface area can be locally increased, or the transporter density on the membrane can be altered. Moreover, metabolic conversion, storage, and translocation of nitrogen compounds are modified (5, 6). To adjust these parameters, plants have to monitor both the external and intracellular NO3− concentrations to determine NO3− acquisition needs by plant roots.

1 DAY AGO