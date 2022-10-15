Read full article on original website
DWR urges wildlife safety as winter approaches, following attacks on 2 men by grizzly bear
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The story of two college students, one from Utah, recovering by a grizzly bear attack in Wyoming is gaining national attention. Brady, a wrestler from the Cedar City area, is making a full recovery thanks to the support of a teammate. Many people have...
GALLERY: Utah state agency using all electric vehicles for first time in state history
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A state agency in Utah is utilizing all electric vehicles for the first time ever. After driving the first of five electric pickup trucks up to a charging station, Environmental Quality received the keys from Fleet Operations. The Multi-Agency State Office Building in Salt...
Suspected Utah serial bank robber arrested in Colorado
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (KUTV) — A suspected serial bank robber accused of numerous robberies in Utah was arrested by authorities in Colorado. Markee Denzel Hagans, 24, of Utah was arrested Monday by the Greenwood Village Police Department, with the assistance of FBI Denver's Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force.
Students to hold annual Lauren McCluskey memorial walk four years after her death
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Students at the University of Utah are preparing for a memorial walk and run to honor student-athlete Lauren McCluskey on the four-year anniversary of her death. Two commemorative events on campus will be held by the Associated Students of the University of Utah and...
Utah could experience first significant mountain snowfall this weekend
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah could see snow in the mountains this weekend, marking the Beehive State's first significant snowfall of the season. Beautiful weather is expected to last through Friday, but changes are on the way. Daytime highs will be 5-10 degrees above normal, in the mid-70s,...
University of Utah student located after reportedly last seen near campus housing building
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — UPDATE: University of Utah Police said Liu was located a short time after 7 p.m. on Monday. "University leaders appreciate the awareness and quick response of the University of Utah community in gathering information about the missing person. And University Police thank the Sandy City Police Department and Unified Police Department for their assistance in the case," U of U officials said in a statement update.
3 accused gang members named as suspects in 2020 murder of 21-year-old man in Millcreek
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 2News exclusive investigation uncovers a major break in a two-year murder mystery. A young man gunned down exactly two years ago today and Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera named three Bloods gang members as suspects in the killing of Manuel Felipe Gonzalez-Cortez, 21, who was living here on student visa.
Voters ponder debate, political expert looks to national implications of Lee-McMullin race
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Voters across Utah tuned in to the debate Monday night between Republican Sen. Mike Lee and his independent challenger Evan McMullin. Jeff Carleton, owner of Mountain West Cider in Salt Lake City, hosted a debate watch party. Although Carleton is a McMullin supporter, and...
Provo Police chief resigns after less than a year on the job
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — The Provo Police chief has resigned after less than a year on the job, the city announced Monday. Fred Ross, who was appointed to the position last November, submitted his resignation to Mayor Michelle Kaufusi on Sunday. “It has become evident that my fit within...
Unpredictable fall weather makes search and rescue crews nervous
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — While details of the forecast may change, it looks as though Utah will get its first serious taste of winter-like weather this coming weekend. The shift from mild and sunny to cold and potentially snowy has search and rescue crews nervous. “Yes, people will...
WJPD investigating suspect impersonating as police officer, pulls over woman
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — West Jordan Police are on the lookout for a suspicious vehicle suspected of impersonating a police officer and pulling over a woman. According to police, the incident occurred on Oct. 14 around 2 a.m., when dispatch received a call about a suspicious vehicle attempting to pull over another motorist.
Two transported to hospital via helicopter in separate incidents on I-80
ECHO, Utah (KUTV) — Two people were transported to the hospital after separate incidents on westbound Interstate 80 in Summit County. Officials said they were called to mile marker 170 at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Sunday to a report of a woman in labor with possible complications. "To make...
Eccles Theater brimming with puppets, costumes for 'The Lion King' Broadway tour
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The hit stage adaptation of "The Lion King," currently playing at the Eccles Theater during the Broadway tour, is known for its iconic story, music, dancing, and jaw dropping costumes. For all the beauty and magic onstage, backstage has its own dance. "This is...
Indulging trick-or-treaters will cost you this year
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Candy will cost you more this Halloween. According to the Consumer Price Index released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the cost of candy and gum has increased about 13% since last year. That’s the highest increase they’ve ever recorded in the category....
Man shot during argument over cigarette at Ballpark motel dies 1 week later
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man who was shot in the head Oct. 11 at motel in Salt Lake City's Ballpark neighborhood has died, according to authorities. The Salt Lake City Police Department on Monday identified the victim as Nickolas Parks, 38. Parks was allegedly shot during an...
