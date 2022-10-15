ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 1

Related
kjzz.com

Suspected Utah serial bank robber arrested in Colorado

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (KUTV) — A suspected serial bank robber accused of numerous robberies in Utah was arrested by authorities in Colorado. Markee Denzel Hagans, 24, of Utah was arrested Monday by the Greenwood Village Police Department, with the assistance of FBI Denver's Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force.
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO
kjzz.com

Utah could experience first significant mountain snowfall this weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah could see snow in the mountains this weekend, marking the Beehive State's first significant snowfall of the season. Beautiful weather is expected to last through Friday, but changes are on the way. Daytime highs will be 5-10 degrees above normal, in the mid-70s,...
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

University of Utah student located after reportedly last seen near campus housing building

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — UPDATE: University of Utah Police said Liu was located a short time after 7 p.m. on Monday. "University leaders appreciate the awareness and quick response of the University of Utah community in gathering information about the missing person. And University Police thank the Sandy City Police Department and Unified Police Department for their assistance in the case," U of U officials said in a statement update.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Provo Police chief resigns after less than a year on the job

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — The Provo Police chief has resigned after less than a year on the job, the city announced Monday. Fred Ross, who was appointed to the position last November, submitted his resignation to Mayor Michelle Kaufusi on Sunday. “It has become evident that my fit within...
PROVO, UT
kjzz.com

Unpredictable fall weather makes search and rescue crews nervous

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — While details of the forecast may change, it looks as though Utah will get its first serious taste of winter-like weather this coming weekend. The shift from mild and sunny to cold and potentially snowy has search and rescue crews nervous. “Yes, people will...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
kjzz.com

WJPD investigating suspect impersonating as police officer, pulls over woman

WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — West Jordan Police are on the lookout for a suspicious vehicle suspected of impersonating a police officer and pulling over a woman. According to police, the incident occurred on Oct. 14 around 2 a.m., when dispatch received a call about a suspicious vehicle attempting to pull over another motorist.
WEST JORDAN, UT
kjzz.com

Indulging trick-or-treaters will cost you this year

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Candy will cost you more this Halloween. According to the Consumer Price Index released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the cost of candy and gum has increased about 13% since last year. That’s the highest increase they’ve ever recorded in the category....
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy